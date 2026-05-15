Diipa Buller-Khosla reflects on her battle with acne; reveals the Ayurvedic ingredients and rituals helped her skin heal

Diipa Buller-Khosla has built a global presence that goes far beyond beauty. As a fashion influencer, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Indē Wild, a beauty brand focusing on hair care and skin care products, she represents a new generation of Indian voices redefining how tradition and modernity coexist. From walking international red carpets to creating a skincare brand rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom, her journey reflects both ambition and authenticity. Diipa Khullar Bhosla speaks on her brand Inde Wild (Instagram) Shweta Pandey

Apart from being a fashion influencer, Diipa has been very vocal in public about body positivity after her motherhood. But behind all this lies a more personal story.

Her relationship with beauty began not as a celebration, but as a search for confidence. Struggling with acne in her early years, Diipa learned firsthand how deeply skin can affect self-worth. Through her skincare and haircare brand Indē Wild, Diipa packages generational Ayurvedic wisdom to reach the modern consumer. For its latest campaign, the brand roped in actor Banita Sandhu for its Sweet Treat Dewy Lip Treatment.

In this HT Shop Now Insights interview, Diipa talks about her ambitions, her convictions, and the stories that don’t always make it to Instagram.

Q: What inspired you to start your journey in the beauty industry?

Diipa: I’ve always loved beauty because of how it makes me feel. I was actually a very insecure teenager, especially about how I looked, and I remember how much confidence even a little bit of makeup could give me. That feeling really stayed with me. Now that the relationship has evolved a lot, it’s less about covering anything and more about the ritual. I genuinely love that time before an event or a shoot where I’m getting ready, doing my hair and makeup, it almost shifts my mindset. It’s like stepping into a version of yourself you feel really good in.

Q: How has your makeup style evolved?

Diipa: When I was younger, I was definitely more experimental. I wanted to try everything. Different looks and some very bold choices that might be a bit chaotic for me now, if I’m being honest. Now I think I just know myself a lot better. I still love playing around with makeup, but it has always got to feel like me. That balance is something I’ve really grown into.

Q: What were your biggest skincare struggles growing up, and how did you overcome them?

Diipa: Acne was a big one for me growing up, and it really affected my confidence. I remember one of the first blog posts I ever put out that really blew up was me sharing my unedited skin during a bad breakout. This was about 10 years ago, and it actually crashed my blog at the time. I remember so many women reached out, saying they felt so seen from that one post. I think that was the first step in changing my relationship with my skin, the first step in learning to accept it. Over time, it was a combination of medicine and Ayurveda that actually helped my skin heal, as well as finally understanding my skin properly.

Q: What led to the rise of inde wild?

Diipa: indē wild came from a very personal place. I grew up between cultures, and I always felt like there was this gap in beauty where traditional Indian rituals weren’t being represented in a modern, global way. At the same time, I had this incredibly engaged community that I was constantly learning from. We weren’t just talking about beauty, we were talking about insecurities, routines, what actually works and what doesn’t. indē wild came from that intersection, taking Ayurvedic rituals I grew up with and reimagining them in a way that fits into our lives today. I think it does so well because it meets so many of us modern Indians at exactly that friction point: it sees where we come from but also where we’re going.

Q: What inspired the creation of the Sweet Treat Lip Treatment?

Diipa: With Sweet Treat, we really wanted to capture that feeling of a small, everyday indulgence. Like a little sugar rush, but without the crash. It’s the same dewy lip treatment formula everyone loves, just her softer, more romantic sister. Our DLTs have always been for the baddies; this one is for the soft girls. What’s really special about our DLTs is that they contain vegan ghee, almost as a nod to my own childhood. Growing up in Delhi winters, my mom would always make us apply ghee on our lips, elbows, knees… basically anywhere that would get dry and chapped. In Ayurveda, ghee is actually a supreme, sattvic food meant to balance Vata and Pitta doshas, known for being nourishing and pure. So it’s really taking that same philosophy, something so rooted in tradition, and translating it into a modern, vegan formula that fits into your everyday routine.

Q: What’s one lip care mistake you think most people make?

Diipa: Not drinking enough water! You can use the best lip products in the world, but if you’re dehydrated, your lips just won’t look as plump and healthy as they could.

Q: How is this lip treatment different from traditional lip balms or glosses on the market?

Diipa: Our DLTs aren’t just a gloss, they’re a hybrid formula. When we first created the DLT, it was actually meant to be a healing salve, not just for lips but for skin in general. Something that genuinely repairs and nourishes the skin, not just sits on top of it. So yes, you get that glossy, juicy finish, but it’s also deeply treatment-focused. In fact, we’ve had customers take it to extreme conditions, even while climbing some of the highest peaks in the world, and they’ve told us it’s the only thing that actually holds up and keeps their skin hydrated. So yes, it looks and feels like a glossy balm, but it’s doing a lot more beneath the surface.

Q: What’s your go-to quick makeup look when you’re short on time?

Diipa: When I’m short on time, I focus more on my skin than anything else. Making sure it’s super hydrated and really glowy. Maybe a bit of concealer and blush if I have the time, but my non-negotiable is finishing with a DLT, for a little colour and a lot of shine.

Q: Any tips for achieving flawless and radiant skin?

Diipa: I always say this, but turmeric is amazing for glow, which is why we use it in our Vitamin C Sunrise Glow Serum. It’s one of those ingredients I grew up with in haldi masks, so it feels very familiar. But I also know it’s really effective. And then the basics we all know but don’t always follow: drinking enough water, getting enough sleep… that’s the one I struggle with the most. But ultimately, skin reflects how you feel, so stress and lifestyle will always play a role. I believe that your skin always looks the best when you’re feeling the best.

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