Makeup Mantras: Prajakta Koli gives a glimpse into her glam-meets-real makeup routine

Prajakta begins with skincare, a crucial yet often overlooked step before makeup. She lightly moisturises and primes her skin, focusing on a smooth and hydrated base. She applies a lightweight sunscreen that smooths texture and protects skin from UV damage. It is advisable to never skip sunscreen. In fact, your sunscreen should be blendable and lightweight, offering maximum coverage.

For Makeup Mantra , by HT Shop Now, we looked into Prajakta Koli's social media videos for her go-to makeup tricks and how to adapt them for everyday, confidence-boosting glam.

Prajakta Koli, the Indian YouTuber turned actor and author known as MostlySane on social media, has built a fanbase with her relatable content. From comedy sketches on YouTube to GRWM (get ready with me) videos on Instagram, she invites audiences into her world with humour and style. In one of her latest GRWM on Instagram, the ‘Mismatched’ actor blends everyday life with her makeup tips. She starts with the basics: skincare prep that’s all about hydration and a smooth base. Prajakta emphasises moisturisation and SPF as non-negotiables, a foundation for makeup that feels skincare-forward rather than heavy.

Moving into complexion makeup, Prajakta opts for a foundation that’s medium coverage with a skin-like finish. Instead of full-on glam, she blends product with a dense brush, focusing on evenness without masking her natural skin texture. You can even use a damp sponge to apply foundation evenly onto your face.

Prajakta beautifully addresses her under-eye areas while chit-chatting in the video. She follows up with a concealer under the eyes and on areas that need a bit more brightness, subtly lifting the face without looking cake-heavy. She then applies a soft contour with a warm brush around the cheekbones and jawline. Instead of making it too dramatic, she applies them enough to add dimension for the camera but not so intense it feels staged.

For lips, Prajakta lines her lips beautifully using a lip liner. She chooses a soft nude-pink liquid lipstick or tinted lip balm . This shade enhances her natural lips rather than making them the focal point, tying the whole makeup look together with a subtle, friendly vibe. A pro tip is that if you have dry lips, apply a lip balm first before any lipstick shade.

Prajakta is known for her simple and subtle looks, and she keeps it minimal here as well. She chose an eyelash curler to lift her eyelashes and did not use any fake lashes to amp up her eyelashes. She keeps her eye makeup bare with no kajals, eyeliners, or mascara, a simple girl-next-door look.

To seal the look, Prajakta sprinkles a setting spray or makeup fixer on her face. The result? A lit-from-within gleam that catches light beautifully in videos without turning glittery or distracting. The setting spray keeps your makeup intact in one place and prevents it from melting.

What makes Prajakta’s makeup routine so engaging isn’t just the products, it’s how she talks through each step, shares little preferences (like what she loves versus what didn’t work), and treats the entire process like a chat with friends. Her choices, from hydrated base to warm blush and natural lips, create a fresh, minimal makeup look that feels easy and subtle.

Similar articles for you 5 retinol myths that dermatologists wish you’d stop believing: From skin thinning to making skin sun sensitive

Rakul Preet Singh believes in ghar ke nuskhe, says she uses banana, besan and kaccha doodh as DIY skincare hacks

Tara Sutaria shares her makeup mantras: From skin tint to eyeshadow stick, 6 products she uses for a subtle look

Sonakshi Sinha's makeup routine: 10 easy step for that flawless look





Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.