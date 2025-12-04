Makeup Mantras: 7 makeup tips to steal from Katrina Kaif to get a perfectly dewy and glossy glow

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's few actors who manage to look radiant yet effortless on and off screen. That is one obvious reason why we continue to turn to her Instagram and red-carpet looks for beauty inspiration. Over the years, the actor has shared her signature makeup hacks that are simple, refined, and totally worth replicating. 7 makeup tips by Katrina Kaif for a flawless look(Instagram)

For Makeup Mantras by HT Shop Now, we skimmed through Katrina Kaif's social media videos for her go-to makeup tricks, and how to adapt them for everyday confidence-boosting glam.

1. Highlight your features right

Katrina emphasises that highlighters should be used strategically and not used everywhere. She insists on applying highlighter on the natural high points of your face (cheekbones, upper cheeks, bridge of the nose, maybe cupid’s bow). This can beautifully sculpt features and create a soft, glowing structure. Overdoing, may make your face look fluffy and plump. After foundation and blush, use a cream or liquid highlighter, and dab (don’t drag) lightly on cheekbones, nose bridge, and inner corners of brow bones. It must be blended gently so it melts into the skin and does not sit on top of it.

2. Blend foundation like a second skin

Katrina swears by “buffing, not painting" when applying foundation. In an interview with Vogue, she says, "To ensure the foundation looks as natural as possible, my secret hack is to buff the formula onto my skin, as opposed to painting it on, which gives a smoother coverage and avoids streakiness. The final step is to seal it all in with a setting powder and blend.” Rather than layering thick makeup, she uses a sponge or brush to buff the base until it seamlessly melts into the skin — smooth, even, and totally natural. Finally, dab some setting powder to avoid streaks.

3. Getting a glossy and dewy look is easy

Katrina's secret to achieving a glossy and dewy look is quite simple. She insists on moisturising the skin first with a good moisturiser to avoid makeup from looking cakey. Then apply a few drops of illuminating primer on your well-moisturised face. She then dabs on a bit of foundation on the face. You can also choose to use a cream blush to add a rosy flush.

4. Amp up your eyes

One of Katrina’s go-to hacks to accentuate eye makeup is to apply kajal close to the lash line. Then either smudge the kohl or press a thin flat brush dipped in black eyeshadow over the line. This seals the kajal and adds depth. To add more depth and volume to your eyes, you can also apply mascara to your lower lashes. She also recommends using a gel pencil in the inner corners of your eyes for that extra glam look.

If you want a softer look, she suggests smudging the liner on the upper lid too, creating a naturally diffused effect that opens up the eyes without harsh lines.

5. Katrina's tips to make your lipstick stay longer

Though Katrina loves to experiment when it comes to her lip makeup, she prefers neutral and soft lips, usually, a nude or dusty-rose matte or balm finish. Her trick to keeping your lipstick stay put for long hours is pretty simple. She recommends starting with a lip liner on your lips to prepare and give them a perfect shape. Next, apply a lipstick shade of your choice on your pout to add more detail. Finally, take a tissue paper, put it on your lips, dab some setting powder using a brush and then, apply it to your lips. This makes your lipstick transfer-proof, allowing it to stay on for hours.

6. Fresh blush + subtle highlighter = youthful glow

Katrina loves a soft peachy-pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. Gentle, natural, blushing-healthy, not overdone. When blended properly and paired with minimal highlighter, it creates a dewy, fresh-faced glow that works well for day-wear or softer glam.

7. Lip and cheek tint for subtle lips and rosy blush

Katrina swears by a lip and cheek tint that complements her makeup hack of getting moisturised lips. She also doubles it as a blush for that rosy glow, with minimal effort.

