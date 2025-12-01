8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour

The moment winter sets in, your skin isn’t the only thing that feels the chill; your lips do too. That’s why a hydrating lip balm is a must-have. And if you choose a tinted lip balm, it's double the treat! So, why not buy one today itself? To ease your task of finding the right tinted lip balm, we have created this list of the 8 top-rated tinted lip balms. 8 tinted lip balms to treat chapped and dry lips(Adobe Photoshop)

All the selected options have been rated 4-star-plus on Amazon India, so you already know that you're selecting the popular choices.

Check out our options

Lakme Lip Love Care Stick delivers intense hydration with a creamy, lightweight formula that glides smoothly on the lips. Enriched with essential moisturisers, it keeps lips soft for hours while adding a natural hint of colour. Customers love its non-sticky texture and daily-wear finish that feels comfortable even in humid weather. Many users appreciate how quickly it heals dryness and chapping, making it a reliable on-the-go lip care solution that suits all seasons and skin types.

Deconstruct Brightening Tinted Lip Balm with SPF 30 hydrates, brightens, and protects lips from sun damage with its science-backed formulation. The nourishing texture melts effortlessly, offering a soft tint and smooth finish. Customers frequently praise its lightweight feel and the visible improvement in lip pigmentation after consistent use. Users also love its broad-spectrum SPF protection, making it ideal for outdoor wear. It’s a perfect daily lip balm for those seeking lip care, sun protection, and natural colour in one.

Chemist At Play’s Cherry Lip Balm combines ceramides and hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturise the lips and lock in hydration for long-lasting plumpness. Its subtle cherry tint and sweet fragrance elevate daily lip care. Customers love how nourishing and soothing it feels, especially on dry or cracked lips. Many reviewers highlight how quickly it repairs and softens the lips without feeling heavy. The balm’s creamy, comforting texture makes it a favourite for both day and night use.

Vaseline Lip Tins Rosy Lips provides smooth, glossy hydration with the classic Vaseline jelly formula, now in a convenient tin. It softens rough lips, adds a rosy glow, and keeps moisture locked in throughout the day. Customers appreciate its lightweight shine and reliable protection in dry weather. Many users love its familiar scent and soothing effect on chapped lips. This tin is travel-friendly and perfect for anyone who wants simple, effective lip care with a fresh flush of colour.

NIVEA Cherry Shine Lip Balm delivers a burst of moisture and a rich cherry-red tint that brightens your natural lip colour. Its smooth formula glides effortlessly and provides long-lasting nourishment. Customers praise the balm for its vibrant yet wearable tint and fruity fragrance. Many mention that it keeps lips soft for hours without frequent reapplication. It’s a dependable everyday lip balm that combines care, shine, and comfort, making it a long-standing favourite among tinted lip balm lovers.

Cureskin Tinted Lip Balm offers dermatologist-developed lip nourishment that restores softness and improves natural lip colour over time. Its lightweight formula hydrates deeply without leaving a greasy feel. Customers appreciate its subtle tint and the visible reduction in lip darkness after consistent use. Many users love how gentle and soothing it feels, making it suitable even for sensitive lips. This balm is ideal for those seeking science-backed lip care with a natural, polished finish for daily wear.

Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Lip Balm blends vibrant tint with rich hydration, delivering smooth, plump lips with a soft, glossy finish. Its buttery texture melts evenly, leaving lips nourished throughout the day. Customers love its candy-like fragrance and buildable tint that suits both casual and glam looks. Many reviewers mention how quickly it softens dryness and adds a youthful shine. This lip balm is perfect for anyone who wants fun colour and everyday hydration in one package.

Mamaearth Nourishing Tinted Natural Lip Balm uses natural butters and oils to moisturise deeply while adding a soft, natural tint. Made with safe, toxin-free ingredients, it keeps lips healthy, smooth, and protected throughout the day. Customers appreciate its clean formula, gentle feel, and subtle buildable colour. Many users love how effectively it heals chapped lips without irritation. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking a natural, eco-friendly lip balm with daily hydration and a fresh tint.

FAQ for tinted lip balm Are tinted lip balms safe for daily use? Yes. Most tinted lip balms, including those from Lakme, Deconstruct, Chemist At Play, Vaseline, NIVEA, Cureskin, Swiss Beauty, and Mamaearth, are formulated for everyday wear and provide continuous nourishment.

Do tinted lip balms provide enough hydration? Absolutely. These lip balms typically contain ingredients like shea butter, natural oils, hyaluronic acid, or petroleum jelly to keep your lips soft and moisturized throughout the day.

Can tinted lip balm replace lipstick? It can, depending on the look you want. Tinted balms offer a subtle, natural colour rather than the bold pigment of a lipstick. They're great for minimal or everyday makeup.

Are tinted lip balms suitable for sensitive lips? Yes—many brands use gentle, skin-friendly ingredients. If you have highly sensitive lips, choose fragrance-free or dermatologically tested formulas.

How long does the tint usually last? Tinted lip balms generally offer a light stain that lasts 2–4 hours, depending on the formula and your daily activities, like eating or drinking.

Similar articles for you

8 top-rated face washes for men to get clear, fresh and dirt-free skin

Body spray for men: Top 8 options with 4-plus star ratings from Amazon India

Body oils for glowing, soft skin: 8 top-rated options your skin will thank you for

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.