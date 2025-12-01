8 Top-rated tinted lip balms that deliver nourishing care and a pop of colour
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 01:06 pm IST
Struggling with dry and chapped lips this winter? Add a lip balm to your vanity care that keep your lips nourished and add a pinch of colour.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lakme Lip Love Care Stick Cherry, with 10% Vitamin E Complex, nourished with Shea & Cocoa Butter and enriched with Almond & Jojoba Oil for 24hr moisturization in just 1 swipe, with SPF 15, 4.5g View Details
₹148
Deconstruct Brightening Tinted with SPF 30 | For Dark, Pigmented, Dry, Flaky Lip | SPF 30 for Sun Damage and Discoloration | Lip Balm for Glossy Buttery Soft Pink Lips | For Women & Men - (4 gm) View Details
₹224
Chemist At Plays Cherry Lip Balm| Repairs Chapped Lips Brightens Dark Lips | 1% Kojic Acid| SPF 50 PA++++| For men and women| 4.5gm View Details
₹249
Vaseline Lip Tins Rosy Lips, 17 g | Provides Hydration, Sheer Pink Tint & Glossy Shine View Details
₹181
NIVEA Cherry Shine 4.8g Lip Balm View Details
Cureskin Tinted Lip Balm For Women And Men |Hydrates & Protects For Lip Tint With Beetroot,Carrot & Strawberry |Lip Lightening Balm For Dark Lips |Tinted Lip Balm For Dark Lips To Lighten,1 Count View Details
₹165
Swiss Beauty Kiss Kandy Lip Balm with Olive Oil | Moisturising | Non-Sticky | Soft & Smooth Lips | Shade - Pomegranate, 10ml View Details
₹101
Mamaearth Nourishing Tinted 100% Natural Lip Balm With Vitamin E And Strawberry - 4 G|12-Hour Moisturization|Naturally Red Lips|For Dry&Chapped Lips|Natural Tint|Brightens Lips|Tinted Lip Balm View Details
₹189
