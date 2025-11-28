Body spray for men: Top 8 options with 4-plus star ratings from Amazon India
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 01:49 pm IST
Do you want to smell great while also staying in your budget? Then here are some of the body sprays for men that you might consider buying.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Nautica Voyage All Over Body Spray 170g View Details
|
₹894
|
|
|
Guess Grooming Effect Deodorizing Body Spray 226ml View Details
|
₹720
|
|
|
Paco Rabanne 1 Million Deodorant Spray For Men, 150ml View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
BOD Man Fragrance Body Spray, Blue Surf, 8 Fluid Ounce View Details
|
₹1,691
|
|
|
LOreal Paris Men expert deodorant spray | Anti Perspirant | 250ml (Magnesium Defence) View Details
|
₹747
|
|
|
adidas Male Pure Game Grapefruit Deodorant Body Spray For Men Combo (Pack Of 2), 150Ml, 300 Milliliters View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Skinn By Titan | Gift Pack Of Country Road, Mediterranean Grove & Forest Rouge (150 ml x 3) | Perfume For Man| Gift Set For Men |Long Lasting Smell Deoderant |Dermatologically Approved | Everyday Body Spray View Details
|
₹1,435
|
|
|
EMBARK Pack Of 3 Fresh Perfumed Deodorant Spray For Men (My Life, My Time & My Story) - 150Ml Each | Gift Set Pack(Pack Of 1) View Details
|
₹795
|
|
View More Products