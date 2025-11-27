Winter skincare alert: 8 morning habits that may be drying out your skin and causing premature ageing

Winter brings a welcome chill. But for your skin, it can be a season of silent damage. The drop in temperature and humidity disrupts the skin barrier, making it more prone to dryness, sensitivity, and premature ageing. However, what many people don’t realise is that some everyday morning habits may be exacerbating these issues, often without any obvious signs until the damage has accumulated. If you have been making these morning skincare mistakes, time to wake up(Pexels)

How to prevent dry skin in winter

Dermatologist Dr Bindu Sthalekar, founder of Skin Smart Solutions, and Dr Shweta Tripathi, dermatologist, aesthetic injector, and founder of My Skindom, tell HT ShopNow that several common morning skincare habits may be drying out your skin and contributing to premature ageing.

But these can be prevented by avoiding some unhealthy skincare habits in winter.

1. Washing your face with hot water

A steaming-hot splash may feel comforting, but heat strips away essential lipids and ceramides from the skin barrier. “Hot water accelerates transepidermal water loss, leaving skin dry, rough, and vulnerable to fine lines”, says Dr Tripathi. Hot water also strips the skin’s natural moisture barrier and triggers inflammation, which speeds up collagen loss, explains Dr Sthalekar. Both dermatologists recommend switching to lukewarm water that cleans effectively without disrupting the skin’s natural moisture balance.

2. Starting the day without a moisturiser

Skipping moisturiser is a big no. Dr Tripathi explains why:“Overnight, the skin loses moisture and needs replenishment. Opt for barrier-supporting ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides, especially in winter.” She also recommends applying a moisturiser within 60 seconds of cleansing to trap moisture effectively. Dr Sthalekar says, “Choose a cream over a gel if you live in a dry environment or spend most of your time in heated spaces”.

3. Applying vitamin C without moisture or SPF

“Vitamin C serums are more potent in 2025 formulations, but they can be drying or irritating when applied to freshly cleansed skin, and can increase photosensitivity and irritation when applied without a sunscreen”, says Dr Tripathi. She also recommends applying a hydrating serum before vitamin C with broad-spectrum SPF 30+.

4. Using harsh or foaming cleansers

Using high-foam, sulphate-based cleansers may leave your skin squeaky clean, but that tightness is a sign of barrier damage. “Over time, this leads to irritation, dullness, and accelerated ageing, so replace them with a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that cleans without stripping, ”Dr Sthalekar suggests.

5. Overusing caffeinated drinks before hydrating

“Morning coffee culture is huge, especially high-caffeine cold brews. But drinking caffeine before water can leave your skin dehydrated and looking dull throughout the day," Dr Tripathi, tells HT ShopNow. Instead, she recommends drinking at least one glass of water before your morning caffeine.

6. Forgetting sunscreen just because it’s cold

Ultraviolet rays don’t hibernate for winter. In fact, UVA, the wavelength responsible for DNA damage and ageing, remains constant year-round. Pair sunscreen with antioxidants for enhanced protection, especially in polluted urban environments.

7. Applying active ingredients to dry skin

Try to reduce using retinoids, acids, and exfoliating serums as they can become harsher on your skin in winter, suggests Dr Sthalekar. Applying them on dry, dehydrated skin amplifies irritation, and sometimes micro-inflammation is a major driver of premature ageing. The best way to include these serums and acids is to layer them strategically.

“If irritation persists, apply every alternate night or use short-contact therapy. This ensures results without compromising the skin barrier”, she asserts.

8. Relying on SPF in makeup instead of actual sunscreen

“Tinted moisturisers and foundations now boast higher SPF levels, but they still don’t provide enough coverage on their own," Dr Tripathi says. Inadequate sun protection remains the number 1 cause of premature skin ageing. So, she recommends always applying a dedicated sunscreen every morning.

Dr Sthalekar says winter skincare isn’t about adding more steps, it’s about choosing the right ones and doing them mindfully. Small morning changes can preserve skin elasticity, prevent premature ageing, and support a stronger, healthier skin barrier through the season.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Similar articles for you

Spilling the tea on Nat Habit: Tikta Ubtan Face Wash and All-Day Malai Moisturiser, My honest review

Skincare tips for grooms to be: Pre-wedding tips to match your bride's glow on your big day

Budget alternative of Dyson Airwrap: Check out these 7 options that won't cost you much

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.