The truth about sunscreen you would wish you knew earlier: 6 common myths busted by a skin expert

There are enough people around the world who think sunscreens are only for beach or mountain travel. That this essential skincare product is not meant for everyday use. As it happens to be, applying sunscreen daily plays a crucial role in preventing premature ageing signs like wrinkles, sunburn, and leathery skin. These are available in various forms, including creams, lotions, gels, sticks, sprays, and even lip balms. Regular use of sunscreen also helps reduce the risk of skin cancer and other sun-related skin reactions. While its importance cannot be undermined, sunscreen is surrounded by plenty of myths and misconceptions. Popular myths around sunscreen busted by dermat(Shutterstock)

Cosmetologist and aesthetic physician Dr Karuna Malhotra, founder, of Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, debunks some sunscreen myths in an interview to HT Shop Now.

Myth 1 - The protection is better if the SPF is higher

Fact - A higher Sun Protection Factor (SPF) provides greater protection against UVB rays. But it is important to remember that SPF only measures defence against UVB radiation, not UVA. “Ultraviolet A rays can also cause skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. Therefore, it is best to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields against both UVA and UVB radiation,” explains Dr Malhotra.

Myth 2 - People with dark skin do not require sunscreen

Fact - Some people may think that people with darker skin types do not need to use sunscreen. This is so that melanin can diffuse UVB rays and, to a certain extent, defend against sunburns. But here's the truth: “Despite having greater UV protection, those with darker skin should still apply a full spectrum sunscreen. Melanin does not effectively resist UVA damage, which can cause early ageing and wrinkles in the skin”, Dr Malhotra adds. “Moreover, melanin won't shield the skin from prolonged contact to the sun without protection," she says.

Myth 3 - You can skip sunscreen on cloudy days

Fact- Sun damage can happen even on cloudy days. “Up to 80% of UV radiation can still reach your skin through light cloud cover on overcast days. So, no matter what the weather is, it's essential to wear sunscreen every day”, says Dr Malhotra.

Myth 4 - Sunscreens do not require reapplication

Many individuals believe that one application of sunscreen will provide all-day protection. But Dr Malhotra clarifies, “Sunscreen loses its effectiveness quickly since it degrades in the light. So, it should be reapplied at least every two to four hours”.

Myth 5 - Sunscreen is waterproof

Fact- “No sunscreen is 100 percent water-resistant”, says Dr Malhotra. “Even though some sunscreens like those advertised as being sweat- or water-resistant or as sunscreen for athletes might be water-resistant, it is still essential to reapply after swimming or perspiring," she says.

Here's a tip: Before entering the water, give sunscreen at least 10 to 15 minutes to absorb into the skin.

Myth 6- You don’t need sunscreen in winter

Fact-Many people believe sunscreen is only for summer, but that’s a big misconception. The doctor explains: “Even in winter, up to 80% of the sun’s UV rays can penetrate clouds and fog, leading to tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing. The cold weather may make you feel protected, but your skin still needs daily SPF, especially during outdoor activities or when near reflective surfaces like snow or glass."

People can use sunscreen more efficiently if they are aware of the facts behind these fallacies. "Although sunscreen can dramatically lower your risk of skin cancer and harm to the skin, it cannot offer full protection. To further lower your risk, look for shade, put on protective clothes, and steer clear of high solar hours.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.