Makeup forecast 2026: Minimal and natural looks will rule, say celebrity makeup artists

Every season and year brings a fresh wave of creativity in the world of makeup. But there's one thing constant: makeup is not only about looking good, but feeling good from within. Year 2025 was about a fascinating blend of minimalist beauty and bold colour statements. The question is what follows next year? At the recently-concluded Nykaaland, team HT Shop Now caught up with celebrity makeup artists Daniel Bauer and Namrata Soni, to discuss the trends worth looking forward to Year 2026 is going to be all about minimal makeup, expert says(Instagram)

Minimalist, natural makeup looks may rule

According to Namrata Soni, semi-matte skin - “basically very cloudy, gorgeous natural skin” - is here to stay.

Daniel Bauer, who has styled celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma, says, “I don't see a lot of highlighting and contouring happening next year. I think that should go! In fact, I wish it should go."

At Nykalaand, while Daniel showcased bold makeup styles, Namrata Soni, best known for styling Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Isha Ambani, was all about bridal glow.

Interviewing Daniel Bauer and Namrata Soni at Nykaaland (Instagram)

A makeup trend that should make a comeback

If there's one makeup trend that should make a comeback, Namrata Soni wishes it is dark, beautiful eyes should definitely make a comeback. “I think eyeshadows should definitely come back in trend. People have veered away from eyeshadows, and a good eyeshadow, powder eyeshadow, can really amp up your look. So I hope that trend comes back”, says Soni.

Most loved makeup technique

Bauer loves to mix a lot of things together. “I like mixing contouring, highlighter, foundation, all together to create a new look. It's always a little bit better, a little bit more blended”, says Bauer.

Three makeup products to create a glam look

If there were only three makeup products to create a glam look, it would be a kajal, eyeliner, and mascara for Bauer. While for Soni, it would be red lipstick, black eyeliner, and a beautiful contour and blush.

