Neurologist Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi explains the importance of keeping the brain busy after retirement

For many, retirement is seen as a long-awaited break, like finally being able to rest. After decades of work obligations, family responsibilities, and daily pressures, the notion of a slower, more comfortable routine feels attractive. One should try and engage in group activities after retirement. (Pexel)

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However, according to Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, Consultant – Neurology and Head of Stroke Program, Aster Whitefield Hospital, retirement should not be treated as if it automatically means doing nothing.

“Neurologists together with geriatric specialists, in different places around the world, are increasingly noticing that the brain really does better when it stays engaged,” she told HT Lifestyle. “Yes, the body may recover with enough rest, but the brain still needs regular stimulation, real social interaction, continuous learning, and even a sense of purpose to function properly.”

Therefore, one should not look to simply stay comfortable after retirement, but rather, meaningfully occupied. Dr Chaturvedi shared that studies suggest cognitive health in later years is heavily shaped by lifestyle choices. She went on to explain why the brain needs exercise and how retirement can become a risk factor.

Importance of keeping brain engaged in activities It is no surprise that there is a shift in brain function as one gets older. Processing speed may get slower, memory recall might take that extra moment, and attention can feel a little less sharp.

However, major cognitive decline is not some automatic, inevitable thing that must happen just because years pass, as per Dr Chaturvedi. Studies have pointed out that older adults who stay physically active often do better on tasks involving memory, attention and general cognitive function.

“The reason for this seems simple,” stated the neurologist. “Physical motion boosts blood flow to the brain, backs up the forming of new neural links, and may help dial down inflammation. Whether it’s brisk walking, yoga, tending plants, or cycling, regular movement works like a kind of shield against cognitive decline.”