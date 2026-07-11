Confused about face masks? Dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah shares the best picks for every skin type

However, you can also use a face mask to get that extra shine and glow. “But don’t just blindly buy any face masks that are available at beauty shops or online. You will be shocked to know that using the wrong mask may leave your skin feeling dry, irritated, or even greasy,” said Dr Marwah.

Our skin is exposed to dust, pollution, sweat, sunlight, and makeup every day. Over time, many will notice concerning problems such as dull, oily, dry, and tired skin. It is important to understand that following a dedicated skincare routine that is designed by an expert to address these skin issues.

​Also read | Dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah explains how often you should use a face mask based on your skin type

Are you using a face mask for glowing skin? But, is it right for your skin type? Choosing a mask according to your skin type allows you to get the best results while avoiding irritation or dryness. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjot Marwah, dermatologist consultant, LHR Clinics, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, decodes the right kind of mask for you, which can help to cleanse, hydrate, soothe, and refresh your skin.

How to choose the right face mask for your skin type Here’s your guide to choosing the right face mask:

Oily skin: According to Dr Marah, those with oily skin should go for clay or charcoal-based masks. These masks help absorb excess oil, unclog pores, and make you feel better. To manage oily skin and clogged pores, an Esthemax Purified Charcoal Face Mask treatment used twice weekly can help draw out impurities and mattify skin.

Dry skin: Dry skin individuals can try hydrating masks that carry ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, honey, or glycerine to moisturise the skin and make it soft and supple.

Sensitive skin: For this type of skin, you can opt for gentle, fragrance-free masks with soothing ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, and chamomile, but ask the doctor and then only use the mask.

Acne-prone skin: You can use masks containing salicylic acid, clay, or tea tree oil, which may help reduce excess oil production and keep pores clear. But, see to it that you avoid scrubbing too hard, as doing so can lead to irritation and inflammation and aggravate the acne problem.

Normal skin: Hydrating, brightening, or antioxidant-rich masks containing vitamin C or natural fruit extracts can do the trick and keep the skin healthy.

What to keep in mind? Here are a few things you need to keep in mind while using a face mask:

Dr Marwah advises cleansing the face before using the Esthemax face mask treatment. If the time recommendation is 20 minutes, follow it; don’t keep the mask on your face for too long.