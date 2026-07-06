What happens when you sleep with your eye makeup on? Eye surgeon shares 5 warning signs of irritation and infections

There are many nights when taking off makeup feels like an exhausting challenge, especially when you are drowsy and sleepy. You put off cleaning your face because removing makeup feels like a bigger task than surviving the day itself. The eye product really gets into the corners of the eyes, and you just give up. Then you shrug and wonder, what can go wrong if you skip it for one night? After all, it is just makeup. Don't sleep with your makeup on as you expose yourself to many potential eye-related infections. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But did you know that mascara, eyeliner, kajal, and eyeshadow can severely irritate the eyes? A simple hygiene step that would have taken just a minute or two can later translate into discomfort, anxiety, a doctor's visit and medical bills.



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Let's hear from an expert on the possible repercussions of this simple habit mishap. Sharing with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rani Menon, senior cataract and glaucoma surgeon at Dr Rani Menon Maxivision Eye Hospitals, revealed that sleeping in eye makeup can become a major health risk.

Citing a study published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, she said that improper use of eye cosmetics, especially failing to remove them at night, can adversely impact eye health, increasing inflammatory markers by up to 40 per cent.

But what about one night? How much harm can it really do? To which, she added, "One night may not cause major harm, but making it a habit can put unnecessary pressure on one of the most sensitive areas of the face.”



And habit begins with the ‘just this once attitude.'

“Sleeping in eye makeup is not just a cosmetic mistake; it can compromise the eye’s natural defence system overnight. Mascara and eyeliner particles can settle along the lash line, block the tiny oil glands that keep the eyes lubricated and create an environment where bacteria can thrive," Dr Menon described what the ingredients of eye products do to your eyes. She also expressed concerns that patients often ignore early signs when actually they should be seeking prompt medical attention.

The surgeon shared a brief advisory guide, consisting of 5 alarming infection signs after you have slept in your eye makeup and how to adequately clean your eye makeup; then you should consult a doctor: