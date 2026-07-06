Dewy vs matte finish: Which makeup base survives humid weather and keeps your skin from turning greasy?

The humid season puts your makeup to the test. By the time you step out, the sweat kicks in and your makeup starts melting, shifting and losing its finish, as if it has already been hours since you applied it. The base here matters a lot as it determines how well your makeup can hold. No matter what you layer on top of that base, the quality of the base has the deciding power in terms of longevity.



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Matte makeup is very smooth, while dewy makeup, as the name suggests, is fresh and glowy. Both work differently, and knowing which one performs better in humid weather without turning greasy can help your makeup last longer.

Let's hear from an expert who settled the dewy vs matte debate for humid weather. Drishti Madnani, co-founder and makeup expert at Shroyoan Cosmetics, shared with HT Lifestyle that while both finishes work for Indian skin, they may perform differently in heat and humidity.

How does dewy finish work humid season? Appearance-wise, dewy makeup gives you the glow of well-hydrated skin. It includes cream products, glow primer, illuminating foundation and minimal powder. Basically, it uses products that make the face look hydrating, reflective and glowing, capturing the perfect clean girl base.

But what's the verdict on dewy makeup base? Drishti said, “In Indian heat, dewy products can mix with sweat and oil, quickly turning glow into unwanted shine. This makes it less suitable for long outdoor exposure or high humidity.”



Dewy base does not get a clean green light from the expert because of its tendency to turn greasy and just make the skin look very shiny, backfiring on the intent of a glowy skin.

How does matte finish fare for hot, humid weather? On the contrary, a matte finish gives you a smooth, velvety appearance. It usually includes powder-based products, such as powder blush, compact powder and mattifying primer. This finish gets a thumbs up from the expert, but with a condition.

“Matte makeup is generally more reliable for Indian humid weather. It controls excess oil and sweat, stays in place for longer hours, and reduces shine in humid weather. The finish absorbs sebum and gives a smooth, controlled look that works well for oily and combination skin. However, full matte can sometimes look flat or dry if the skin is not properly prepped, especially in air-conditioned environments where moisture loss is higher,” she elaborated on what works and what to watch out for.