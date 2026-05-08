Using setting spray to lock makeup? Doctor shares what may happen if you inhale: ‘Some sprays can damage lung tissue…’

For your makeup to last longer, using setting spray becomes the final step in the beauty routine, helping lock in products so they do not smudge, fade or make the makeup appear cakey. It involves spraying a fine mist over the face after the makeup is complete. While the spray is usually held at a distance from the face, some amount may still be unintentionally inhaled through the nose and mouth. Because of this, doubts naturally arise whether repeated accidental inhalation may pose any significant health danger and what precautions people should take while using it.



ALSO READ: Summer heat melting your makeup? Dermatologist shares top sweat-resistant makeup tips Setting spray is used at the end of makeup routine so that the products stay intact. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To better understand the possible impact of makeup setting spray on lung health and how to use them safely, we spoke to Dr Vikas Maurya, senior director and head, respiratory medicine and respiratory critical care at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, who explained the possible respiratory-related concerns linked to aerosol cosmetics and the precautions one should follow.

He broke down the components of setting spray, explaining that they contain fine particles and gases that people may unintentionally inhale during use. He also cautioned that aerosol cosmetics do actually enter the respiratory tract and even reach deeper parts of the lungs, depending on the particular size. So, let's further examine what setting sprays contain and what happens when these substances are inhaled, and if there are any signs which may indicate adverse health impact.

What is inside the setting spray? While the material inside is marketed for improving makeup longevity, its ingredients may not be entirely harmless from a respiratory health perspective.

“Setting sprays contain volatile organic compounds (VOC) such as alcohols, fragrances, and solvents. Indoor VOC levels, such as inside a room where makeup is sprayed, can be up to five to ten times higher than outdoor air," he elaborated.