Summer heat melting your makeup? Dermatologist shares top sweat-resistant makeup tips

As temperatures climb during the summer season and health advisories are issued due to heatwaves, sweating increases significantly. While excessive sweating has larger consequences, such as dehydration, it also affects everyday life. One of its most common impacts? It quickly becomes makeup's bigger adversary.



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From foundation melting off within hours to smudged eyeliner, kajal, and patchy coverage, heat and humidity can make even the lightest makeup look fall apart.

To combat this, you need to adopt sweat-resistant makeup hacks, from products with improved formulas to smarter application techniques to keep your makeup intact throughout the day.

We asked cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Renuka Nalawade Rajale, founder of MyDermat, to share some of her tips for sweat-resistant makeup.

Skincare What is the first prerequisite for a sweat-resistant makeup? Skincare prep. Use appropriate skincare products as a base for makeup and to always start with a good moisturiser that helps reduce sweat and sebum production," Dr Rajale remarked. This one product acts as the base that holds the layers of products together. Which type of moisturiser should you choose? The dermat recommended a good gel-based cooling moisturiser. The other option is moisturiser with anti-sebum pads, “Moisturisers containing anti-sebum pads that help reduce oil formation and provide a mattifying effect.”

After moisturiser comes the sunscreen. Make sure you don't skip this step, as a sunscreen protects you from the sun's harmful UV rays, and as per the doctor, sunscreens, especially the water-based ones, work well to give a primer-like effect. Avoid oil-free sunscreens and make sure it has light-weight texture.

Makeup Here are some of the hacks the dermat shared that you follow after you are done with your skincare: