Do you wear eyeliner, mascara, kajal every day? Ophthalmologist shares 7 safe eye makeup tips

Any makeup look is incomplete without good eye makeup. Regardless of the intensity, the eyes often become the focal point of the entire look. Whether it is a bold smoky eye with smudged eyeshadow and rimmed kohl, like the iconic look worn by Deepika Padukone in Piku, clean makeup styles inspired by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid that rely on a light coat of mascara and neutral shades, or the more experimental and whimsical colourful styles as seen on Zara Larsson. The point being the eye makeup changes the entire vibe of a look. Exercise adequate care when applying eye makeup other vision issues might pop up. (Picture credit: Freepik)

While eye makeup undoubtedly elevates your look, it is vital you pay attention to eye hygiene and safety, particularly if you wear it every day.

To get a better understanding of eye makeup safety rules, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Suvira Jain, senior consultant (Refractive Eye Surgery) at ASG Eye Hospital. She warned that issues like itching, tearing and burning in the eyes are quite common, and it is important to exercise caution as the eye area is very sensitive.

It is easy to brush these signs off, but the ophthalmologist warned that they could also indicate dry eye syndrome, or even bacterial or viral infections, meaning you should pay attention to these symptoms and seek medical advice if they persist.

Here are some of the ophthalmologist-approved eye makeup safety tips:

1. Inspect the makeup product Using properly labelled and approved makeup products that follow safety regulations is a must.

Reading packaging labels carefully. Check the dates (manufacturing and expiry both.)

Products that smell bad, appear clumped, dry or stale should be discarded. 2. Maintain hygiene Before applying makeup, wash your hands and face.

Clean brushes and applicators regularly, and sanitise.

Avoid sharing makeup brushes or eyelash curlers (amongst other things) with other people.

Sharing products, including store ‘testers’, increases the risk of bacterial and fungal infections.