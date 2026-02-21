Do you really need blue light glasses? Ophthalmologist explains what actually helps your eyes

Nowadays, screens occupy a significant, sometimes nearly entire, portion of your day. With so much screen exposure, concerns about eye health are understandable. One product that has been gaining popularity in response to screen-heavy lifestyles is blue light glasses, so that you can protect your eyes from digital strain. ALSO READ: Eye surgeon explains how ‘puffy eyes, swollen lids, or redness’ could be the first sign of thyroid trouble But for once, let's cut through the marketing noise and look at the actual health benefits and whether this product truly makes a difference. Should you get a pair of blue light glasses rather than the regular ones? We spoke to Dr Hasnain Shikari, consultant ophthalmologist at Saifee Hospital, who shared his insights and provided much-needed clarity on blue-light glasses. According to him, while these lenses have become a trend, their actual medical benefits are limited. Let's take a quick look at the medical purpose and see if anyone might actually benefit from them.

There's no simple yes-or-no answer, because according to Dr Shikari, most digital eye strain symptoms arise from prolonged screen use rather than blue light exposure itself.

"Digital eye strain - marked by dryness, irritation, blurred vision, and headaches - is primarily the result of reduced blinking, prolonged near focus, and poor ergonomics, not blue light exposure itself," he noted. The ophthalmologist also mentioned that blue lights do not have any significant contribution to reducing these symptoms when compared to standard lenses.

Moreover, there are also doubts about the long-term damage to the eyes. Blue light has been blamed for several issues, including sleep disruption and retinal damage. But is everything as clear-cut and straightforward as it seems?



The ophthalmologist dispelled concerns related to long-term retinal damage, calling them ‘overstated.’ "The intensity of blue light emitted by digital devices is far below levels known to cause retinal harm. At present, there is no convincing clinical evidence linking everyday screen use to macular degeneration or permanent vision loss," he said.

But for sleep, the matter is slightly different. While blue light can suppress melatonin and shift circadian rhythms, Dr Shikari reminded that there are other practical behavioural strategies, like reducing screen time before bed or using night mode, that are more effective than wearing tinted lenses.

Who might benefit? “Individuals with heavy evening screen exposure or sensitivity to glare may experience subjective comfort," Dr Shikari said.

However, many may not even need it. “For students, office workers, and gamers, blue light glasses remain more lifestyle accessory than medical necessity,” he noted.

In fact, he clarified that major ophthalmology bodies have not endorsed blue light filtering lenses for routine use.

So what are the other hacks to reduce digital strain?“ Try the 20-20-20 rule, conscious blinking, proper lighting, ergonomic screen positioning, anti-glare coatings, and treatment of underlying dry eye," he said.



Blue light glasses are not harmful, but for most people, they serve more as a fashionable statement than a medical safeguard, the ophthalmologist explained. “Protecting vision in the digital age depends less on tinted lenses and more on healthy visual habits and regular eye care,” he concluded.



So instead of focusing on blue light glasses, rectify your screen habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.