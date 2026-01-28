Eye surgeon explains how ‘puffy eyes, swollen lids, or redness’ could be the first sign of thyroid trouble

Have you ever woken up with swollen eyes or puffy eyelids and wondered why? Many people blame allergies, lack of sleep, or stress. While these are common reasons, there’s another cause that often goes unnoticed, your thyroid gland. Swollen eyes? Thyroid problems could be the hidden cause, says eye surgeon. (Freepik)

Dr Smit Bavaria, Cataract, Glaucoma, and LASIK Surgeon at Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Wadala, a unit of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, shares with HT Lifestyle how thyroid problems can first show up in the eyes, causing puffiness, swelling, redness, or dryness, and why early detection is important for maintaining eye health. (Also read: Hyderabad eye surgeon explains why most vision loss in India is preventable but often detected too late )

Could your puffy eyes be a sign of thyroid trouble “The thyroid is a small gland in the neck that controls how fast or slow your body works. It affects energy levels, heart rate, weight, and even how your eyes look and feel. When the thyroid does not function properly, it can sometimes show its first signs in the eyes,” explains Dr Smit.

“One condition linked to thyroid problems is thyroid eye disease. This happens when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the tissues around the eyes. As a result, the eyes and eyelids can become swollen and inflamed. People may notice puffy eyelids, redness, watering of eyes, dryness, or a heavy feeling around the eyes. In some cases, the eyes may start to look more prominent or bulging,” he adds.