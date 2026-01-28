Eye surgeon explains how ‘puffy eyes, swollen lids, or redness’ could be the first sign of thyroid trouble
Many blame puffy eyes on sleep or allergies, but your thyroid could be the hidden cause. Dr Smit Bavaria explains early signs and why acting fast matters.
Have you ever woken up with swollen eyes or puffy eyelids and wondered why? Many people blame allergies, lack of sleep, or stress. While these are common reasons, there’s another cause that often goes unnoticed, your thyroid gland.
Dr Smit Bavaria, Cataract, Glaucoma, and LASIK Surgeon at Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, Wadala, a unit of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, shares with HT Lifestyle how thyroid problems can first show up in the eyes, causing puffiness, swelling, redness, or dryness, and why early detection is important for maintaining eye health. (Also read: Hyderabad eye surgeon explains why most vision loss in India is preventable but often detected too late )
Could your puffy eyes be a sign of thyroid trouble
“The thyroid is a small gland in the neck that controls how fast or slow your body works. It affects energy levels, heart rate, weight, and even how your eyes look and feel. When the thyroid does not function properly, it can sometimes show its first signs in the eyes,” explains Dr Smit.
“One condition linked to thyroid problems is thyroid eye disease. This happens when the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the tissues around the eyes. As a result, the eyes and eyelids can become swollen and inflamed. People may notice puffy eyelids, redness, watering of eyes, dryness, or a heavy feeling around the eyes. In some cases, the eyes may start to look more prominent or bulging,” he adds.
What symptoms should you watch out for
Dr Bavaria points out that “what makes this condition confusing is that eye problems can appear before other thyroid symptoms. A person may not have obvious signs like weight changes, a fast heartbeat, or heat intolerance at first. Because of this, eye swelling is sometimes ignored or treated only with home remedies.”
He advises people to be alert if they notice:
- Sudden or long-lasting eyelid swelling
- Red, irritated, or watery eyes
- Sensitivity to light
- Difficulty closing the eyes fully
- A visible change in eye appearance
“If these symptoms persist, it is important not to ignore them. Early diagnosis helps prevent worsening of eye problems and protects vision. An eye doctor or physician can guide you with simple blood tests and eye examinations,” Dr Bavaria says.
“The good news is that early treatment works well and can greatly improve comfort and appearance. This Thyroid Awareness Month, remember: your eyes may be the first to signal a thyroid problem. Listening to these signs can help you take action early and safeguard your eye health,” he concludes.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri
