Having chronic eye pain? Eye surgeon shares 6 red flags of glaucoma to never overlook

Glaucoma, often called the silent thief of sight, is an optic disorder that can cause irreversible vision loss. What makes it especially dangerous is that it develops quietly, without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. What makes glaucoma more dangerous is the absence of early prominent symptoms.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vineet Sehgal, senior glaucoma specialist, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said, "Most of the times, the patient might not be knowing that he is having glaucoma. Glaucoma significantly affects the optic nerve, and when the symptoms become pronounced, it indicates permanent damage."

Dr. Vineet Sehgal further listed the red flags of glaucoma to watch out for, to address it immediately.

⁠1. Frequent change of power of near glasses:

Frequent change of power of near glasses might be suggestive of glaucoma.

⁠2. Halos around the lights:

Rainbow rings or halos can be experienced by patients having high eye pressure.

⁠3. Eye pain or headache:

Patients with acute onset glaucoma may present with headache, stony eyeball, redness, and nausea.

⁠4. Loss of peripheral vision:

The patient may complain that he is not able to see the objects/vehicles coming from the side.

5. Family history of glaucoma:

While there are no symptoms, being a close relative of someone with glaucoma increases your risk. In such cases, regular eye check-ups should be one’s priority, even if there are no symptoms.

6. History of diabetes, eye injury and drugs:

History of injury to the eye, high power of glasses, Diabetes, use of steroids, and drugs like antidepressants are risk factors which warrant regular eye pressure monitoring and check-up.

"Early detection is the best defense against glaucoma. It is recommended to have a comprehensive eye exam every year after the age of 40, or earlier if you have a family history or other risk factors. Don't ignore the small changes in your vision; your body is always giving you signs that something is wrong," said Dr. Vineet Sehgal.

