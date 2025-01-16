Why early detection is crucial for glaucoma? Doctor explains early signs to watch out for

Also known as the sneak thief of sight, glaucoma is one of the most severe eye conditions that can lead to blurred vision and eventually blindness, if not treated on time. However, unlike other eye conditions, glaucoma does not show early signs, unless it is too late. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nirati Srivastava, Consultant, Ophthalmology, Regency Hospital, Kanpur, explained how glaucoma affects eyes. Also read | Glaucoma to ocular infections: Know the early warning signs of eye diseases “At first, glaucoma doesn’t show any signs. You might not feel anything wrong until the disease gets worse,” said Dr. Nirati Srivastava(Unsplash)

“Glaucoma harms the optic nerve, which sends visual messages from the eye to the brain. This harm is usually caused by high pressure inside the eye. If not treated, it can cause permanent vision loss and, in serious cases, complete blindness. It is the third most common reason for blindness in India and one of the main causes of permanent blindness around the world,” said the Ophthalmologist.

Why is it crucial to detect glaucoma early?

“At first, glaucoma doesn’t show any signs. You might not feel anything wrong until the disease gets worse,” said Dr. Nirati Srivastava as she noted down the symptoms to watch out for. Blurred vision, difficulty adjusting to dim light, reduced peripheral (side) vision, halos around lights and eye pain or headaches (in some cases) are some of the early signs that should be taken seriously. Also read | Glaucoma: Understanding the causes and symptoms of rising blindness cases

Glaucoma, if untreated, can cause permanent blindness.(Unsplash)

Who is at risk?

Glaucoma becomes more prevalent as we get older, but it can happen to anyone. Certain factors raise your risk, including:

Being over 40 years old

A family history of glaucoma

Medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, or migraines

Previous eye trauma or injury

Being farsighted or nearsighted

Thin corneas

Prolonged use of steroids without monitoring

There’s no cure for glaucoma, but early detection is crucial

The Ophthalmologist added, “Although there is no absolute cure for glaucoma, early detection can prevent further vision loss. Eye drops, oral drugs, laser treatment, and surgery are effective treatments for this condition. If the disease is recognised early and treatment is adhered to, most people with glaucoma maintain good vision throughout their lives.” Also read | World Glaucoma Day 2024: Early signs of eye disease you shouldn't ignore

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.