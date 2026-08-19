Is Botox safe for Indian skin? Do phones, laptops cause dark spots? Dermatologist answers 10 questions about brown skin

Ever feel like your skincare routine requires a degree in chemistry? Between dodging the latest social media hacks, wondering if your phone or laptop screen is secretly giving you dark spots, and trying not to burn your face off with acid serums, caring for melanin-rich skin can feel like a gamble. Also read | Glass skin, slugging or skin cycling: Which skincare trends actually work for Indian skin?

Because Indian skin sits comfortably in that phototype 3 to 6 zone, our pigment-producing cells are basically overachievers — one wrong move, and a tiny breakout turns into a dark mark that stays for months.

To clear up the chaos, HT Health Talk — a reader-centric series by HT Lifestyle that gets doctors and healthy experts to answer your actual, everyday questions — tapped Dr Aparna Santhanam, consultant dermatologist at P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, Mumbai. Ahead, she is breaking down what actually works for brown skin — and what you should officially stop worrying about:

1. Are chemical peels, lasers, and microneedling safe for Indian skin with more melanin? Indian skin can absolutely be treated safely with peels, lasers and microneedling. The important thing is that darker skin has a greater tendency to develop post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation when it is irritated or overheated. The right procedure, with proper patient selection and at the right intensity, is very safe for Indian skin, which falls between Phototypes 3 and 6. I am particularly cautious with aggressive lasers and deep peels, which I avoid in the darker phototypes. Microneedling and superficial peels can be very useful when appropriately performed in all skin types. Good diagnosis, conservative settings, adequate skin preparation and strict sun protection are more important than simply choosing a particular machine or peel.