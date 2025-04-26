Doctors warn too much exposure to UV radiation can cause serious eye diseases: Why it's so important to wear sunglasses

Although many of us are aware of the danger that ultraviolet (UV) rays present to the skin, not everyone is aware of the hazard these rays can bring to the eyes. Chronic sun exposure without taking care of your eyes can lead to severe and largely overlooked consequences. Also read | Blindness prevention: 6 sun protection tips for eyes in summers for eye patients Did you know that not all sunglasses provide sufficient protection? So it's critical to select ones that block 100 percent of UVA as well as UVB rays. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Here are some potential risks of UV radiation

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Komal Sangoi, cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Most people religiously slather on sunscreen to shield their skin from the sun but do not realise that our eyes also require the same kind of protection. Too much exposure to UV radiation can cause more than just pain; it can result in serious eye diseases.”

Dr Vishram Sangit, chief ophthalmologist and senior corneal transplant surgeon, Jupiter Hospital Thane further told HT Lifestyle, “Prolonged exposure to UV-A and UV-B radiation can contribute to eye ageing and promote the development of various eye disorders over time. One of the most prevalent problems associated with UV exposure is the forming of cataracts, when the eye's natural lens becomes cloudy and vision is disrupted.”

He added that UV rays also have the potential to harm the retina, leading to macular degeneration, a permanent condition that disrupts central vision and can significantly affect everyday activities such as reading or driving.

Dr Sangoi also said, “Photokeratitis, in short, a sunburn of the eye, is one such disease caused by prolonged exposure to UV radiation, leading to redness, pain, blurred vision, and temporary vision loss. It's uncomfortable, intrusive, and most of all, totally avoidable.”

One of the most prevalent problems associated with UV exposure is the forming of cataracts, when the eye's natural lens becomes cloudy and vision is disrupted. (Representative picture: Freepik)

How to protect eyes from sun damage?

Dr Sangit said, “In my practice, those who work or spend a lot of time outdoors, such as construction workers, farmers, and sportsmen and women, typically experience early symptoms of these conditions. Too many of them are unaware that their eye difficulties could have been avoided with an easy precaution: using quality sunglasses.”

He shared that not all sunglasses provide sufficient protection, so it's critical to select ones that block 100 percent of UVA as well as UVB rays. Dr Sangit explained why: “Prolonged sunlight exposure will cause dry eye, as heat and UV rays inhibit the production of tears, causing irritation and discomfort. Wearing regular UV-blocking glasses will prevent this by protecting the eyes from drying exposures outdoors.”

He added that worn-quality UV-shielding sunglasses form a shield that cuts back cumulative exposure to the eyes over years. Not only do they work to sustain permanent eye health but they also give constant comfort by curbing glare as well as improving visual distinctness.

Dr Sangit said: “Ultimately, a minor daily routine habit of using UV-filtering glasses provides impressive benefits in the long term. By placing eye protection where we would place sunscreen for our skin, we can avoid unnecessary vision problems and have healthy eyesight well into advanced age.”

Dr Sangoi agreed that a little awareness goes a long way in protecting long-term eye health. According to him: whether you're driving, working in the garden, lounging on the beach, or just out for a stroll, it's absolutely important to wear sunglasses that provide 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.

He said, “Wearing them with a wide-brimmed hat is an added barrier. Our eyes are as susceptible to UV damage as our skin, and small precautions today, such as wearing proper eye gear, can prevent vision issues down the road.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.