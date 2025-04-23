Your ultimate sunscreen guide: Dermatologist's tips on SPF, PA Ratings and how to apply

The sun’s ultraviolet rays can damage your skin even before you realise it. This is why skipping sunscreen is a big no! It is the ultimate weapon against premature aging, hyperpigmentation, sagging skin and skin cancer. The best sunscreen protects your skin from the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet rays. Packed with ingredients that either absorb, reflect or scatter UV radiation, it can tackle sunburn and maintain a healthy skin barrier. But the real challenge is to choose a sunscreen that perfectly suits your skin type and needs. As a beginner, searching for a non-greasy, effective sunscreen can be a challenging task. Read this expert-backed guide that simplifies it all for every skin type. Pick the right sunscreen for your skin type and keep your skin protected.(Adobe Stock)

Why is sunscreen non-negotiable for skin health?

Sunscreen is your skin’s BFF! They help protect your skin health and prevent sun damage. The best sunscreen for women and men can tackle sunburn, premature aging, dark spots and decrease the risk of skin cancer (The Skin Cancer Foundation). Regular use may even maintain an even skin tone, prevent collagen breakdown and keep your skin youthful over time. Celebrity Dermatologist Dr Meghna Mour, Chief Dermatologist & Hair Transplant Surgeon, Co-founder & Medical Head, Skuccii Supercliniq says, "Even on cloudy days or indoors, UV rays penetrate and cause long-term damage. Think of sunscreen as a daily investment in your skin’s future."

Understand SPF: What does it really mean?

SPF stands for sun protection factor. It measures how well a sunscreen protects your skin from UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn and skin damage. SPF is directly related to the amount of solar exposure. As the SPF value increases, sunburn protection also increases (Food and Drug Administration). SPF 30 filters about 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 filters about 98%. It's not a linear scale, so going higher than SPF 50 offers a marginal added benefit but no harm, says the expert. But, it is important to note that no SPF blocks 100% of UVB rays. Therefore, it is crucial to reapply the best sunscreen for oily skin every 2-3 hours.

PA+++ and broad-spectrum protection: What to look for?

While choosing the best sunscreen for dry skin or any other skin type, look for PA+++ and broad-spectrum protection on the label. PA ratings measure protection against UVA rays, which cause premature aging and pigmentation. The more plus signs, the higher the protection. Broad-spectrum means the sunscreen shields you from both UVA and UVB rays, providing complete protection from sunburn, aging, and skin damage. For daily use, always opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and PA+++ or higher.

Must-have ingredients in sunscreen

Dr Meghna Mour suggests a few ingredients that a sunscreen must have:

1. Zinc oxide/titanium dioxide: These mineral filters sit on the skin’s surface, offering gentle, broad-spectrum protection. They are ideal for sensitive, acne-prone, or reactive skin types.

2. Avobenzone: It is a chemical filter that protects against UVA rays. The best sunscreen for combination skin with this ingredient can prevent premature aging and pigmentation.

3. Hyaluronic acid/glycerin: They are humectants that draw moisture into the skin, keeping it hydrated without making it greasy, making it perfect for daily wear under makeup or in humid climates.

4. Niacinamide/vitamin E: These antioxidants soothe inflammation, strengthen the skin barrier, and fight free radical damage caused by sun exposure and environmental stressors.

Ingredients to avoid in sunscreen:

Here are a few ingredients that a sunscreen should not have, as per the expert:

1. Oxybenzone: This chemical filter is linked to hormone disruption and allergic reactions. Best avoided, especially for children, sensitive skin, or eco-conscious choices.

2. Alcohol denat: Often added for a quick-dry feel, but it can dry out the skin, causing irritation and weakening the skin barrier with regular use.

3. Fragrance: It adds scent but often triggers allergic reactions, redness, or breakouts, especially in sensitive, acne-prone, or compromised skin types.

4. Parabens: Preservatives used for shelf life, but controversial due to concerns about hormone disruption and long-term exposure risks. Many prefer paraben-free options.

5. Cinnamates (e.g., Octinoxate): These are effective UVB filters, but they may irritate sensitive skin and are banned in some regions due to potential environmental impact on coral reefs.

Chemical vs mineral sunscreen: Which one is better for you?

Chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, which is then released from the skin. They tend to be lightweight, blend easily, and are often invisible on the skin, which makes them ideal for daily use under makeup. Chemical sunscreens are sheer and naturally appearing (Advanced Associates in Dermatology). However, they can irritate sensitive or acne-prone skin and may cause eye stinging.

Mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, sit on the skin’s surface and physically block or reflect UV rays. With ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, mineral sunscreens are gentle on sensitive or reactive skin. They are also reef-safe, which makes them an eco-friendly option.

The downside is that they may leave a white cast, though newer formulations address this problem. For sensitive skin, minerals are best (American Academy of Dermatology Association). "For deeper penetration and no white cast, chemical sunscreens work well," says Dr Meghna Mour.

Water-resistant vs sweat-proof: Is there a difference?

When it comes to the best sunscreen, water-resistant and sweat-proof are often used interchangeably, but they are different. While water-resistant sunscreens are designed to stay effective even when exposed to water, such as swimming or sweating, sweat-proof formulas resist sweating and remain intact on your skin, even during intense physical activity. Water-resistant formulations provide protection for 40 to 80 minutes (American Academy of Dermatology).

Best sunscreen formulas for different skin types?

1. Best sunscreen for oily skin

"Opt for gel-based or water-based sunscreens with a matte finish," says the expert. Look for non-comedogenic and oil-free labels. Make sure to check ingredients like niacinamide and silica that help control excess shine while offering broad-spectrum protection without clogging pores or causing breakouts.

2. Best sunscreen for dry skin

"Choose cream-based sunscreens enriched with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides," says the expert. These formulas moisturise while shielding your skin from UV damage, preventing further dryness and flakiness throughout the day. Moreover, avoid alcohol-based formulations that may worsen dryness.

3. Best sunscreen for combination skin

Go for lightweight, lotion-based sunscreens that balance hydration without feeling greasy. Look for hybrid formulas with both moisturising and oil-control ingredients. A fragrance-free, broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher works well to protect both dry and oily zones effectively.

4. Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are ideal for sensitive skin. They offer gentle, broad-spectrum protection without causing irritation. Avoid fragrances, alcohol, and harsh chemical filters like oxybenzone to prevent redness, stinging, or allergic reactions.

How to apply the best sunscreen for effective protection?

To keep your skin protected from UV rays, it is essential to apply the sunscreen correctly. The American Academy of Dermatology Association suggests a few tips to help you use it perfectly:

1. Opt for the best sunscreen that comes with an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant and provides broad spectrum protection.

2. Apply approximately 1 ounce of sunscreen 15 minutes before stepping out.

3. Make sure to apply sunscreen to your neck, face, ears and other parts that are not covered by clothing.

4. To remain protected, make sure to reapply the sunscreen every two hours and immediately after sweating or swimming.

Common sunscreen myths busted

There are several misconceptions around sunscreen. Dr Meghna Mour busted some common myths about sunscreen:

● Myth: You don’t need sunscreen indoors.

Truth: UVA rays penetrate glass—protection is still essential.

● Myth: Darker skin tones don’t need SPF.

Truth: Everyone needs sun protection to prevent pigmentation and skin cancer.

● Myth: One application is enough for the whole day.

Truth: Reapplication is necessary every 2–3 hours.

Top dermatologist tips for buying the right sunscreen

● Choose broad-spectrum protection with SPF 30 or above.

● Match the texture with your skin type.

● Pick non-comedogenic for acne-prone skin.

● Check for PA+++ or higher for strong UVA defense.

● Don’t chase trends—pick what suits your skin and lifestyle.

Frequently asked questions How to layer sunscreen with makeup or skincare? Apply sunscreen after moisturizer and before makeup. Let it absorb fully. For makeup users, opt for SPF sprays or powder touch-ups during the day. Avoid mixing sunscreen into foundation—it dilutes the efficacy.

How much SPF do you actually need? For daily use, SPF 30 is a good baseline. If you are outdoors for extended periods, swimming, or in harsh sunlight, opt for SPF 50. Reapplication every 2-3 hours is key, especially after sweating or towel-drying.

Can I skip sunscreen on cloudy days? No, up to 80% of UV rays penetrate clouds, so daily sunscreen is still necessary.

Does sunscreen prevent tanning completely? No, it reduces tanning by blocking UV rays, but some melanin production may still occur with prolonged exposure.

