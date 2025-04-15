Regular sunscreens not working? Here’s why gel sunscreens are better + 7 best options

During summer, skin can get so oily that it can probably host a slide game. Imagine adding a thick layer of regular sunscreen to an already sweaty face! Most sunscreens feel like a greasy, suffocating mask, especially under the blazing sun. The white cast, the clogged pores, the icky feeling, these factors are enough to make anyone skip the skincare product altogether, but please don’t. Use gel sunscreens instead. These are lightweight, non-sticky, and designed for the Indian summer season. They glide on like a breeze, absorb quickly, and give you the sun protection you need without turning your face into a frying pan. If summer 2025 is already testing your patience, it’s time to switch to something that plays well with heat, and humidity. Add gel sunscreens to your skincare routine and keep your skin protected.(Adobe Stock)

Why is your old sunscreen not enough anymore?

With the temperature rising, wearing sunscreen has become more important than ever. But the regular ones can feel too heavy, leaving a white cast, or clogging pores when mixed with sweat, and pollution. What your skin needs is a product that adapts to heat, humidity and long sun exposure without suffocating it. Gel sunscreens are water, or aloe vera-based, fast-absorbing and lightweight products that contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. “With high temperature, the air's dryness also intensifies, making it crucial to select a sunscreen that suits your skin type. So if you have oily skin, you have to switch to gel-based sunscreens or mattifying sunscreens,” says Dr Janaki K. Yalamanchili, Dermatologist at Zennara Clinics.

Dermat-approved gel sunscreen checklist

Not all sunscreens are created equal. So, before you add anything to your cart, go through these expert-backed tips to make sure your gel sunscreen is the best:

1. SPF 50 or higher

2. PA+++ or PA++++

3. Broad-spectrum

4. Non-comedogenic

5. Zero white cast

6. Alcohol and fragrance-free

7. Texture

8. Water resistance

How to use gel sunscreens with skincare

Are you confused about how to layer your gel sunscreen? The American Academy of Dermatologists Association shares a few tips:

1. Opt for a sunscreen that comes with SPF 30 or higher, is water-resistant and provides broad-spectrum protection.

2. Apply at least 15 minutes before going out to let the sunscreen absorb completely.

3. Apply roughly about 1 ounce of sunscreen to fully cover your skin.

4. Rub the sunscreen thoroughly onto your skin. Don't forget to apply it to your neck, face, ears and legs.

5. Make sure to reapply it after every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating to remain protected.

Real people, real sunscreen stories

When it comes to skincare, nothing builds trust like hearing from real users. We asked a few fans of this product what they reach for during the sweaty chaos of summer, and here’s what they had to say:

"I use gel-based sunscreens. They are perfect for summer."

— Priyanka Ranjan, New Delhi

Lightweight, breathable, and non-sticky, Priyanka’s experience highlights exactly why gel sunscreens are gaining so much love, especially in hot, humid cities.

"I prefer a sunscreen that comes with SPF 50+ or higher, has vitamin C, ceramide, and hyaluronic acid."

— Prerak Pathak, New Delhi

Prerak knows the power of an ingredient-packed formula. His go-to list is dermatologist-approved—vitamin C for glow, ceramides for barrier support, and hyaluronic acid for hydration.

"I love Dot & Key Watermelon sunscreen. It doesn't feel greasy and leaves the skin with a cooling effect."

— Saiba Noor, Mumbai

Saiba’s favourite is not just sweat-proof but adds a refreshing finish, making it a must-have for tropical weather.

“Matte finish is a must for me.”

— Deeksha Negi, New Delhi

Deeksha Negi swears by Dot & Key and Wishcare sunscreens for that perfect matte look—no greasy feel, just smooth, shine-free skin all day.

“Gel-based and sweat-resistant—that’s my vibe.”

— Uma Kumari, Kolkata

Uma Kumari loves lightweight, non-sticky sunscreens that can handle the heat. For her, sweat resistance is non-negotiable.

“Aqualogica is my all-time favourite.”

— Pooja Kumari, Patna

Pooja Kumari keeps it simple with Aqualogica sunscreen. Lightweight, effective, and no fuss—it ticks all her boxes.

“Non-sticky sunscreens are the only kind I use.”

— Iqra, New Delhi

For Iqra, the texture is everything. She won’t compromise on that weightless, non-greasy feel that keeps her skin fresh.

“I need SPF 50+—no less.”

— Abhiranjan Yadav, New Delhi

Abhiranjan Yadav is all about high protection and zero stickiness. His pick? Sunscreens that pack SPF 50+ without the heaviness.

“Dot & Key is my go-to.”

— Pranay, Mathura

Pranay keeps it easy and effective with Dot & Key. Trusted, reliable, and always gentle on the skin—it’s his daily essential.

Sunscreen myths you probably still believe

1. Myth: “I’m indoors all day, I don’t need sunscreen.”

Fact: UV rays come through windows too. Even blue light has effects.

2. Myth: “SPF 100 means all-day protection.”

Fact: No SPF lasts forever. Reapply every 2–3 hours.

3. Myth: “Gel sunscreens are only for oily skin.”

Fact: Many are hydrating enough for dry or combo skin too.

Dr Janaki K Yalamanchili debunked some more common sunscreen myths that people often believe blindly. One of the most common myths about sunscreen is that using sunscreen makes you darker, which is not at all right. If you are not using the right sunscreen and it doesn't match your skin tone, it can make you look darker or duller. So, it's important to match the shade of your sunscreen with your skin colour. Another common myth about sunscreen is that it causes cancer. This product has been used for many years wih no safety issues, and there are no such studies backing this claim.

7 best gel sunscreens for summer

Lightweight, hydrating, and non-greasy—this gel sunscreen is your skin’s new summer savior. With hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this fragrance-free sunscreen fights UV and blue light damage, leaving zero white cast. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone skin. It is a Dermatologist-recommended protection that doubles as hydration.

Reasons to buy Broad spectrum + blue light protection Non greasy No white cast Reasons to avoid May not suit very sensitive skin due to actives Click Here to Buy The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture | Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 50 g

2. Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++

Sunscreen that feels like skin. Deconstruct’s gel SPF blends in without a trace—no white cast, no greasy film. With UV filters and zero parabens, it protects your skin while keeping things feather-light. It works for all skin types and helps you enjoy sweat-free summers.

Reasons to buy Lightweight Affordable No white cast Reasons to avoid May trigger acne for combination/acne-prone skin with longer wear Click Here to Buy Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight - 50g

If you want to enjoy a burst of hydration and a splash of summer, try Dot & Key’s Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen. This best sunscreen for summer instantly cools, hydrates, and protects with broad-spectrum SPF, minus the greasiness. Bonus: It helps your skin soak up Vitamin D better and offers a dewy finish.

Reasons to buy Cooling feel Pleasant feel Reasons to avoid May feel slightly sticky for some skin types Click Here to Buy Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++ | With Hyaluronic Acid, Instantly Cools Skin, Broad Spectrum Protection | Controls Excess Oil, Checks Tanning, No White Cast, All Skin Types | 50g

4. UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++

UV Doux brings clinical-level care to your everyday SPF. Water-resistant, lightweight, and packed with titanium dioxide, this best gel sunscreen shields you from UV damage while hydrating your skin. Loved for its long-lasting protection and radiance boost, it’s non-comedogenic and dermatologist-approved.

Reasons to buy Long-lasting protection Dermatologist approved Reasons to avoid Slight white cast on application; thick texture Click Here to Buy UV Doux Silicone Sunscreen Gel with SPF 50 and PA+++ Broad Spectrum for Face & Body with No White Cast| Non Comedogenic, Paraben Free | Clinically Proven & Dermatologist Approved,100gm

5. Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel SPF 50+ PA++++

The cult Korean pick for a reason—Isntree’s sun gel melts into your skin like water. With 8 types of hyaluronic acid, this best gel sunscreen hydrates as it protects, all without a trace of greasiness or white cast. Reef-safe, fragrance-free, and perfect for Indian summers, it doubles as your moisturiser and SPF in one.

Reasons to buy Deep hydration Zero white cast Reasons to avoid On the pricier side Click Here to Buy Isntree Hyaluronic Acid Watery Sun Gel Spf 50+ Pa++++ 1.69 Fl Oz,8 Types Of Hyaluronic Acid,Strong Protection Against Uva And Uvb Rays,No White Cast,Reef-Safe,Non-Nano Sunscreen For All Skin Type

6. Minimalist Invisible Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Invisible, matte, and made for oily skin, this clinically tested gel sunscreen glides on without a trace. With powerful UV filters like Uvinul A Plus and Avobenzone, it protects against sun damage while tomato extract calms and jojoba oil hydrates. It does not leave any white cast or stickiness.

Reasons to buy Matte finish Water resistant Invisible texture Reasons to avoid Slightly lower SPF Click Here to Buy Minimalist Invisible Sunscreen for Oily Skin | | Ultra Light Sunscreen Gel with Matte Finish | SPF 40 PA+++ | Clinically Tested in USA (In-Vivo) | No White Cast | Sweat Resistant, Water Resistant | For Women & Men | 50 gm

7. Conscious Chemist Sunscreen

This gel-based hybrid sunscreen packs a skin-loving punch with blackberry extract and niacinamide. It shields against UVA/UVB rays, fights signs of aging, and boosts radiance, all with zero white cast. Thanks to double gel network tech, you get a dewy, breathable finish that suits all skin types. It is cruelty-free and irritation-free, which makes it great for your skin.

Reasons to buy Antioxidant-rich Lightweight No white cast Reasons to avoid Fragrance-sensitive users may be cautious due to berry ingredients Click Here to Buy Conscious Chemist® Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | 50g | Sunscreen for Oily Skin, Gel Sunscreen, Niacinamide with Black Berry Extract, Hybrid Lightweight, All Skin Types - Berry Bright

Gel sunscreens are more than just a skincare trend, they are a smart solution to modern-day sun damage. Choose the right one for your skin type and stay protected.

A few more options for you:

Additional experts tips for better sun protection

“Sunscreen is pretty much the most important step in anyone's summer skincare routine. So make sure to apply the adequate amount of sunscreen every day in the morning before you leave and reapply sunscreen if you have strong sun exposure after 2-3 hours. There are various forms of sunscreens that are now available in the market for reapplication, like sprays, powders, and gels. So it has become very easy to follow it through,” says the expert.

Frequently asked questions Can I skip sunscreen on cloudy days? No, up to 80% of UV rays penetrate clouds. Daily sunscreen is essential, even without visible sunlight.

How much sunscreen should I apply? Use two fingers’ length for your face and neck. Apply generously for full coverage and effective protection.

Can I use sunscreen around my eyes? Yes, but use a gentle, fragrance-free formula to avoid irritation. Dab carefully around the orbital bone area.

Does SPF in makeup replace sunscreen? No. Makeup SPF is not enough alone. Always apply sunscreen underneath for proper, broad-spectrum protection.

