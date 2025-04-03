Alia Bhatt's secret to sun-protected skin: Here's why Isdin sunscreen is her favourite + 8 options you can't miss

Today, I am sharing my secret: I have always envied Alia Bhatt's glowing and sun-kissed skin. Scrolling through her feed, I would often wonder how she managed to always have a flawless appearance, one that is possibly unaffected by UV damage. Turns out, her secret to radiant and flawless skin is the sunscreen that she uses. Alia trusts ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen SPF 50. This lightweight and ultra-hydrating sunscreen not only protects from harmful UV rays but also keeps the skin looking fresh and luminous all day long. Intrigued? Well, you should be! Read this article to know why this sunscreen should be part of your daily routine. You can also explore more options to take your skincare game to the next level. Protect your skin like Alia Bhatt by using the best sunscreen.(Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Why is sunscreen important?

Before understanding the components of Alia Bhatt’s favorite sunscreen, it is important to understand the importance of using this product. Sunscreen is one of the most essential products in your skincare arsenal because it helps shield your skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. It can prevent sunburn, discolouration, photoageing, phototoxic and more (Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology). The sun’s UVA and UVB rays can cause irreparable damage to your skin, making it essential to protect yourself every day. Avoiding sunscreen can lead to dark spots, fine lines, and a dull complexion over time.

Why Alia Bhatt loves ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen SPF 50

Among the various sunscreen products available, the ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen SPF 50 is Alia Bhatt's favourite. Here is what makes this the best sunscreen:

1. Lightweight and fast-absorbing formula

Isdin sunscreen is an incredibly lightweight and fast-absorbing formula. Unlike many sunscreens that feel heavy or greasy on the skin, ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water has a water-like texture that feels weightless and is quickly absorbed into the skin.

2. Suitable for all skin types

One of the most attractive features of the ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen SPF 50 is its versatility. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, this sunscreen works beautifully for all skin types. Its non-comedogenic formula ensures it won’t clog pores, which makes it perfect for those with oily skin or acne-prone skin.

3. High SPF protection without a white cast

Another reason Alia loves ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen is its high SPF 50 protection. With this level of SPF, this best sunscreen for face provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage, pigmentation, and early signs of ageing. Unlike many high-SPF sunscreens that can leave a white cast or an unnatural finish on the skin, this product is virtually invisible upon application, leaving behind a natural, dewy glow.

4. Hydrating and nourishing

It may be the best sunscreen for women and men as it can keep your skin hydrated. Its formula includes powerful antioxidants and moisturising agents like hyaluronic acid, ensuring your skin feels fresh and soft all day long. Regular use can keep your skin balanced and nourished, without the need for multiple products.

5. Dermatologist-tested

If you have sensitive skin, this sunscreen is a great choice. It is dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, and free from harsh chemicals, which makes it effective, gentle and perfect for daily use. Additionally, it is designed to minimise the risk of irritation or allergic reactions, making it a good option for delicate skin.

6. No eye irritation

With its advanced Wet Skin Technology, ISDIN Fusion Water Sunscreen is easily absorbed into the skin. Additionally, it is designed to be eye-friendly, so it won’t cause stinging or irritation, even when applied in hot and humid conditions.

Customer reaction: Mixed reaction on Isdin sunscreen

Reactions to Isdin Sunscreen are mixed. Some users love its non-greasy texture and find it perfect for their skin, praising its effectiveness. Others, however, feel disappointed, calling it a waste of money and questioning its authenticity. While many trust the product for long-term use, some suspect it’s just a regular cream rather than the real deal.

8 other sunscreen options to try

While ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen SPF 50 is Alia Bhatt’s go-to sunscreen, there are several other excellent sunscreens you might want to consider. Here are a few options worth exploring:

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid

Experience ultra-long UVA protection with this invisible, sweat-resistant sunscreen. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula blends effortlessly while shielding your face from UV damage. Dermatologist-tested for high performance, this fluid sunscreen ensures ultimate sun defense.

Specifications Scent Unscented SPF 50 Reasons to buy Suitable for acne-prone skin Provides high UVA/UVB protection Reasons to avoid Nozzle breaks easily, causing leaks Click Here to Buy La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uvmune 400 Spf 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50Ml, All

2. Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen SPF 50

This 100% zinc oxide mineral sunscreen is a lifesaver for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Its dry-touch technology ensures a non-greasy, lightweight finish while offering superior UVA/UVB protection. Moreover, it is water-resistant for 80 minutes, which makes it perfect for outdoor adventures.

Specifications Scent Unscented SPF 50 Reasons to buy Best for sensitive and acne-prone skin Provides strong sunburn protection Water resistant Reasons to avoid Thick texture may not suit all users Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non-Greasy Mineral Sunscreen, 2 fl. oz

3. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

Lightweight, fragrance-free, and non-greasy, this best sunscreen for oily skin hydrates with 1% Hyaluronic Acid while offering broad-spectrum UV and blue light protection. It blends seamlessly without a white cast, which makes it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications Scent Unscented SPF 50 Reasons to buy Lightweight Non-greasy No white cast Reasons to avoid Not very long-lasting Click Here to Buy The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture | Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 50 g

Say hello to glowing, well-protected skin with this sunscreen that contains papaya, vitamin C, zinc oxide, and titanium dioxide. It shields against UVA, UVB, and blue light, while with the water-lock technology, it ensures quick absorption, leaving zero white cast. Ideal for dry skin, it provides a dewy, radiant finish while preventing tanning.

Specifications Scent Papaya SPF 50 Reasons to buy Provides extra glow Long-lasting hydration Good for dry skin Reasons to avoid May be too shiny for oily skin Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g

5. Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

This clinically tested, multi-vitamin sunscreen features 4 powerful UV filters to protect against sun damage. Lightweight and non-sticky, it applies like a moisturiser without a white cast. If you want an affordable, effective sunscreen, this is a great pick—just reapply often!

Specifications Scent Unscented SPF 50 Reasons to buy Fragrance-free No white cast Budget-friendly Reasons to avoid May not suit every skin type Click Here to Buy Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1)

6. DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen SPF 50

Get even-toned, radiant skin with this 2-in-1 sunscreen and glow booster. Infused with vitamin C, E, and Sicilian blood orange, this sunscreen protects against UVA, UVB, and blue light while fighting pigmentation. Its water-light, fragrance-free formula absorbs instantly without greasiness. Ideal for all skin types, this sunscreen offers invisible protection with a luminous glow.

Specifications SPF 50 Scent Orange Reasons to buy Gives a dewy glow Reduces dark spots Absorbs well without greasiness Reasons to avoid May not suit oily skin Click Here to Buy DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1

Designed for combination skin, this quick-absorbing gel sunscreen offers very high UVA, UVB, and infrared protection. Enriched with vitamin E, it nourishes while shielding from sun damage. It is water-resistant and non-sticky, which makes it perfect for daily use.

Specifications SPF 50 Scent Unscented Reasons to buy High protection against UVA/UVB & IR Gel-based, non-sticky formula Long-lasting Reasons to avoid Expensive Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Sun SPF 50 Sunscreen For Combination Skin Type, Very High Protection Lightweight Gel, Water-resistant, Vitamin E, 50 ml

This sunscreen is a powerful blend of ceramides, vitamin C, and SPF 50+, which strengthens the skin barrier while preventing pigmentation and premature aging. It's moisturising yet non-greasy formula is perfect for sensitive skin.

Specifications SPF 50 Scent Unscented Reasons to buy Strengthens skin barrier No white cast Reasons to avoid Some customers received opened product boxes Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen | SPF 50+ Pa+++ | In-Vivo Tested | For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow | Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing, No White Cast | UVA/B & Bluelight Protection | For Men & Women | For All Skin Type | 80 g

How to make sunscreen part of your daily routine?

To achieve healthy, glowing skin like Alia Bhatt, it is essential to incorporate sunscreen into your daily skincare routine. Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Dermatology Association:

Choose the best sunscreen that comes with an SPF 30 or higher. It should be one that is water resistant and offers broad-spectrum protection. Apply the sunscreen approximately 15 minutes before going out to let it absorb fully. Use at least 1 ounce (approximately 30 grams) of sunscreen to fully cover your skin. Make sure to apply sunscreen to your neck, face, ears, tops of your feet and legs. To keep your skin protected, reapply sunscreens every two hours and immediately after swimming or sweating. Are you ready to protect your skin like Alia Bhatt? Explore the sunscreens mentioned above and find the perfect match for your skin!

Some more options for you:

Frequently asked questions How to choose the right sunscreen? To keep your skin protected from UV rays, it is important to pick the right sunscreen. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends choosing a sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, contains an SPF of 30 or higher and is water resistant.

When should I use sunscreen? You must use sunscreen every day (American Academy of Dermatology Association). Sunscreen should be used even on cloudy days as up to 80% of the sun's UV rays can penetrate the clouds.

What type of sunscreen should I use? The best type of sunscreen is the one that suits your skin types and needs. Cream-based options are good for dry skin. Gel ones are perfect for oily skin, while sticks can be used around the eyes. You can use tinted sunscreens for added protection and even coverage.

How often should I use sunscreen? You should use sunscreen every day for approximately 15 minutes before going out. Make sure to reapply it every two hours to remain protected.

