Best hyaluronic acid serum: 10 top picks for deep hydration and glowing skin

Think of your skin as a sponge that looks cracked and loses its bounce because of dryness. But when it is hydrated, it looks smooth, plump and radiant. That is what the best hyaluronic acid serum does to your skin by delivering a surge of moisture that keeps your skin fresh and youthful. Besides hydrating, it locks in moisture, soothes irritation and gives your skin a natural, dewy glow. From dryness, and fine lines to dullness, the right serum can tackle all these concerns, making it healthy. If you are ready to quench your skin’s thirst and achieve that enviable glow, explore these top picks that will leave your skin feeling plumper, smoother, and healthier than ever! Use the best hyaluronic acid serum to keep your skin hydrated.(Adobe Stock)

Loading Suggestions...

10 best hyaluronic acid serums

Hyaluronic acid can decrease skin hydration and photoageing (Dermatology and Therapy). Check out the top picks and enhance your skincare routine:

1. 1. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the goodness of the best hyaluronic acid serum with L’Oréal Paris Revitalift. Infused with 1.5% micro hyaluronic acid, it penetrates deeply, plumping and hydrating skin from within. It is dermatologically tested, fragrance-free, and lightweight, which can smooth fine lines by 60% and leave your skin refreshed, youthful, and radiant.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Lightweight Non-sticky Fragrance-free Reasons to avoid Some users doubt product authenticity Click Here to Buy LOreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Hydrating & Plumping Skin

Why choose: This powerful serum hydrates 50x deeper with micro hyaluronic acid, ensuring long-lasting moisture. Ideal for all skin types, this best hyaluronic acid serum in India is free from alcohol, parabens, and fragrance.

Customer reaction: Users rave about its lightweight, non-greasy texture and noticeable hydration. While many love its effectiveness, some doubt its originality due to manufacturing concerns.

2. Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum

Loading Suggestions...

This best hyaluronic acid serum combines multi-molecular hyaluronic acid with PGA for deep hydration. It locks in moisture while Vitamin B5 enhances skin softness and elasticity. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this best hyaluronic acid serum for dry skin gives an instant glow and long-lasting hydration while keeping your skin oil-free.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Fragrance-free Non-comedogenic Silicone-free Reasons to avoid Some find it sticky Click Here to Buy Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum for Intense Hydration, Glowing Skin & Fine Lines | Daily Hydrating Face Serum For Women & Men with Dry, Normal & Oily Skin | 30 ml

Why choose: Formulated with high-grade hyaluronic acid from Royal DSM, Netherlands, this serum free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and essential oils.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate its deep hydration and non-sticky feel. Some love the quick absorption, while others find it slightly sticky or question its long-term effectiveness.

3. Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Packed with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, and Acai Berry, this best hyaluronic acid serum fights free radicals, heals skin damage, and deeply moisturizes for a soft, dewy glow. Moreover, it is the perfect balance of hydration and skin repair.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Lightweight No harsh chemicals Reasons to avoid Some dislike the fragrance Click Here to Buy Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum With Vitamin C + E | For Plump, Glowing Skin | Face Serum for Dry Skin, Oily & Normal Skin | With Ceramide & Acai Berry | 30ml

Why choose: It is a gentle, chemical-free formula designed for all skin types. Rich in antioxidants, this hyaluronic acid serum protects against environmental stressors while enhancing skin elasticity.

Customer reaction: Most users love its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture and glow-enhancing properties. Some have mixed opinions on the scent and value for money.

4. Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy smooth skin with this best hyaluronic acid serum that deeply hydrates with watermelon and kiwi extracts, enhancing skin firmness and reducing fine lines. Infused with vitamins A, C, and E, it gently exfoliates, leaving skin baby-soft and clear.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Cruelty-free FDA approved Paraben-free Reasons to avoid Some feel the quantity is too small Click Here to Buy Pilgrim 2% Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Super Serum With Kiwi Extracts For Hydrated Skin For Unisex Of All Skin Types Korean Skin Care, 30ml

Why choose: With a clean, toxin-free formula that’s FDA-approved and cruelty-free, this best face serum suits all skin types and provides intense, long-lasting hydration.

Customer reaction: Users loved it for its hydration and smooth finish, making it a favorite among users with dry and combination skin. However, some wish it came in a larger quantity.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Formulated with a 17% hydrating complex, this best hyaluronic acid serum contains bursting hyaluronic pearls, prebiotic technology, and pro-vitamin B5. It penetrates 9 skin layers deep, delivering intense hydration while strengthening the skin barrier.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Hypoallergenic Non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid Premium pricing compared to competitors Click Here to Buy Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum 30 ml

Why choose: Ideal for dry and sensitive skin, this non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic hyaluronic acid serum absorbs quickly without clogging pores.

Customer reaction: It is highly praised for its hydrating power. Many users find it perfect for daily wear, even in harsh weather. Some call it their go-to moisturizer replacement.

ALSO READ: Best hyaluronic acid moisturisers to hydrate your skin

6. Dr. Sheth’s Haldi & 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Are you looking for the best hyaluronic acid serum? Try Dr. Sheth’s Serum which blends turmeric (haldi), niacinamide, and collagen peptide to hydrate, brighten, and fight signs of aging. It soothes skin, repairs sun damage, and enhances elasticity for a youthful glow.

Specifications Special feature Suitable for Indian skin Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Reduce dullness Works well for dehydrated skin Reasons to avoid Some users find it too lightweight Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Haldi & 2% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum | With 1% Niacinamide 0.1% Collagen Peptide | For Intense Hydration, Plump & Bouncy Skin | For Normal, Dry & Oily Skin | Women & Men | 30 mL

Why choose: Perfect for dull and dehydrated skin, this daily-use serum for glowing skin prevents moisture loss while supporting collagen production.

Customer reaction: Many love its brightening effect and soft, hydrated finish. Some enjoy the light fragrance, while others debate its effectiveness for deeper wrinkles.

7. Deconstruct Hydrating Serum - 2% Hyaluronic Acid + 1% Niacinamide

Loading Suggestions...

This best hyaluronic acid serum combines three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid for multi-layer hydration. With niacinamide, it can control oil and soothe skin. Moreover, it keeps skin plump, soft, and refreshed all day.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Budget-friendly Lightweight Quick-absorbing Reasons to avoid Effectiveness varies across skin types Click Here to Buy Deconstruct Hydrating Serum - 2% Hyaluronic Acid + 1% Niacinamide | Provides Intense Hydration | Face Serum For Oil-Free Moisturisation, Plump & Soft Skin | Beginner Friendly | 30ml

Why choose: It is beginner-friendly and perfect for all skin types, which can provide oil-free hydration without needing reapplication.

Customer reaction: Users love its affordability and hydration power, calling it a great budget-friendly option. Some question its long-term hydration potential.

8. MIZON Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturizing Ampoule

Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for the best hyaluronic acid serum, MIZON may be a good option for you. It is highly concentrated with pure hyaluronic acid, instantly hydrating and plumping dry skin. Moreover, this product absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft, supple, and radiant.

Specifications Special feature Lightweight Concern Blemishes Reasons to buy Great for dry skin Non-greasy Absorbs well Reasons to avoid Limited availability Click Here to Buy MIZON Hyaluronic Acid 100, Original Skin Energy, Facial Care, Moisturizing Ampoule, For Dry Skin, Boost Skin Elasticity (30ml)

Why choose: A K-beauty favorite, this serum is lightweight, non-greasy, and perfect for deeply nourishing dry skin.

Customer reaction: Customers liked this best hyaluronic acid serum for its hydration and fast absorption. Users with dry skin love its deep moisturizing effect, though some are unsure about additional skincare benefits.

ALSO READ: From salicylic to hyaluronic acid: How to pick the right skincare active for your skin type

9. Dermatouch Hyaluronic Acid 2% Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Dermatouch Hyaluronic Acid 2% Serum may be the best hyaluronic acid serum that intensely hydrates, combats dryness, and locks in moisture for a radiant, youthful look. It strengthens the skin barrier while fighting signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

Specifications Special feature Dermatologically tested Concern Hydration Reasons to buy Long-lasting Dermatologically tested Anti-ageing benefits Reasons to avoid Primarily targets dry skin, may not suit oily skin types Click Here to Buy DERMATOUCH Hyaluronic Acid 2% Serum | For intense Hydration, Glowing Skin | Specially for Dry Skin | For both Men & Women | 18ml

Why choose: It is dermatologically tested and clinically proven, which offers long-lasting hydration and nourishment for all skin types, especially dry skin.

Customer reaction: Users appreciate its plumping and moisturizing effects, though some wish the quantity was larger for the price.

10. Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid Serum may be a good addition to your routine. It can fade tan, reduce dark spots, and control melanin production with Alpha Arbutin. With hyaluronic acid, yuzu lemon and licorice, it hydrates, brightens and plumps the skin.

Specifications Concern Dark spots Special feature Dermatologically-tested Reasons to buy Vegan Cruelty-free Lightweight Fragrance-free Reasons to avoid Some users feel hydration could be better Click Here to Buy Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum | Fades Tan | Brightens Skin | Controls Melanin Production | with Yuzu Lemon & Licorice | Fragrance-Free | 100% Vegan | 30 ml

Why choose: 100% vegan and free from parabens, synthetic fragrances, and animal-derived ingredients, it is a gentle yet powerful brightening solution.

Customer reaction: Most customers love its brightening and hydrating effects, especially for tan removal. Some debate its suitability for different skin types.

Features of the best hyaluronic acid serum:

Best hyaluronic acid serum Key Ingredients Hydration Level Additional Benefits L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% HA Serum 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid (Micro HA) High Reduces fine lines by 60%, Lightweight, Non-sticky Minimalist 2% HA + PGA Serum 2% Hyaluronic Acid, Polyglutamic Acid, Vitamin B5 High Anti-aging, Oil-free hydration, Multi-level hydration Dot & Key Hydrating HA Serum Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & E, Acai Berry, Ceramide High Fights free radicals, Heals skin damage, Cell regeneration Pilgrim 2% HA Hydration Serum 2% Hyaluronic Acid, Kiwi & Watermelon Extracts High Enhances skin firmness, Gentle exfoliation, Vitamin A, C & E Neutrogena Hydro Boost HA Serum Micro & Macro Hyaluronic Acid, Pro-Vitamin B5, Glycerin High Strengthens skin barrier, Prebiotic technology, Deep hydration Dr. Sheth's Haldi & 2% HA Serum 2% Hyaluronic Acid, Haldi, Niacinamide, Collagen Peptide High Anti-inflammatory, Fades uneven skin tone, Boosts collagen Deconstruct Hydrating Serum 2% Hyaluronic Acid, 1% Niacinamide Medium-High Controls oil, Plumps skin, Long-lasting moisture MIZON Hyaluronic Acid 100 Highly Concentrated Hyaluronic Acid High Deep hydration, Boosts skin elasticity DERMATOUCH 2% HA Serum 2% Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants Medium-High Anti-aging, Strengthens skin barrier, Nourishes skin Plum 2% Alpha Arbutin & HA Serum 2% Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, Yuzu Lemon, Licorice Medium-High Fades tan, Reduces pigmentation, Brightens skin

What are the benefits of using the best hyaluronic acid serum?

1. Hyaluronic acid serum is a powerhouse skincare ingredient that deeply hydrates the skin, making it plump, smooth, and youthful.

2. It can boost hydration and control sebum production, which can be effective in acne prevention (The Journal of Investigative Dermatology).

3. It helps attract and retain moisture, preventing dryness and dehydration that leads to dullness and fine lines.

4. Regular use of the best hyaluronic acid serum helps in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, as hydrated skin looks firmer and more elastic.

5. It may strengthen the skin barrier by locking in moisture, protecting against environmental stressors like pollution and harsh weather conditions.

6. The lightweight, non-greasy texture of the best hyaluronic acid serum makes it suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin, as it hydrates without clogging pores.

7. It may enhance the absorption of other skincare products, allowing serums, moisturisers, and active ingredients to penetrate deeper for better results.

8. Hyaluronic acid may also soothe irritated and sensitive skin, reducing redness and inflammation while improving overall skin texture.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness: The ultimate guide to picking the right under eye serum

How to choose the best hyaluronic acid serum?

Look for a formula with multi-molecular hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. Check for added ingredients like vitamin B5 or niacinamide for extra skin benefits. Opt for fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and paraben-free hyaluronic acid serum, especially for sensitive skin. Additionally, a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture works best for all skin types. Moreover, choose a trusted brand with positive reviews and dermatological testing for safety and effectiveness.

Similar articles for you:

Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

Korean face serum: 10 beauty elixirs for smooth and flawless skin in 2025

Best kojic acid serum: Top 10 choices for 2025 for brighter and even-toned skin

Frequently asked questions Can hyaluronic acid be used daily? Yes, hyaluronic acid can be used daily, morning and night. It hydrates, plumps, and locks in moisture, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Should I apply hyaluronic acid on damp skin? Yes, applying hyaluronic acid on damp skin helps it absorb better and retain moisture. Follow with a moisturizer to seal hydration and prevent water loss.

Can hyaluronic acid cause breakouts? Hyaluronic acid itself is non-comedogenic and won’t cause breakouts. However, using it without a moisturizer may dry out the skin, leading to excess oil production and potential acne.

What should I not mix with hyaluronic acid? Hyaluronic acid pairs well with most ingredients but avoid mixing it with very low pH acids like glycolic acid, as they may reduce its effectiveness by breaking down its molecules.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.