Korean face serum: 10 beauty elixirs for smooth and flawless skin in 2025

Do you often dream of getting radiant and healthy skin like your favourite K-drama stars? Your wish can come true if you include the right Korean face serum in your daily skincare routine. This potent serum contains ingredients that can hydrate, brighten and rejuvenate your skin, giving you that flawless look. From dullness, and dryness to fine lines, these serums can target your specific concern and leave you with smoother, younger-looking skin. They can enhance your skin's overall health with their lightweight, fast-absorbing textures and powerful formulas. So, check out these top-rated Korean face serums that might just be your next holy grail for skincare in 2025. Add the right Korean face serum to your daily routine and get glass-like skin.(Adobe Stock)

Korean face serum: Top 3 features

Best Korean face serum Benefits Skin type Feature Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Brightening, Hydrating, Soothing, Pore Care Combination, Oily (Not for Acne-Prone) Natural COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum Plumping, Firming, Brightening, Skin Renewal, Pore Care All Skin Types Paraben-Free numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum Softening, Smoothing, Pore Care Acne-Prone, Oily Anti-inflammatory PILGRIM Alpha Arbutin & Vitamin C Serum Brightening, Anti-Aging, Acne Scars All Skin Types Vegan, Cruelty-Free Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum Brightening, Hydrating, Hyperpigmentation Treatment Sensitive Skin Natural d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum Hydration, Glow, Non-Comedogenic All Skin Types Vegan SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule Skin-Tightening, Brightening, Moisturizing Uneven Skin Tone Hypoallergenic Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum Brightening, Anti-Aging, Acne Scars, Dark Circles Sensitive, Oily, Acne-Prone Paraben-Free, Synthetic Dye-Free The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Serum Wrinkle Care, Hydration, Firming Dry, Aging Skin Natural LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum Deep Hydration, Firmness, Lightweight All Skin Types -

Korean face serum: Top 10 choices for you

Here is a list of the best Korean face serums that you may try to get glass-like skin.

Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide (30ml) may be a good addition to your skincare routine. This Korean face serum contains 59.94% Propolis Extract and 2% niacinamide, which may help to calm irritation, reduce redness, and enhance skin glow. The brand claims that the honey-like texture of this Korean serum for glowing skin can provide deep hydration without stickiness, which makes it perfect for achieving a dewy complexion.

Specifications of the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum:

Skin type: Sensitive

Feature: Natural

Scent: Honey

Reason to buy:

This Korean face serum may soothe and hydrate the skin

It may brighten the complexion and minimise pores

This face serum for glowing skin is lightweight and non-sticky

It is suitable for sensitive and combination skin

Reasons to avoid:

This Korean face serum may not be ideal for oily and acne-prone skin

It might feel slightly heavy in very hot and humid climates

COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum contains hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide. This Korean hyaluronic acid serum may deeply hydrate, plump the skin, and promote collagen production for a firmer, youthful look. Ideal for reducing fine lines, brightening skin tone, and controlling excess oil, it may also refine texture.

Specifications of the COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Serum:

Skin type: All

Feature: Hypoallergenic

Scent: Unscented

Reasons to buy:

This Korean face serum can offer anti-ageing benefits with collagen-boosting peptides

It is lightweight and fast-absorbing

This face serum may hydrate and firm the skin

Reasons to avoid:

It has a watery texture, which may feel too light for some users

This Korean face serum is expensive for a toner-serum hybrid

Numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum may enhance your skincare routine. Powered by bifida, galactomyces, niacinamide, and adenosine, this Korean face serum promises to smooth skin texture, tighten pores, and enhance skin glow. Its lightweight and hydrating formula makes it a perfect choice for oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications of Numbuzin No. 3 Skin Softening Serum:

Skin type: All

Feature: Anti-inflammatory

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Softening

Reasons to buy:

This serum may effectively soften and smooth skin

This Korean face serum is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin

It promises to improve your overall skin texture and glow

Reasons to avoid:

It may not be hydrating enough for dry skin

Users feel it takes time to show visible results

Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum may be an affordable brightening serum. This Korean face serum contains vitamin C, alpha arbutin, and blueberry extracts, which may help to fade dark spots, even skin tone, and fight signs of aging. The brand claims that this serum can offer a natural glow along with reducing acne scars and pigmentation.

Specifications of Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum:

Item form: Drop

Feature: Dermatologically-tested, natural

Skin tone: All

Reasons to buy:

It is a budget-friendly serum that contains effective ingredients

This Korean face serum may help fade dark spots and acne scars

It is suitable for all skin types

This serum is lightweight and non-sticky

Reasons to avoid:

Some users find it not potent enough for stubborn pigmentation

It may require long-term use for visible results

If you are looking for a Korean face serum, try the Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum. With 70% peach extract and niacinamide, this Korean serum for pigmentation may hydrate and boost your skin radiance. It may absorb quickly and give a fresh, dewy finish without irritation.

Specifications of Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum:

Material: Natural

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Moisturise

Reasons to buy:

This Korean face serum promises to brighten and hydrate the skin

This serum is suitable for sensitive skin

It is lightweight and quick-absorbing

The brand claims that this serum is free from harsh chemicals

Reasons to avoid:

This Korean face serum may cause irritation

It might not provide enough moisture for very dry skin

d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum is a 3-in-1 serum, toner, and mist. This unique formula contains white truffle extract, which may help to hydrate, refresh, and give a radiant glow. Ideal for setting makeup or refreshing the skin throughout the day, it may provide instant hydration. The brand claims that this product is vegan and non-comedogenic.

Specifications of d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum:

Feature: Hypoallergenic

Benefits: Brightening

Item form: Spray

Reasons to buy:

It promises to offer instant hydration and glow

You may use it before, during, or after makeup

It is suitable for all skin types

Reasons to avoid:

Some users may prefer traditional serums over mist

It may be slightly expensive for a facial spray

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule may be a good addition to your routine. This fast-absorbing watery ampoule contains Centella Asiatica extract and brightening capsules, which may help to treat dull and uneven skin tone. It may hydrate, soothe, and brighten your skin.

Specifications of SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule:

Scent: Tone brightening

Feature: Natural

Skin tone: All

Reasons to buy:

This Korean face serum is lightweight and fast-absorbing

It may brighten and even out skin tone

This serum may boost hydration and repair the skin barrier

Reasons to avoid:

This serum is slightly expensive in comparison to other Korean face serums

It has a watery texture, which may not feel hydrating enough for dry skin

Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum is a gentle serum. This Korean Vitamin C serum contains green tangerine extract, which may help to fade acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines while protecting against environmental stressors. Its lightweight formula makes it suitable for sensitive skin.

Specifications of Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Improve elasticity

Item form: Gel

Reasons to buy:

It may offer a mild yet effective brightening and anti-aging formula

This Korean face serum may reduce dark spots, acne scars and uneven skin tone

The brand claims that this product is free from harsh chemicals

Reasons to avoid:

It may take time to show active results

It is not as potent as other strong Vitamin C serums

The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum is an anti-aging serum. It contains pomegranate extract and marine collagen, which may help to smooth wrinkles, hydrate deeply, and improve skin elasticity. This Korean face serum may even help to maintain a youthful appearance while moisturising and lifting.

Specifications of The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum:

Benefits: Anti-ageing

Item form: Drop

Feature: Natural

Reasons to buy:

It may enhance firmness and hydration

This serum may smooth wrinkles and fine lines

Reasons to avoid:

It has a slightly thick formula, which may not be ideal for oily skin

Some may find the fragrance strong

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a luxurious hydrating serum. It contains blue hyaluronic acid and peptides, which may help to moisturise, firm, and smooth the skin. The brand claims that this product is perfect for those needing deep hydration and long-lasting moisture retention.

Specifications of Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Gel

Benefits: Replenish the skin moisture

Reasons to buy:

It may offer instant hydration with long-lasting effects

This serum is a lightweight and non-sticky formula

It may enhance skin firmness and glow

Reasons to avoid:

It is highly expensive

It may not be suitable for oily or acne-prone skin

Korean face serum Price Quantity Effectiveness Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis+Niacinamide 1,200 30ml Brightens, hydrates, and soothes; effective for combination and oily skin but not ideal for acne-prone skin. COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum 1,743 150ml Helps with aging, hydration, and pigmentation; lightweight but too watery for some users. numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum 1,535 50ml Softens and smooths skin; works well for acne-prone and oily skin, providing a glowing appearance. PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum 591 30ml Brightens skin tone, reduces acne scars; opinions vary on value for money. Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum 1,624 30ml Hydrating and brightening; works well on sensitive skin but should be avoided around the eye area. d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum 1,300 50ml Instantly hydrates and gives a glow; can be used before/after makeup. Good value for money. SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule 2,499 100ml Lightweight, fast-absorbing, brightens and moisturizes skin effectively. Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum 1,597 40ml Reduces acne scars, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation; effective for oily, acne-prone skin. The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum 1,575 80ml Hydrating and firming, contains collagen for anti-aging benefits; it absorbs quickly. LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum 3,250 50ml Intense hydration, boosts firmness, lightweight and non-sticky; highly effective but expensive.

Which Korean face serum is good for brightening and fading dark spots?

If you are dealing with dark spots, opt for Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Serum and Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum. They are budget-friendly and can offer effective results. On the other hand, opt for Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum if you want more intensive benefits. It comes with niacinamide and propolis, which may help to treat hyperpigmentation.

Which Korean serum is good for dry skin?

If you want intense hydration, Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum may work well. On the other hand, The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Serum is another option as it claims to provide deep hydration and improve skin elasticity. Opt for d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum as it can offer instant glow.

Which serum should I choose for oily and acne-prone skin?

If you are looking for the best Korean serum for oily skin, go for Numbuzin No. 3 Skin Softening Serum as it can help to control sebum and minimise pores. Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum may reduce hyperpigmentation and oiliness. On the other hand, if you need lightweight hydration and soothing effects, the SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Brightening Ampoule may be a good choice.

Frequently asked questions Are Korean face serums suitable for all skin types? Yes! Korean serums can treat various skin concerns. Lightweight formulas are good for oily skin, while hydrating ones are suitable for dry skin.

How often should I use a Korean face serum? You may use serums twice daily-morning and night. Apply on a clean face after using moisturiser. For active ingredients like Vitamin C or Niacinamide, apply in the morning, while hydrating or anti-aging serums work best at night.

Can I layer multiple Korean serums together? Yes! Layer lightest to heaviest. Avoid combining strong actives like Vitamin C and Retinol together to prevent irritation. Always patch-test new combinations.

How long does it take to see results from Korean serums? Results can vary from formulation to formulation. While you can notice hydrating effects immediately, brightening and anti-aging benefits can take 4-8 weeks.

