Korean face serum: 10 beauty elixirs for smooth and flawless skin in 2025
Revitalise your skin with the top Korean face serum. Check out these top picks of 2025 now!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis+Niacinamide, 30ml View Details
|
₹1,200
|
|
|
COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum 150mL, Skin Renewal Boosting Facial Essence, Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid for All Skin Types, Korean Skincare, Paraben Free View Details
|
₹1,743
|
|
|
numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum | Pore Care, Textured Skin, Bifida, Galactomyces, Niacinamide, Adenosine, Panthenol | Korean Skin Care for Face, 50ml View Details
|
₹1,535
|
|
|
PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml View Details
|
₹521
|
|
|
Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum 30ml / brightening hydrating face serum hyperpigmentation treatment reducing melanine daily clean beauty (1.01 fl. oz.) View Details
|
₹1,624
|
|
|
dAlba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (1.69 fl oz/50ml) View Details
|
₹1,300
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule 100ml View Details
|
₹2,249
|
|
|
Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum for Sensitive Skin, Anti-Aging, Acne Scars, Fine Lines, Hyperpigmentation, and Dark Circles Treatment (40ml) View Details
|
₹1,494.6
|
|
|
The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum With 10% Marine Collagen & Hyaluronic Acid | Has Collagen to smooth wrinkles & Hyaluronic Acid for Intense Hydration |All in One Korean Face Serum, 80Ml View Details
|
₹1,575
|
|
|
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face | Intense Hydration with Peptides| Lightweight Face Serum for Glowing & Firm Skin | All Skin Types| For Men and Women | Korean Skincare-50ml View Details
|
₹2,762
|
|
Do you often dream of getting radiant and healthy skin like your favourite K-drama stars? Your wish can come true if you include the right Korean face serum in your daily skincare routine. This potent serum contains ingredients that can hydrate, brighten and rejuvenate your skin, giving you that flawless look. From dullness, and dryness to fine lines, these serums can target your specific concern and leave you with smoother, younger-looking skin. They can enhance your skin's overall health with their lightweight, fast-absorbing textures and powerful formulas. So, check out these top-rated Korean face serums that might just be your next holy grail for skincare in 2025.
Korean face serum: Top 3 features
|Best Korean face serum
|Benefits
|Skin type
|Feature
|Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
|Brightening, Hydrating, Soothing, Pore Care
|Combination, Oily (Not for Acne-Prone)
|Natural
|COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum
|Plumping, Firming, Brightening, Skin Renewal, Pore Care
|All Skin Types
|Paraben-Free
|numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum
|Softening, Smoothing, Pore Care
|Acne-Prone, Oily
|Anti-inflammatory
|PILGRIM Alpha Arbutin & Vitamin C Serum
|Brightening, Anti-Aging, Acne Scars
|All Skin Types
|Vegan, Cruelty-Free
|Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum
|Brightening, Hydrating, Hyperpigmentation Treatment
|Sensitive Skin
|Natural
|d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum
|Hydration, Glow, Non-Comedogenic
|All Skin Types
|Vegan
|SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule
|Skin-Tightening, Brightening, Moisturizing
|Uneven Skin Tone
|Hypoallergenic
|Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum
|Brightening, Anti-Aging, Acne Scars, Dark Circles
|Sensitive, Oily, Acne-Prone
|Paraben-Free, Synthetic Dye-Free
|The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Serum
|Wrinkle Care, Hydration, Firming
|Dry, Aging Skin
|Natural
|LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum
|Deep Hydration, Firmness, Lightweight
|All Skin Types
|-
Korean face serum: Top 10 choices for you
Here is a list of the best Korean face serums that you may try to get glass-like skin.
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide (30ml) may be a good addition to your skincare routine. This Korean face serum contains 59.94% Propolis Extract and 2% niacinamide, which may help to calm irritation, reduce redness, and enhance skin glow. The brand claims that the honey-like texture of this Korean serum for glowing skin can provide deep hydration without stickiness, which makes it perfect for achieving a dewy complexion.
Specifications of the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum:
Skin type: Sensitive
Feature: Natural
Scent: Honey
Reason to buy:
- This Korean face serum may soothe and hydrate the skin
- It may brighten the complexion and minimise pores
- This face serum for glowing skin is lightweight and non-sticky
- It is suitable for sensitive and combination skin
Reasons to avoid:
- This Korean face serum may not be ideal for oily and acne-prone skin
- It might feel slightly heavy in very hot and humid climates
COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum contains hyaluronic acid, peptides and niacinamide. This Korean hyaluronic acid serum may deeply hydrate, plump the skin, and promote collagen production for a firmer, youthful look. Ideal for reducing fine lines, brightening skin tone, and controlling excess oil, it may also refine texture.
Specifications of the COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Serum:
Skin type: All
Feature: Hypoallergenic
Scent: Unscented
Reasons to buy:
- This Korean face serum can offer anti-ageing benefits with collagen-boosting peptides
- It is lightweight and fast-absorbing
- This face serum may hydrate and firm the skin
Reasons to avoid:
- It has a watery texture, which may feel too light for some users
- This Korean face serum is expensive for a toner-serum hybrid
Numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum may enhance your skincare routine. Powered by bifida, galactomyces, niacinamide, and adenosine, this Korean face serum promises to smooth skin texture, tighten pores, and enhance skin glow. Its lightweight and hydrating formula makes it a perfect choice for oily and acne-prone skin.
Specifications of Numbuzin No. 3 Skin Softening Serum:
Skin type: All
Feature: Anti-inflammatory
Item form: Drop
Benefits: Softening
Reasons to buy:
- This serum may effectively soften and smooth skin
- This Korean face serum is suitable for oily and acne-prone skin
- It promises to improve your overall skin texture and glow
Reasons to avoid:
- It may not be hydrating enough for dry skin
- Users feel it takes time to show visible results
Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum may be an affordable brightening serum. This Korean face serum contains vitamin C, alpha arbutin, and blueberry extracts, which may help to fade dark spots, even skin tone, and fight signs of aging. The brand claims that this serum can offer a natural glow along with reducing acne scars and pigmentation.
Specifications of Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum:
Item form: Drop
Feature: Dermatologically-tested, natural
Skin tone: All
Reasons to buy:
- It is a budget-friendly serum that contains effective ingredients
- This Korean face serum may help fade dark spots and acne scars
- It is suitable for all skin types
- This serum is lightweight and non-sticky
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users find it not potent enough for stubborn pigmentation
- It may require long-term use for visible results
ALSO READ: Serum for combination skin: Explore the top 8 cost-effective alternatives to La-Roche Posay for optimal hydration
If you are looking for a Korean face serum, try the Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum. With 70% peach extract and niacinamide, this Korean serum for pigmentation may hydrate and boost your skin radiance. It may absorb quickly and give a fresh, dewy finish without irritation.
Specifications of Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum:
Material: Natural
Skin tone: All
Benefits: Moisturise
Reasons to buy:
- This Korean face serum promises to brighten and hydrate the skin
- This serum is suitable for sensitive skin
- It is lightweight and quick-absorbing
- The brand claims that this serum is free from harsh chemicals
Reasons to avoid:
- This Korean face serum may cause irritation
- It might not provide enough moisture for very dry skin
d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum is a 3-in-1 serum, toner, and mist. This unique formula contains white truffle extract, which may help to hydrate, refresh, and give a radiant glow. Ideal for setting makeup or refreshing the skin throughout the day, it may provide instant hydration. The brand claims that this product is vegan and non-comedogenic.
Specifications of d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum:
Feature: Hypoallergenic
Benefits: Brightening
Item form: Spray
Reasons to buy:
- It promises to offer instant hydration and glow
- You may use it before, during, or after makeup
- It is suitable for all skin types
Reasons to avoid:
- Some users may prefer traditional serums over mist
- It may be slightly expensive for a facial spray
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule may be a good addition to your routine. This fast-absorbing watery ampoule contains Centella Asiatica extract and brightening capsules, which may help to treat dull and uneven skin tone. It may hydrate, soothe, and brighten your skin.
Specifications of SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule:
Scent: Tone brightening
Feature: Natural
Skin tone: All
Reasons to buy:
- This Korean face serum is lightweight and fast-absorbing
- It may brighten and even out skin tone
- This serum may boost hydration and repair the skin barrier
Reasons to avoid:
- This serum is slightly expensive in comparison to other Korean face serums
- It has a watery texture, which may not feel hydrating enough for dry skin
ALSO READ: Best Korean toners: 6 top picks to enhance skin health
Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum is a gentle serum. This Korean Vitamin C serum contains green tangerine extract, which may help to fade acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and fine lines while protecting against environmental stressors. Its lightweight formula makes it suitable for sensitive skin.
Specifications of Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum:
Skin type: All
Benefits: Improve elasticity
Item form: Gel
Reasons to buy:
- It may offer a mild yet effective brightening and anti-aging formula
- This Korean face serum may reduce dark spots, acne scars and uneven skin tone
- The brand claims that this product is free from harsh chemicals
Reasons to avoid:
- It may take time to show active results
- It is not as potent as other strong Vitamin C serums
The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum is an anti-aging serum. It contains pomegranate extract and marine collagen, which may help to smooth wrinkles, hydrate deeply, and improve skin elasticity. This Korean face serum may even help to maintain a youthful appearance while moisturising and lifting.
Specifications of The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum:
Benefits: Anti-ageing
Item form: Drop
Feature: Natural
Reasons to buy:
- It may enhance firmness and hydration
- This serum may smooth wrinkles and fine lines
Reasons to avoid:
- It has a slightly thick formula, which may not be ideal for oily skin
- Some may find the fragrance strong
LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a luxurious hydrating serum. It contains blue hyaluronic acid and peptides, which may help to moisturise, firm, and smooth the skin. The brand claims that this product is perfect for those needing deep hydration and long-lasting moisture retention.
Specifications of Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum:
Skin type: All
Item form: Gel
Benefits: Replenish the skin moisture
Reasons to buy:
- It may offer instant hydration with long-lasting effects
- This serum is a lightweight and non-sticky formula
- It may enhance skin firmness and glow
Reasons to avoid:
- It is highly expensive
- It may not be suitable for oily or acne-prone skin
ALSO READ: Face serum for glowing skin: 7 cost-effective alternatives to Cetaphil
Korean face serum: Three top features
|Korean face serum
|Price
|Quantity
|Effectiveness
|Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis+Niacinamide
|1,200
|30ml
|Brightens, hydrates, and soothes; effective for combination and oily skin but not ideal for acne-prone skin.
|COSRX 6X Peptide Collagen Booster Toner Serum
|1,743
|150ml
|Helps with aging, hydration, and pigmentation; lightweight but too watery for some users.
|numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum
|1,535
|50ml
|Softens and smooths skin; works well for acne-prone and oily skin, providing a glowing appearance.
|PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
|591
|30ml
|Brightens skin tone, reduces acne scars; opinions vary on value for money.
|Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum
|1,624
|30ml
|Hydrating and brightening; works well on sensitive skin but should be avoided around the eye area.
|d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum
|1,300
|50ml
|Instantly hydrates and gives a glow; can be used before/after makeup. Good value for money.
|SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Tone Brightening Capsule Ampoule
|2,499
|100ml
|Lightweight, fast-absorbing, brightens and moisturizes skin effectively.
|Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum
|1,597
|40ml
|Reduces acne scars, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation; effective for oily, acne-prone skin.
|The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Face Serum
|1,575
|80ml
|Hydrating and firming, contains collagen for anti-aging benefits; it absorbs quickly.
|LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum
|3,250
|50ml
|Intense hydration, boosts firmness, lightweight and non-sticky; highly effective but expensive.
Which Korean face serum is good for brightening and fading dark spots?
If you are dealing with dark spots, opt for Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Serum and Goodal Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum. They are budget-friendly and can offer effective results. On the other hand, opt for Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum if you want more intensive benefits. It comes with niacinamide and propolis, which may help to treat hyperpigmentation.
Which Korean serum is good for dry skin?
If you want intense hydration, Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum may work well. On the other hand, The Face Shop Pomegranate & Collagen Serum is another option as it claims to provide deep hydration and improve skin elasticity. Opt for d'Alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum as it can offer instant glow.
Which serum should I choose for oily and acne-prone skin?
If you are looking for the best Korean serum for oily skin, go for Numbuzin No. 3 Skin Softening Serum as it can help to control sebum and minimise pores. Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum may reduce hyperpigmentation and oiliness. On the other hand, if you need lightweight hydration and soothing effects, the SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Brightening Ampoule may be a good choice.
Frequently asked questions
- Are Korean face serums suitable for all skin types?
Yes! Korean serums can treat various skin concerns. Lightweight formulas are good for oily skin, while hydrating ones are suitable for dry skin.
- How often should I use a Korean face serum?
You may use serums twice daily-morning and night. Apply on a clean face after using moisturiser. For active ingredients like Vitamin C or Niacinamide, apply in the morning, while hydrating or anti-aging serums work best at night.
- Can I layer multiple Korean serums together?
Yes! Layer lightest to heaviest. Avoid combining strong actives like Vitamin C and Retinol together to prevent irritation. Always patch-test new combinations.
- How long does it take to see results from Korean serums?
Results can vary from formulation to formulation. While you can notice hydrating effects immediately, brightening and anti-aging benefits can take 4-8 weeks.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
