Face serum for glowing skin: 7 cost-effective alternatives to Cetaphil

Who doesn't want radiant, glowing, and healthy skin? If this is something you are looking for, a face serum for glowing skin can be an effective solution. Packed with potent ingredients, serums may help to target specific concerns and give you a natural glow. Among all the options available, Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Serum is a popular choice as it is celebrated for its powerful brightening properties. However, its premium quality comes with a hefty price tag, making it an indulgent option. Fortunately, several other budget-friendly alternatives promise similar results without breaking the bank. Check out these best face serums and keep your skin glowing. Add the right face serum for glowing skin in your routine and keep it healthy.(Adobe Stock)

Loading Suggestions...

CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Glow Serum is a dermatologist-tested serum that combines niacinamide, sea daffodil, antioxidant C, and advanced peptide. This face serum for glowing skin may help to target dark spots, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Its GentleBright Technology may also defend your skin against pollution and blue light, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Specifications of Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance:

Scent: Fragrance-free

Item form: Gel

Reason to buy: It may help to reduce dark spots caused by aging, sun damage, and hormonal changes. This product is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, which makes it suitable for sensitive skin.

Reason to avoid: It may be expensive for budget-conscious buyers.

Customer review: Customers love its quick results and effectiveness on dark spots, but some find it pricey.

Why choose: It is suitable for radiant, sensitive skin and has a clinically proven formula.

Factors to consider when choosing face serum for glowing skin

1. Skin type: Choose the best face serum for your skin type. Choose a hydrating serum for dry skin, a lightweight serum for oily skin, or a calming serum for sensitive skin.

2. Key ingredients: For hydration and glow, look for brightening agents like Vitamin C, niacinamide, or hyaluronic acid.

3. Concerns: Pick a face serum for glowing skin that targets specific issues, such as dullness, pigmentation, or fine lines.

4. Formulation: Opt for non-comedogenic and fragrance-free products if you have acne-prone or sensitive skin.

5. Brand reputation: Ensure the serum is from a reputable brand with dermatological backing.

6. Patch testing: Always test on a small area to check for allergies or irritation before full application.

ALSO READ: Serum for uneven skin tone: 10 amazing options to get rid of dull skin

Face serum for glowing skin: Alternatives to Cetaphil Brightening Serum

Loading Suggestions...

Olay Niacinamide Face Serum is a lightweight, non-greasy serum. This face serum contains niacinamide to tackle dullness, acne marks, and uneven skin tone. Its hydrating formula is paraben and sulfate-free, which makes it suitable for all skin types.

Specifications of Olay Niacinamide Face Serum:

Scent: Niacinamide

Item form: Serum

Reason to buy: It may help to improve skin tone from day one. This face serum for glowing skin is affordable and effective for daily use.

Reason to avoid: It may not offer visible results for severe pigmentation.

Customer review: Praised for its quick absorption and brightening effects, though some customers desire faster results.

Why choose: It is a reliable, affordable serum for everyday hydration and glow.

ALSO READ: Snail mucin alternatives: Vegan and cruelty-free options for radiant skin

Loading Suggestions...

RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir contains 24K gold flakes. This luxurious face serum for glowing skin combines botanical oils like rosehip, saffron, and pomegranate. These skincare ingredients may help to reduce wrinkles, dark spots, and dullness. It may also enhance skin elasticity and radiance.

Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir:

Scent: Lavender, rose, pomegranate, frankincense

Item form: Serum

Reason to buy: It contains natural, organic ingredients with anti-aging benefits. You may use this as serum, under-eye treatment, or facial oil.

Reason to avoid: It may be pricey for a small quantity.

Customer review: Users like it for its luxurious feel and effectiveness.

Why choose: Ideal for natural, organic skincare with premium ingredients.

Loading Suggestions...

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is a Korean skincare essence. This face serum for glowing skin may help to repair damaged skin, improve elasticity, and hydrate deeply. With 96% snail mucin, it may target hyperpigmentation, acne scars, and fine lines for smooth, radiant skin.

Specifications of COSRX Snail Mucin Essence:

Material feature: Cruelty-free

Item form: Serum

Reason to buy: Excellent hydration and repair properties. This serum for glowing skin is effective for acne scars and dullness.

Reason to avoid: Some may find it expensive for the size.

Customer review: Users like it for its hydration and repairing benefits, but opinions vary on value for money.

Why choose: For powerful hydration and repair in a lightweight essence.

ALSO READ: Best body lotion for winter: 10 top choices for soft and smooth skin

Loading Suggestions...

Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is a beginner-friendly serum. It contains 10% Vitamin C and 0.5% Ferulic Acid to brighten skin, reduce dullness, and provide sun protection. Its water-based formula absorbs quickly without stickiness.

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Material feature: Antioxidant

Item form: Serum

Reason to buy: It is affordable and beginner-friendly. This may be one of the best serums for face glow as it claims to improve skin tone and texture.

Reason to avoid: This serum may not suit extremely sensitive skin.

Customer review: Users like it for its brightening and sun-protective effects, but some dislike the scent.

Why choose: It may be perfect for those new to Vitamin C serums at a reasonable price.

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Face Serum contains 5% niacinamide and 1% hyaluronic acid. This may help to hydrate, reduce dullness, and refine skin texture. The brand claims that it is free from fragrances, silicones, and parabens, suitable for all skin types.

Specifications of Minimalist Niacinamide 5% Serum:

Skin type: Sensitive

Scent: Fragrance-free

Reason to buy: It is affordable and gentle for daily use. This serum may improve skin barrier and texture.

Reason to avoid: Some may dislike its scent.

Customer review: Users love its affordability and effectiveness, but scent concerns persist.

Why choose: An affordable option for clear, glowing skin.

ALSO READ: Best boron supplements: Discover top 7 choices to boost bone and joints health

Loading Suggestions...

Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Serum contains Alpha Arbutin, Vitamin C, and blueberry extracts. This serum may help to brighten skin, reduce fine lines, and tackle dark spots for a youthful complexion.

Specifications of Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & Vitamin C Serum:

Material feature: Dermatologically tested

Item form: Drop

Reason to buy: It is affordable, vegan, and cruelty-free. This serum may help to improve radiance and skin texture.

Reason to avoid: Mixed opinions on value for money.

Customer review: Effective for brightening but mixed feedback on fragrance and texture.

Why choose: Budget-friendly serum with Korean skincare benefits.

Loading Suggestions...

Dot & Key Vitamin C + E & A is a triple-action serum. This serum for glowing skin contains vitamin C, niacinamide, and blood orange, which may help to fade dark spots, repair sun damage, and prevent dullness for radiant skin.

Specifications of Dot & Key Vitamin C Serum:

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Drop

Reason to buy: It contains vitamin C and niacinamide for brightening. This serum is affordable and suitable for all skin types.

Reason to avoid: It has a watery consistency, which may not suit everyone.

Customer review: Brightens skin effectively but can cause irritation for some.

Why choose: A potent brightening serum at a pocket-friendly price.

Similar articles for you:

Sleeping mask for face: A guide to choosing between Laneige and Neude

10 must-have home gym equipment to kickstart your New Year workout

Serum for combination skin: Explore the top 8 cost-effective alternatives to La-Roche Posay for optimal hydration

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How often should I use a face serum? Use a face serum for glowing skin once or twice daily after cleansing and before moisturizing for optimal absorption and glowing skin benefits.

Can face serums replace moisturisers? No, serums provide targeted treatments, while moisturisers lock in hydration. Use both for complete skin care.

When will I see the results from a face serum? Results can vary from person to person. However, most serums show noticeable improvements in 4-6 weeks with consistent use.

Can I layer serums for glowing skin? Yes, but limit to 2-3 serums and ensure compatibility to avoid irritation. Apply the thinnest to the thickest texture.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.