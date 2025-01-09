Say goodbye to dark circles and puffiness: The ultimate guide to picking the right under eye serum

The skin around the eyes is delicate and sensitive. Additionally, it is often the first area to show signs of ageing, fatigue, or environmental stress. Therefore, including targeted skincare products like under eye serum in your skincare routine is a nice idea. But the real struggle is choosing the right product as there are a number of factors to consider. From ingredients, and texture to types, it is easy to get lost in this cycle of finding the perfect serum for your needs. To help you find out which under eye serum is right for you, we have curated this expert-backed buying guide. Read on to pick the one that brightens dark circles, softens fine lines, and reduces puffiness. Use the best under eye serum and treat the delicate skin around the eyes.(Adobe Stock)

What is an under eye serum?

An under eye serum is a lightweight skincare product that is designed for the delicate skin around the eyes. “It helps to address concerns around the eyes like fine lines, pigmentation, dark circles, puffiness, etc,” says Dr Anshuman Manaswi, aesthetic surgeon. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, retinol, caffeine, vitamin C, and more, they may help to boost hydration, reduce puffiness, minimise wrinkles, and give you glowing skin. Under-eye serums can show effective results in patients with pigmentary POH (source - Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology).

What are the benefits of using an under eye serum?

The benefits of using an under-eye serum include:

Hydration: The best under eye serum for dark circles may keep the delicate under-eye area area moisturised and plump, reducing dryness and flakiness.

The best under eye serum for dark circles may keep the delicate under-eye area area moisturised and plump, reducing dryness and flakiness. Reduces dark circles: It contains brightening agents like vitamin C and niacinamide. "Some serums help lighten pigmentation and reduce dark shadows,” says Dr Manaswi.

It contains brightening agents like vitamin C and niacinamide. "Some serums help lighten pigmentation and reduce dark shadows,” says Dr Manaswi. Minimises puffiness: It contains ingredients like caffeine and green tea extract to reduce swelling by improving circulation.

It contains ingredients like caffeine and green tea extract to reduce swelling by improving circulation. Anti-ageing: The presence of retinol and peptides in an under eye serum may help to boost collagen production, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

The presence of retinol and peptides in an under eye serum may help to boost collagen production, reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Soothing effects: “Calms irritation and redness with soothing ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile,” adds the expert.

Under eye serum: Know your ingredients

1. Hyaluronic acid – "For hydration, you may choose eye serums with a combination of hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides," says the expert. They attract and retain moisture, providing intense hydration to the delicate skin under the eyes, helping to plump and smooth the skin.

2. Caffeine – "For puffiness, you can opt for caffeine along with green tea extract and niacinamide," says the expert. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, they may help to constrict blood vessels, reducing swelling and puffiness around the eyes.

3. Vitamin C – It may brighten and even out skin tone by stimulating collagen production and reducing pigmentation, helping to fade dark circles.

4. Peptides – For anti-aging, look for products with peptides to promote collagen and elastin production. They may help in improving skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Ceramides – If you are dealing with dryness, look for ceramides-based under eye serums. These help to restore the skin’s natural barrier, locking in moisture and preventing water loss, ideal for preventing dryness in the under-eye area.

"You may also choose products that contain kojic acid, licorice extract, and vitamin E," suggests the expert.

An under eye serum can tackle puffiness, dark circles and signs of ageing.(Adobe Stock)

What ingredients to avoid in an under eye serum?

While an under eye serum is generally packed with hydrating, calming, and nourishing ingredients, some of them are also packed with harmful additives. Dr Manaswi suggests avoiding products with harsh chemicals, alcohol, synthetic fragrances, menthol, parabens, or sulfates which can irritate the delicate under-eye area. Additionally, beginners should avoid strong retinoids that can cause irritation. Moreover, one should also steer clear of exfoliants like glycolic and salicylic acid as they can be harsh on the under-eye area.

How to choose an under eye serum for different skin types?

1. Dry skin

"Look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and squalane," adds the expert. These may help to lock in moisture and prevent further dehydration. Avoid products with astringent ingredients like alcohol, which can further dry out the skin.

2. Oily Skin

Choose a lightweight, oil-free formula that contains ingredients like caffeine, peptides, and niacinamide. Look for a gel-based or water-based texture that won’t clog pores. Additionally, avoid heavy, oil-based formulas that can exacerbate oil production or cause breakouts.

3. Sensitive skin

Look for soothing ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, green tea, and cucumber extract, which calm and reduce irritation. "Choose Hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formulas," adds the expert. Avoid harsh ingredients like strong acids, alcohol, and peptides as they may irritate the delicate under-eye area.

4. Combination skin

For combination skin, look for the best under eye serums that hydrate without being too heavy. Ingredients like peptides, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid may work well for this skin type. Avoid too rich or greasy formulas, as they may cause congestion in the T-zone.

5. Mature skin

"Serums with retinol, peptides, or collagen may be good for targeting fine lines and wrinkles," says Dr Manaswi. These ingredients can help improve elasticity, reduce fine lines, and boost collagen production.

How to use an under eye serum?

Here are a few tips from Dr Manaswi for using the under eye serum correctly:

1. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove product build-ups and impurities.

2. Post cleansing, take 1-2 drops of an under eye serum and gently pat on the under-eye area using your ring finger.

3. Avoid tugging or rubbing the area. Lock the under eye serum with a moisturiser and sunscreen.

4. For best results use an under eye serum twice a day- morning and before bedtime.

Add the right under eye serum in your skincare routine and tackle concerns like dark circles and puffiness.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is the right age for using under eye serum? “Early 20s is the best time to follow a proper skin regime, especially if you notice concerns around the eye,” suggests Dr Anshuman Manaswi. If you are looking for anti-aging solutions, consider introducing retinol or peptides in your late 20s or early 30s.

Can it remove dark circles? Yes, under-eye serums with ingredients like Vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine can help reduce dark circles by brightening the skin, improving circulation, and addressing pigmentation issues under the eyes. “However, in case your dark circles are hereditary, they can help to reduce the appearance of dark circles but not eliminate them,” adds the expert.

What happens if I stop using it? If you stop using the serum, there are no withdrawal effects, but the skin will return to its previous condition, and the benefits you achieved earlier will diminish.

