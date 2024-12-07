The Derma Co sunscreen vs Aqualogica sunscreen: Which one is better for oily skin?

When it comes to sunscreen for oily skin, it is essential to choose products that are lightweight, non-greasy and offer broad-spectrum protection. While both The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel SPF 50 PA++++ and Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offer impressive formulations designed especially for oily skin, you might confused about which one to opt for effective results. Scroll down to read the comparisons of these two sunscreen brands based on key factors like ingredients, texture, effectiveness and suitability for oily skin. This may help you choose a product that is perfect for your skin health. A good sunscreen for oily skin can keep it protected without causing greasiness.(The Derma Co/Aqualogica)

Product overview:

This lightweight, fragrance-free sunscreen claims to provide broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light. Formulated with 1% hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it may hydrate, reduce fine lines, and leave no greasy residue. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin, which may absorb quickly and offer effective sun protection.

Aqualogica sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection from UV rays and blue light with SPF 50 and PA++++. Enriched with zinc oxide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and papaya extract, it may hydrate, control oil, and improve skin tone. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, providing a dewy finish.

1. Key ingredients of the Derma Co sunscreen and Aqualogica sunscreen:

The Derma Co sunscreen for oily skin:

1. Hyaluronic acid: This humectant can hydrate the skin without clogging pores. It helps to retain moisture, plumps up the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines.

2. Vitamin E: It is a powerful antioxidant that may help to protect the skin from free radical damage caused by UV exposure. This can also contribute to the skin's smooth texture.

3. Zinc oxide: Being a physical sunscreen agent, it can offer broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

4. PA++++: This indicates high protection against UVA rays, which are responsible for premature ageing and skin damage.

ALSO READ: Best rosemary oil for hair growth: 10 top choices to promote healthy strands

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50:

1. Zinc oxide: It can provide effective protection against harmful UV rays, especially UVB rays that can cause sunburn.

2. Hyaluronic acid: Known for its skin-brightening properties, papaya extract can lighten sun spots and discolourations caused by UV exposure.

3. Vitamin C: This potent antioxidant can help to brighten the skin, even out tone and protect against sun damage.

4. PA++++: It ensures high UVA protection and shields against both immediate and long-term sun damage.

ALSO READ: Best anti hair fall serums: 10 top choices for stronger and voluminous strands

2. Texture and application

The Derma Co sunscreen texture:

The Derma Co hyaluronic sunscreen has an ultra-light gel formulation, which is made to feel lightweight on the skin. Upon application, this sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue. However, it has a slightly thicker texture, which may feel heavier for some people with very oily skin, especially in humid conditions.

Aqualogica sunscreen for oily skin texture:

The Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy sunscreen is a lightweight, gel-based sunscreen that offers a smooth and non-greasy finish. It is hydrating, claims to provide a fresh, moisturised feeling on the skin and absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast. With its dewy finish, it can be great for people with dry or combination skin, but individuals with extremely oily skin may find it a bit too glowy.

ALSO READ: Best serums for sensitive skin: 10 top choices to calm irritation and reduce redness

3. Effectiveness and protection

The Derma Co sunscreen:

It offers SPF 50 protection with a PA++++ rating. This ensures superior protection against UVA rays. Due to its ability to block UVB rays, it may prevent sunburn. It may also reduce premature ageing signs like fine lines and wrinkles. This sunscreen for oily skin can shield it from blue light emitted by screens, which can cause oxidative stress and contribute to ageing. With its water-resistant formula, it can be effective for light to moderate physical activities and sweat.

Aqualogica sunscreen:

It also offers similar protection with SPF 50 and PA++++. This sunscreen for oily skin is designed to protect your skin against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sun damage and discolouration. It can hydrate and brighten the skin and provide long-lasting moisture without the greasy after-feel. But, its hydration-focused formula may not suit people with oily skin.

4. Suitability for oily skin

The Derma Co Sunscreen for oily skin:

This sunscreen brand for oily skin has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that ensures the product does not clog pores. The matte finish is ideal for controlling oil production. This product may be suitable for normal to oily skin, but it may feel slightly heavier or sticky for very oily skin. With its non-comedogenic formulation, it is safe for acne-prone skin.

Aqualogica sunscreen for oily skin:

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy sunscreen has a gel-based and non-greasy texture, which makes it suitable for oily skin. It is good for oily skin to combination skin as it can boost hydration without excess shine. But, it may not work for very oily skin because of its dewy finish which could feel too much, especially in hot weather.

ALSO READ: Best niacinamide serums: 10 top choices to promote radiant, even-toned and healthy skin

The right sunscreen can effectively protect your skin from UV rays.(Adobe Stock)

5. Price comparison

The Derma Co sunscreen:

This sunscreen is priced at ₹448 for a 50-gram tube. This makes it a relatively affordable option for those seeking a hydrating, non-greasy sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection.

Aqualogica sunscreen:

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy sunscreen is priced at ₹508 for a 50-gram tube. While it is slightly more expensive, it offers added benefits like skin brightening and improvement in skin tone.

6. User experience

The Derma Co sunscreen:

Customers with normal to sensitive skin love its light texture and no white cast formula. Many highlight its ability to protect from UV rays and improve skin tone without peeling or irritation. The product's quick results and value for money make it a favourite, though some have issues with the spray functionality.

Aqualogica sunscreen:

Users appreciate the lightweight, non-greasy texture and its ability to protect sensitive skin without leaving a white cast. The creamy consistency and dewy finish are also praised, though some find the ink-like smell off-putting. While effective and mild on the skin, a few mention it is slightly pricey.

ALSO READ: Best protein powders for muscle gain: 10 top choices to build lean muscles and boost performance

Conclusion: Which sunscreen brand is better for oily skin?

Both The Derma Co Hyaluronic sunscreen and Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy sunscreen have their strengths and cater to different preferences. If you are someone with oily skin, who prefers a non-greasy, matte finish, the Derma Co sunscreen can be a great option. Its hydrating formula without leaving any greasy residue makes it ideal for controlling shine while providing protection.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a slightly more hydrating, dewy finish and want additional brightening benefits, Aqualogica sunscreen could be a better choice. It offers similar sun protection but with added ingredients to improve skin texture and tone.

Comparison between the Derma Co sunscreen and Aqualogica sunscreen:

Point of differentiation The Derma Co sunscreen Aqualogica sunscreen Price 448 508 Quantity 50 gram 50 gram SPF 50 PA++++ 50 PA++++ Ingredients Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, titanium dioxide Papaya extract, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, vitamin C Benefits Wrinkle treatment, pore treatment, fine line treatment, hydrating, cleansing, moisturising, bluelight protection Hydrating, ultra-violet protection, non-sticky, radiant skin, glowing, brightening

Some more sunscreen suggestions for you from the Derma Co and Aqualogica:

Similar articles for you:

Dermalogica sunscreen and its cost-effective alternatives that match its effectiveness

Face wash guide: How to choose the right one for your skin type

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Does Derma Co sunscreen offer value for money? Yes, many users feel that Derma Co Sunscreen offers good value for money due to its effectiveness in sun protection and skin improvement. It is praised for delivering results in a short time, although some users have had issues with the spray mechanism.

Does Aqualogica sunscreen leave a white cast on the skin? No, Aqualogica Sunscreen is known for its creamy consistency and dewy finish, and it does not leave a white cast, making it suitable for most skin tones.

Why is sunscreen important for my skin? Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays, preventing sunburn, premature ageing, and skin cancer. It also shields against UVA/UVB rays and blue light damage, essential for healthy skin.

How often should I apply sunscreen? Sunscreen should be applied 15 to 30 minutes before sun exposure and every two hours, or more often if swimming or sweating. For daily use, reapply after washing your face or sweating to maintain effective protection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.