Snail mucin alternatives: Vegan and cruelty-free options for radiant skin

In recent years, the Korean skincare ingredient, snail mucin, has gained immense popularity. It is lauded for its ability to boost hydration, heal, and rejuvenate the skin. Some skincare brands offer products like snail mucin essence, which promises to improve skin texture and elasticity. However, the ingredient has been subject to some controversies recently. While some swear by its benefits, others raise ethical and practical concerns as it can be harmful to snails. If you are someone who is not a fan of snail mucin and looking for cruelty-free alternatives, this guide is for you. Scroll down to know more about snail mucin and how its alternatives can offer similar skin benefits. Using other skincare ingredients in place of snail mucin may help you follow a better skincare routine.(Freepik)

What is snail mucin?

Snail mucin is also known as snail secretion filtrate. It is the slimy substance secreted from snails, primarily to protect their bodies from environmental damage and injury. In skincare, it is celebrated for its rich composition of hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, peptides, and glycoproteins, all of which can offer the benefits of regenerative properties. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics says, “This can help improve skin hydration and combat aging symptoms. Many people tend to use skincare products with snail mucin due to its rewarding skin-repairing properties.”

Advocates of snail mucin claim it can deeply hydrate the skin, promote wound healing, reduce acne scars, and hyperpigmentation, and improve skin elasticity. Snail mucin can improve UVB-induced photoageing properties (Source: Journal of Functional Foods).

Why snail mucin may not be a good choice?

There are several reasons why snail mucin has been surrounded by controversies. Some of them are:

1. Ethical concerns: The extraction of snail mucin often raises ethical questions. While some companies claim to use cruelty-free methods like stimulating the snails to secrete mucin in spa-like environments, there is little regulation or transparency. "Initially, snail mucin was extracted from the snails by soaking them in a pot full of water combined with chemicals, salt, and vinegar. This further leads to animal cruelty contributing to animal cruelty. However, now this method of extraction has changed over the years," says Dr. Rinky Kapoor

2. Sustainability issues: The process of harvesting snail mucin is resource-intensive. Maintaining a controlled environment for snails, ensuring they are healthy and active, and extracting mucin on a large scale can contribute to environmental stress.

3. Allergic reactions: Despite its popularity, snail mucin may not be suitable for everyone. Some individuals experience allergic reactions, redness, or irritation after using products containing this ingredient. "While some feel concerned about the extraction methods, some may feel doubtful about their effectiveness," says Dr Rinky Kapoor.

Why one should avoid snail mucin?

“People with sensitive skin and conditions like allergies, eczema, dermatitis, and rosacea can aggravate their conditions as well as the symptoms. If you have any allergy to snails or mollusks then you should defiantly skip snail mucin as it can easily trigger your allergy due to the presence of proteins, and enzymes in the snail slime. Another reason that makes snail mucin doubtful is the lack of scientific research. More research needs to be done to prove its effectiveness and range of side effects when applied,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Dermalogica sunscreen and its cost-effective alternatives that match its effectiveness

What are some alternatives to snail-mucin-infused products

For people who prefer to avoid snail mucin, several plant-based and synthetic ingredients offer similar benefits. Instead of investing in expensive skincare products that contain snail mucin, one can try various alternatives that are safe and also effective. As per Dr Kapoor, the alternatives can include plant-based ingredients and research-based ingredients.

Plant-based ingredients can include:

1. Azuki bean extract

2. Aloe Vera gel

3. Glycerin

Research-based ingredients can include:

1. Hyaluronic acid

2. Vitamin C

3. Retinol

4. Niacinamide

Some alternative products for you

Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum is a clean beauty serum. It contains 70% peach extract and niacinamide. This serum may brighten skin, reduce hyperpigmentation, and regulate melanin production. It is lightweight and hydrating and claims to strengthen the skin barrier while addressing dark spots and uneven tone. Suitable for daily use on all skin types, including sensitive skin, it promises to deliver a radiant, even complexion.

Specifications of Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum:

Skin type: All

Material: Natural

Why choose this product: You may opt for this product as it claims to offer deep hydration.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this serum as it is expensive.

Neutrogena Hydro Serum is formulated with hyaluronic acid and Pro-Vitamin B5. This serum may instantly hydrate and repair the skin’s moisture barrier. The antioxidant capsules claim to deliver Vitamin E with each pump, energising and protecting skin from dullness. The brand claims that this dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic serum can lock in moisture while replenishing hydration for smooth, supple skin.

Specifications of Neutrogena Hydro Serum:

Skin type: Normal

Material: Non-comedogenic

Why choose this product: You may include this product in your skincare routine as it claims to rebuild the skin barrier and lock in moisture.

Why avoid it: You may avoid it as users have mixed opinions on its moisturising properties.

ALSO READ: Best boron supplements: Discover top 7 choices to boost bone and joints health

Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Serum contains hyaluronic acid, blue daisy extract, and vitamins E and B5. This fast-absorbing serum may enhance moisture retention in sensitive skin. Its HydroSensitiv Complex can boost hydration by 50% and strengthen the skin barrier. The brand claims that this dermatologist-recommended product may soothe and revitalise dry, dehydrated skin while ensuring long-lasting hydration without irritation.

Specifications of Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Serum:

Skin type: All

Material: Hypoallergic

Why choose this product: You may choose this product as it offers hydration and makes your skin look radiant.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this product because of its price.

Deconstruct Hydrating Serum may be a beginner-friendly serum with 2% hyaluronic acid and 1% niacinamide. It may deeply hydrate and soothe skin. This serum plumps and moisturises layers of skin from the surface to the dermis, reducing oiliness and irritation. It is an oil-free, lightweight formula that is non-comedogenic and suitable for daily use on all skin types.

Specifications of Deconstruct Hydrating Serum:

Skin type: All

Material: Fragrance-free

Why choose this product: You can choose this serum as it is suitable for all skin types.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid it as users have mixed opinions on skin hydration.

Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum claims to offer multi-level hydration with hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid. It may boost hydration at both surface and deep layers. This serum claims to reduce fine lines, improve skin texture, and deliver anti-aging effects. With a clean formula free from parabens, silicones, and dyes, it suits all skin types and supports a healthy, glowing complexion.

Specifications of Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum:

Skin type: All

Material: Hypoallergic

Why choose this product: You may opt for this product as it claims to reduce fine lines and offer multi-level hydration.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid it as some users feel it gives a sticky touch to your skin.

ALSO READ: Best serums for sensitive skin: 10 top choices to calm irritation and reduce redness

FoxTale Hyaluronic Acid Serum is packed with hyaluronic acid, red algae, and aquaporin. This serum may hydrate deeply, plump skin, and reduce fine lines. It may soothe redness and inflammation with α-Bisabolol while delivering 24-hour nourishment. The brand claims that this product is vegan, cruelty-free formula and is dermatologically tested. Suitable for all skin types, it may promote long-lasting hydration and a bouncy, supple appearance.

Specifications of FoxTale Hyaluronic Acid:

Skin type: All

Material: Non-comedogenic

Why choose this product: You may opt for this product as it claims to reduce inflammation and redness along with boosting hydration.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this product as some users feel it has a watery texture.

Benefits of hydrating serums for skin

1. Hydrating serums may deeply moisturise the skin, help to maintain its moisture balance and prevent dryness.

2. They may improve skin texture by enhancing smoothness and softness, making the skin look plump and radiant.

3. The right serum for face often contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid that attract water to the skin and offer long-lasting hydration.

4. They may also help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by keeping the skin well-hydrated and improving its elasticity.

5. Hydrating serums can enhance the absorption of other skincare products, allowing for better overall skin treatment.

6. Most hydrating serums are lightweight and fast-absorbing, making them suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin, without clogging pores.

ALSO READ: Best skincare brands: 10 top combo packs of beauty essentials for healthier skin

Top three features of snail mucin alternatives:

Products Price Quantity Benefits Anua Peach 70% Niacinamide Serum 1,624 30 ml Moisturising Neutrogena Hydro Serum 1,195 30 ml Moisturising Cetaphil Optimal Hydration Lightweight Serum 750 30 ml Hydration Deconstruct Hydrating Serum 594 30 ml Hydration Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid + PGA Serum 569 30 ml Hydration FoxTale Hyaluronic Acid Serum 439 30 ml Hydration, even toning, dark spot correction

Similar articles for you:

Best niacinamide serums: 10 top choices to promote radiant, even-toned and healthy skin

Dot & Key vs Plum face serum for acne-prone skin: Which one can effectively tackle blemishes and spots

Clinique moisturiser and its budget-friendly alternatives for hydrated skin

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Why should I consider alternatives to snail mucin in skincare? While snail mucin offers hydration and skin-repairing benefits, ethical concerns regarding snail welfare, sustainability, and potential allergens are some of the reasons why you should look for alternatives. Plant-based or synthetic options provide similar benefits without compromising on values or causing irritation.

Which ingredient is the best substitute for snail mucin for hydration? Hyaluronic acid is an excellent substitute for hydration. It works as a humectant, retaining moisture in the skin and providing plumpness and elasticity, making it comparable to snail mucin in effectiveness.

Are snail mucin alternatives suitable for sensitive skin? Yes, alternatives like aloe vera, centella asiatica, beta-glucan, and peptides are gentle and suitable for sensitive skin. These ingredients are known for their soothing and repairing properties, making them ideal for addressing redness, irritation, or compromised skin barriers.

Can I use multiple alternatives together in my skincare routine? Absolutely! Many alternatives to snail mucin, like hyaluronic acid and peptides, work synergistically. For example, you can layer a hydrating hyaluronic acid serum with a peptide-based moisturizer to address multiple concerns, such as hydration and anti-aging. Always patch-test new combinations to avoid irritation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.