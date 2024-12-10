Dot & Key vs Plum face serum for acne-prone skin: Which one can effectively tackle blemishes and spots

Acne-prone skin can be overwhelming to manage as even a small mistake can exacerbate the issue. Things get complicated when it comes to choosing the right skincare product like a serum for face. Dot & Key and Plum are two brands that often come to mind when selecting serum. While both products claim to fade blemishes and brighten the skin tone, you may get confused about which one to include in your skincare routine for effective results. We have curated a comparative article on Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Cica Serum and Plum 10% Niacinamide Face Serum. Read it to make your decision for your skin health. Include the right face serum in your routine and improve your acne-prone skin.(Dot & Key/Plum website)

Product overview

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Cica Serum serum is suitable for acne-prone, sensitive skin. It claims to target acne scars, reduce redness, and control excess oil while improving the skin barrier. This fragrance-free, lightweight serum for acne-prone skin claims to absorb quickly, leaving skin calm and hydrated. It also promises to help you get clearer skin in 4 weeks.

Specifications of Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Serum

Why choose this product: You may opt for this product for its fragrance-free nature and benefits for acne-prone skin.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid this serum as it may leave sticky residue.

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum contains rice water and squalane to brighten the skin. It may help to reduce blemishes and improve texture. With a unique milky, lightweight formula, Plum serum for oily skin may soothe acne and enhance the skin barrier. The brand claims that it is clinically proven to show results in just 2 weeks.

Specifications of Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Abiyad musk

Why choose this product: You may choose this serum for acne-prone skin as it is FDA-approved and natural.

Why to avoid it: You may avoid it as few users feel it does not offer value for money.

ALSO READ: Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

1. Effectiveness of serum

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Cica Serum:

Dot & Key Serum claims a visible reduction in acne scars, dark spots, and inflammation within 4 weeks. Its combination of niacinamide and Cica works effectively on soothing redness, calming breakouts, and controlling excess oil, making it ideal for sensitive skin, prone to acne.

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum:

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum claims to give you brighter skin, reduced blemishes, and improved texture in just 2 weeks. It also contains squalane and rice ferment that boosts hydration and smoothness, promoting noticeable radiance and balanced oil production.

A face serum can soothe and nourish your acne-prone skin.(Freepik)

2. Texture of serum

Dot & Key serum:

Dot & Key Serum claims to quickly absorb into the skin. It is a lightweight serum that is designed specifically for oily and sensitive skin to avoid greasiness while ensuring a calming application experience.

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum:

Plum Serum has a unique milky texture that feels light and smooth. It absorbs quickly without stickiness, leaving a soft, non-greasy finish. This makes it suitable to use daily.

ALSO READ: Best body lotion for winter: 10 top choices for soft and smooth skin

3. Ingredients and benefits

Dot & Key Serum for skin health:

1. Niacinamide (10%): This skincare ingredient can brighten skin, fade dark spots, and minimise pores.

2. Cica (Centella Asiatica): It may help to soothe redness, calm irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier.

3. Oil-control agents: Together, they may help to reduce excess sebum production. This can help prevent acne breakouts.

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum:

1. Niacinamide (10%): This serum contains 10% niacinamide content. This may help to target blemishes, reduce acne scars, and brighten skin.

2. Rice ferment filtrate: This skincare ingredient may help to smoothen skin texture. It can leave your skin feeling hydrated with amino acids.

3. Squalane: Regular use of a serum containing squalane that can boost hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve elasticity.

4. Vitamin E: This antioxidant can protect your skin against sun damage and improve skin tone.

ALSO READ: Best niacinamide serums: 10 top choices to promote radiant, even-toned and healthy skin

4. Suitability for acne-prone skin

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide Serum:

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide Serum is suitable for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin types. It may help to address excess oil, breakouts, and inflammation. Its fragrance-free formula ensures minimal irritation.

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum:

This niacinamide serum from Plum is suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin. With its hydrating squalane, this serum can boost skin hydration. It’s fragrance-free and non-irritating, making it perfect for everyday use by men and women.

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your performance and muscle growth

5. Price point

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide serum is priced at ₹382 for 20ml. It offers a good value for its quantity and multifunctional benefits. On the other hand, Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum is priced at ₹249 for 10ml, which makes it more affordable, especially for those wanting a trial-sized option. However, considering the quantity difference, Dot & Key might provide more value over a longer duration.

6. User experience

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Cica Serum:

Customers praise Dot & Key serum’s ability to reduce acne scars, dark spots, and redness, making it ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin. Many highlight its lightweight, non-sticky texture and radiant finish. However, a few note inconsistencies in its effectiveness, and some feel it is slightly watery, affecting overall user satisfaction.

Plum 10% Niacinamide Face Serum:

Users love Plum 10% Niacinamide serum’s quick results, hydrating milky texture, and suitability for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It improves skin texture, adds a noticeable glow, and fades blemishes effectively. Some, however, feel the quantity is insufficient for the price and report mixed experiences with acne severity and overall value for money.

ALSO READ: How to choose a face serum that suits your skin type: A guide you shouldn’t miss

Conclusion: Which one is better for acne-prone skin?

Both serums excel in delivering benefits, but the choice depends on individual needs. If you have acne-prone or sensitive skin, choose Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide serum as it can soothe the skin and control oil over time. Choose Plum 10% Niacinamide serum for faster results, brighter skin, and added hydration, especially if you seek multi-tasking ingredients for texture improvement.

For oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin seeking healing and long-term benefits, Dot & Key serum is ideal. For all skin types looking for quick, visible results and hydration, Plum serum is the better option. Both are cruelty-free and free from harmful additives like parabens and silicones.

Comparison between Dot & Key serum and Plum face serum:

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide + Cica Serum Plum 10% Niacinamide Face Serum Price 382 249 Quantity 20 ml 10 ml Material free Fragrance-free Paraben-free Benefits Soothing Brightening

Similar articles for you:

Clinique moisturiser and its budget-friendly alternatives for hydrated skin

Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

The Derma Co sunscreen vs Aqualogica sunscreen: Which one is better for oily skin?

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is a face serum? A face serum is a concentrated skincare product that can deliver active ingredients deeper into the skin, targeting specific concerns like wrinkles, hydration, and uneven skin tone.

How should I apply face serum? Apply a few drops of face serum onto clean skin, gently massaging it in with your fingertips. Use it after cleansing and before moisturising for best results.

Can I use face serum daily? Yes, most face serums can be used daily, typically in the morning or evening. However, follow product guidelines, as some serums may contain ingredients for specific skin concerns.

What are the benefits of using a face serum? Face serums provide deep hydration, reduce fine lines, brighten complexion, and improve skin texture. They are formulated with potent ingredients to target specific skin concerns effectively.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.