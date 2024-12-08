Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

A well-balanced hair care routine includes the use of a variety of products, including hair serum. Whether you are battling frizz, seeking shine or protecting the hair from heat damage, a good serum can work wonders, transforming dull lifeless locks into smooth shiny strands with just a few drops. However, choosing the right one is like finding a needle in a haystack. With countless options in the market, it can feel like a never-ending search. The confusion ends here as we have curated this detailed hair serum guide to help you pick the right one, depending on your hair concerns. The right hair serum can transform your locks, making them shiny and healthy.(Adobe Stock)

What is a hair serum?

A hair serum is a lightweight, leave-on product that is specially designed to improve the texture and appearance of your strands. Made from oils, silicones and other active ingredients, it can help to smooth frizz, add shine and protect the hair from heat damage. Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor says, “It makes your hair shiny and frizz-free and protect your hair against any type of damage from heat, pollution, and dryness.” They create a protective layer over each strand, prevent moisture loss and shield it against environmental factors like pollution and UV rays. Hair serums can also enhance the manageability of hair, making it easier to style.

What are the benefits of hair serum?

Hair serums can offer multiple benefits for hair health and appearance. Serums claim to smooth frizz and add a polished and sleek look while enhancing shine. "It acts as a shield against all the heat-styling tools you use. Hair serum can help keep your hair healthy and silky-smooth," says Dr Rinky Kapoor. Regular use of a hair serum may reduce split ends, improve texture and add volume without weighing your hair down. They also target specific concerns like dryness, frizz or dullness and provide an effective way to get healthier and more vibrant strands.

Things to consider when choosing a hair serum:

Types

2. Ingredients

3. Hair type and concerns

What are the different types of hair serums?

1. Anti-frizz serum: It is specially designed to tame flyways and frizz. This serum smoothens the cuticle and creates a sleek, polished look.

2. Hydrating serum: Ideal for dry or damaged hair, this hair regrowth serum can provide intense moisture and help to restore softness and shine.

3. Heat protection serum: They can create a protective barrier against heat damage and keep the hair healthy by preventing breakage.

4. Volumising serum: Suitable for fine or limp hair, it can boost volume and thickness.

5. Repairing serum: Packed with proteins and vitamins, these hair growth serums can target damaged hair and help to strengthen and repair split ends and breakage.

Ingredients to look for in hair serums

1. Keratin and hydrolyzed proteins: This hair care ingredient can strengthen hair by replenishing lost protein. It may help to reduce breakage and improve elasticity.

2. Oils: The serum contains argan oils, coconut oils and jojoba oils to hydrate the hair and reduce frizz. “These ingredients help nourish and strengthen them while adding silky-smooth shine to your hair,” adds the expert.

3. Vitamins: Vitamins E and C are present in hair serum for women and men as they protect the strands from environmental damage. They can make your strands healthy and vibrant.

4. Botanical extracts: Ingredients like chamomile, rosemary and aloe vera are also present in hair serum for men and women. They can soothe the scalp, reduce inflammation and stimulate hair growth.

5. Glycerin: Some serums also contain glycerin to draw moisture into the hair and keep it hydrated.

Why is it important to check the hair serum label?

When buying a hair serum, you must have come across texts like "sulfate-free", "paraben-free" or "cruelty-free". All these terms show how a hair serum is formulated. When choosing a hair serum for hair growth, avoid ingredients like alcohol, sulphates, parabens and fragrances as they can strip the hair of its natural oil, leading to dryness and brittleness. Also, steer clear of mineral oil or petroleum as they can clog hair follicles and cause buildup over time.

How to choose a hair serum for your hair type and concern?

1. Hair serum for dry and damaged hair

“If you have dry or damaged hair, look for moisturising serums with nourishing oils like argan oil, jojoba oil or coconut oil,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor. They help to hydrate, repair and add shine to the strands.

2. Hair serum for frizzy hair

To tackle frizz, opt for an anti-frizz serum with silicones like dimethicone that can smooth the cuticle. It can also reduce flyways and create a sleek look. “People with thin hair should go for lightweight serums that can help add volume to their thin and flat hair,” adds the expert.

3. Hair serum for fine or limp hair

Opt for a lightweight serum that won't weigh hair down. Look for ingredients like vitamin B5 or glycerin as they can add moisture and volume without causing heaviness.

4. Hair serum for curly or textured hair

For this hair type, choose a serum with curl-enhancing ingredients like argan oil or shea butter to control frizz and define curls.

5. Hair serum for colour-treated hair

To maintain the health of colour-treated hair, opt for serums with UV protection and antioxidants like vitamin E and green tea. They can prevent colour fade and nourish damaged strands.

How to use hair serum?

If you wondering how to apply hair serum, follow this step-by-step guide:

1. Start by cleansing your hair with the best shampoo for your hair type. Then towel-dry your strands.

2. Then take a small amount of hair serum onto your palms.

3. Rub your hands together and evenly distribute the serum through your hair. Focus on mid-lengths and ends.

4. Avoid applying directly to roots to prevent weighing down.

5. Now that your hair is ready, style it as you want.

What is a healthy hair care practice?

Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr Rinky Kapoor says, “Healthy hair habits can include washing your hair once or twice a week with mild and gentle shampoo or conditioner. Trim your split ends regularly, use heat protectant sprays before using heat styling products, and avoid tight hairstyles like pony.”

Add the right hair serum in your hair care routine and get shiny and healthy strands!

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How often should I use hair serum? It depends on your hair type and the product you choose. If you have oily hair, limit your hair serum usage to once or twice a week. For thick and dry hair, you can apply serum almost three times a week. In the case of damaged hair, serums can be used every day.

When should I apply hair serum? Hair serums show effective results when applied to damp hair. This allows it to absorbed well and lock in moisture.

Will hair serums make my hair greasy? It depends on your hair type and products. While most of the serums are lightweight, overuse may lead to greasiness.

