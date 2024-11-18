Best keratin hair serums: 8 top choices for silky, smooth and frizz-free hair

If you have ever dealt with frizzy, dull hair, you know how frustrating it can be. But using the best keratin hair serums can help you tackle the toughest hair issues, including frizz, split ends and lacklustre texture, leaving your hair smooth, shiny and more manageable. Heat styling, environmental stressors and chemical treatments can strip away the natural shine and softness of your hair, leaving it weak and prone to damage. Discover the best keratin hair serums to improve your hair health.(Freepik)

Keratin serums can replenish and smooth this protein back into the hair shaft and make your strands stronger, shinier and less prone to breakage. Whether you have curly, wavy or straight hair, these serums can work like a personal stylist. Besides transforming dry and frizzy hair, the best hair serum may also create a protective barrier against future damage. They may seal hair cuticles, prevent moisture loss and shield your hair from heat tools, pollution and humidity. So, if you want to enjoy the goodness of keratin hair serums, check out this list.

8 best keratin hair serums

Here is a list of the best serum for hair growth and thickness:

GK HAIR Global Keratin Argan Oil Hair Serum contains a blend of keratin and argan oil that can deeply nourish and strengthen hair. Enriched with juvexin, this keratin hair serum may help repair damaged strands, making hair soft, shiny, and frizz-free. This serum also promises to control breakage and protects colour-treated hair, leaving a smooth, healthy finish. Ideal for curly and damaged hair, it can tame frizz and enhance manageability with regular use. The brand claims that this serum is suitable for both men and women.

Specifications of GK Hair Global Keratin Argan Oil Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Material type free: Sulphate free

If you are looking for the best hair growth serum, the Farouk CHI Keratin Silk Infusion can be a good choice. It is a leave-in treatment that may heal, hydrate, and strengthen hair. This best hair serum for frizzy hair contains natural keratin and silk proteins, which can help to improve elasticity. This product may also reduce frizz, add shine, and prevent future breakage. Ideal for all hair types, it may give your hair a silky smooth finish while protecting it from heat styling. The brand claims that regular use of this lightweight serum can restore vitality and promote overall hair health.

Specifications of the Farouk CHI Keratin Infusion Serum:

Hair type: Dry

Material type free: Paraben

2Oh! Italian Hair Repair Serum in Crème is a revolutionary serum targeting dry, frizzy hair. This lightweight formula contains keratin and argan oil, which can deeply repair and restore the natural shine of your hair while taming unruly strands. It may also provide frizz control and smooth the hair without leaving an oily residue. With regular use, this serum will make your hair feel nourished, soft, and radiantly healthy.

Specifications of 2Oh! Italian Hair Repair Serum:

Hair type: All

Material type free: Paraben free

ALSO READ: Best nebulizer machines: 10 top picks to ease breathing in rising air pollution

L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Leave-In Serum is designed to provide frizz-free, smooth, and manageable hair. Enriched with pro keratin and incell, this serum can recharge your hair with moisture, and improve elasticity and hydration. This serum may also control volume, enhance manageability, and strengthen hair for up to 7x more strength. Ideal for unruly and unmanageable hair, it promises to work to smooth frizz and add long-lasting shine. The brand also claims that this serum is perfect for those who desire sleek, smooth hair that stays frizz-free throughout the day.

Specifications of L'Oreal Professionnel Xtenso Care Leave-In Serum:

Hair type: Frizzy

Material type free: Chemical-free

St.Botanica Pro-Keratin & Argan Oil Smooth Therapy Hair Serum contains a nourishing blend of keratin and argan oil. This serum is designed to restore dry and damaged hair. It is a lightweight serum, which may hydrate and strengthen hair, reducing frizz and enhancing smoothness. This keratin hair serum can also help to protect colour-treated hair and improve overall texture. Infused with jojoba oil, it adds a beautiful shine while detangling knots effortlessly. The brand claims that this product is free from sulphate parabens and cruelty.

Specifications of St.Botanica Pro-Keratin & Argan Oil Smooth Therapy Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Material type free: Cruelty

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your fitness journey

Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum is a multi-functional product that can protect hair from UV damage It contains keratin, ceramides, and argan oil, which can prevent dryness. This lightweight, non-greasy serum may control frizz, enhance shine, and improve hair texture. It can also provide heat protection and prevent colour fading, making it ideal for those who regularly style their hair. With added SPF 30, it may shield your hair from sun damage, maintaining its health and vibrancy.

Specifications of Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Material type free: Sulphate

L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum is a smoothing serum. It may deliver frizz-free, shiny hair with a long-lasting anti-humidity shield. This serum keratin hair serum contains evening primrose, which can control volume, nourish, and strengthen the hair, making it more manageable for styling. The lightweight formula may also help to tame rough textures, leaving hair sleek, smooth, and perfectly polished.

Specifications of L'Oreal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum:

Hair type: Frizz-free hair

Material type free: Sulphate

Livon Style Pro Keratin Hair Serum can make your hair strong and smooth. Infused with keratin and biotin, this hair serum may improve hair texture, reduce split ends, and enhance elasticity. It may penetrate deep into the hair to repair damage and prevent future breakage. The lightweight, non-sticky formula promises to detangle hair and provide frizz control without weighing it down. Suitable for all hair types, this serum may leave your hair softer, shinier, and healthier-looking.

Specifications of Livon Style Pro Keratin Hair Serum:

Hair type: All

Material type free: Mineral oil, sulphate, paraben

ALSO READ: Best skin brightening serum: 10 best options for radiant, glowing and flawless skin

What are the benefits of keratin hair serums?

Some of the most important benefits of the best hair growth serums include:

1. Repairs damage and strengthens hair: Keratin, the protein naturally found in hair, helps to repair and strengthen damaged strands. Using the best hair serum for women can penetrate the hair shaft to restore the hair’s natural structure, preventing breakage and improving elasticity.

2. Tames frizz and adds smoothness: Keratin hair serums can smooth down the cuticle layer. It may help to seal in moisture and prevent frizz. A study published in the ELSEVIER Biotechnology Reports states that using keratin can help to reshape your strands, repair damaged hair and improve its tensile strength.

3. Enhances shine and lustre: By smoothing the cuticles and replenishing the hair with keratin, these serums can enhance the natural shine of your hair. They may leave your hair looking glossy and vibrant without the greasy feeling.

4. Improves manageability: The best hair growth serum may help to reduce tangling and knots. This makes styling quicker and more efficient. It may also reduce the need for frequent heat styling, which can cause further damage.

5. Prevents breakage and split ends: By fortifying each strand, the best keratin serum for hair growth can help to minimise breakage, split ends, and hair thinning. They also provide a protective layer around each strand, shielding hair from environmental stressors and damage caused by daily styling.

6. Provides heat protection: Many keratin hair serums offer built-in heat protection. It creates a barrier that may shield your hair from the damaging effects of heat tools like straighteners and blow dryers. This helps maintain your hair’s strength and shine while reducing heat-related damage.

ALSO READ: Your guide to hair serums: Unlock silky, shiny and healthy hair

Top three features of the best keratin hair serums:

Best keratin hair serums Price Quantity Scent GK HAIR Global Keratin Argan Oil Hair Serum for Women and Men 3,526 100 ml Floral blossom Farouk CHI Keratin Silk Infusion 1,867 59 ml Unscented 2.Oh! Italian Hair Repair Serum In Crème 1,199 30 ml Unscented L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Leave-In Serum for Frizz-Free, Smooth & Manageable Hair 680 50 ml Unscented St.Botanica Pro Keratin & Argan Oil Smooth Therapy Hair Serum - For Soft, Smooth & Shiny Hair 625 120 ml Unscented Minimalist SPF 30 Hair Serum For Frizzy Hair 599 50 ml Unscented L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum 820 125 ml Unscented Livon Style Pro Keratin Hair Serum for Women 332 100 ml Unscented

Similar articles:

Best magnesium supplements: 10 top choices to boost sleep, energy and relaxation

Best plant protein powders: Discover top 10 choices for optimal nutrition and energy

Best vitamin B12 supplements: 10 top choices to boost your energy and support your overall health

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How do I use a keratin hair serum? Apply a small amount of keratin serum to damp, towel-dried hair. Focus on the ends and mid-lengths and avoid the roots. Allow it to air dry for smoother, frizz-free hair.

How do I choose the best keratin hair serum? Look for a serum with high-quality keratin and nourishing ingredients like argan oil or biotin. Choose the one that suits your hair type. Make sure the product is free from harmful chemicals like sulphates or parabens.

Which is the best keratin hair serum? The best keratin serum depends on your hair’s needs. Popular choices include GK Hair Argan Oil Serum for smoothness, L'Oréal Serie Expert for frizz control, and Livon Style Pro Keratin Serum for strengthening and shine. Always consider your hair type and concerns.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.