Best vitamin B12 supplements: Top 10 picks to enhance your energy, brain health and overall well-being

Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is an important vitamin that your body needs, but cannot produce. This water-soluble vitamin helps to maintain healthy nerve cells, plays a key role in DNA synthesis and supports the production of red blood cells. While it is found naturally in animal products, it can also be included in your diet as an oral supplement. This supplement may benefit your body and health in several ways - from helping your eyes and mind to your bones and skin health. So, if you want to enhance your vitamin B12 intake, consider checking out Amazon India to grab the best deals on these dietary supplements. Adequate vitamin B12 levels also support healthy pregnancy by preventing the risk of neural tube defects, pregnancy loss and more. Discover the top 10 vitamin B12 supplements to improve your overall well-being.(Freepik)

Some research suggests that low vitamin B12 levels can contribute to poor bone health and osteoporosis or fracture risk. Higher dietary intake of this vitamin may lower the rates of advanced age-related macular degeneration. So, check out this list of the best vitamin B12 supplements in India and improve your overall wellness.

Top 10 vitamin B12 supplements for health

Here is a list of the best vitamin B12 supplements for women and men:

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets contain 1500 mcg of vitamin B12 per tablet. It is the most bioactive and bioavailable tablet form, which means it can be easily absorbed by the body and provide effective results. Research says that methylcobalamin 1500 mcg tablets are far better than cyanocobalamin form. Regular intake of this vitamin may help you overcome B12 deficiency, improve brain function, maintain healthy brain cells and reduce overall fatigue. It may also ease your stomach problems and give your digestive function relief.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12 Supplement contains a blend of natural ingredients that may leave a positive impact on your immunity. It may also protect you against harmful molecules, encourage healthy immune cells, boost metabolism, promote vitality and enhance your immune system. This vitamin B12 supplement also claims to help improve brain function, maintain healthy brain cells, reduce fatigue, neutralise oxidative stress and enhance your digestive health.

Specifications of Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12 Supplement:

Item form: Capsule

Flavour: Unflavoured

INLIFE Vitamin B12 Supplement contains 1500 mcg of methylcobalamin per capsule. It is also packed with alpha lipoic acid, calcium and folic acid. Regular use of these vitamin B12 supplement tablets may help maintain a healthy nervous system, enhance energy metabolism and is ideal for prenatal care.

Specifications of INLIFE Vitamin B12 Supplement:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Packed with 1500 mcg of the active form of methylcobalamin, this Carbamide forte Supplement can be readily absorbed by the body and offers 5 times better results than any other form. It may help improve your brain function, maintain healthy brain cells and reduce overall fatigue. This vitamin B12 supplement for men and women may help ease your stomach problems and provide relief from digestive function. The brand claims that this tablet is a safe and easy way for vegans to get their daily dose of vitamin B12.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Supplements:

Item form: Tablet

Flavour: Unflavoured

Health Veda Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12 Supplement may keep your body's nerve and blood cells healthy. It may also help in the creation of healthy red blood cells, nourishing the brain and neurological system. These capsules contain a blend of natural ingredients that have a positive impact on your immunity and may generate energy and keep the cells healthy. Packed with antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, this supplement may neutralise oxidative stress and promote a healthy self.

Specifications of Health Veda Organics Plant-Based Vitamin B12 Supplement:

Item form: Capsule

Flavour: Unflavoured

Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12 Supplements are all-natural plant-based supplements. It uses patented nanotechnology that can convert plant extracts into nanoparticles and the sublingual quick dissolve delivery system. This can ensure that the actives are directly released into the bloodstream for complete absorption. Having the highest potency at 99% purity, this supplement may boost your immunity, and enhance skin health and general well-being.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12 Supplements:

Item form: Oral strips

Flavour: Orange

Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3, K2 and B12 Gummies may ensure mx absorption and effect. These gummies contain veg lichen source cholecalciferol, which has maximum absorption. It may help prevent arteries from clogging, improve calcium absorption and result in stronger bones and teeth. It may also help to boost immunity and calcium absorption.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3, K2, B12 Gummies:

Item form: Gummy

Flavour: Mango

Miduty Palak Notes Vitamin B12 Supplement is formulated with the most bioactive forms for our body. It may help support better absorption and utilisation by the body. Formulated for vegetarian diets, these chewable tablets may help to provide essential vitamin B12 and address deficiencies. This supplement may also help in reducing the numbness and tingling in hands or feet and also helps manage glucose levels in the body.

Specifications of Miduty Palak Notes Vitamin B12 Supplement:

Item form: Chewable

Flavour: Mint

Nutrela Vitamin B12 Biofermented Plant-Based Supplement for Men and Women is specially formulated using bio-fermented sources. It may also help in nerve strengthening, improves cognition and is useful in general vitality. This supplement may help to fight stress. The brand claims that this product is free from gluten, artificial colour and GMO.

Specifications of Nutrela Vitamin B12 Bio-Fermented Plant-Based Supplement for Men and Women:

Item form: Capsule

Flavour: Unflavoured

Mypro Sports Nutrition Plant-Based Vitamin B12 Gummies contain herbal extracts, beetroot, amla, moringa leaves powder, spirulina powder and more. This product may help you improve your energy, result in a better mood and enhance your metabolic process. This supplement also plays a crucial role in supporting the nervous system, cognitive function and overall health.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant-Based Vitamin B12 Gummies:

Item form: Gummy

Flavour: Strawberry

How to choose the best vitamin B12 supplement in India?

Before choosing the best vitamin B12 supplements in India, consider their different formulations. This vitamin is available in different forms like cyanocobalamin, methylcobalamin, hydroxocobalamin and adenosylcobalamin. Choose the right dosage of the product. Take a low to moderate dose if you are getting vitamin B12 from other food sources as well to maintain the optimal levels. For vegetarians, it is suitable to take high doses of 500 to 1000 mcg of vitamin B12. B12 supplements are available in different varieties of forms, which can impact the absorption rate and convenience levels. Opt for tablets or capsules for daily consumption. Check the additional ingredients of the product. Look for additives like B-complex vitamins. Make sure that the product is vegan and free from allergens and additives. Opt for products from reputable brands. Check for certifications from third-party organisations to ensure the product’s safety and efficacy. Read online reviews and recommendations before making the final decision. This will provide you with an insight into the purity and effectiveness of the product.

Top three features of the best vitamin B12 supplements:

Best vitamin B12 supplements Price Quantity Flavour Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 499 90 tablets Unflavoured Himalayan Organics Plant Based Vitamin B12 Supplement 657 120 tablets Unflavoured INLIFE Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) 1500mcg Supplement 387 60 tablets Unflavoured Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Supplements 399 90 capsules Unflavoured Health Veda Organics Plant Based Vitamin B12 Supplement 299 60 tablets Unflavoured Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Vegan Vitamin B12 Supplements 649 30 oral strips Orange Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3 K2 B12 499 50 gummies Mango Miduty Palak Notes Vitamin B12 Supplement 799 60 tablets Mint Nutrela Vitamin B12 Biofermented Plant Based Supplement 129 30 capsules Unflavoured Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Based Vitamin B12 Gummies 249 30 gummy Strawberry

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is the recommended dosage of vitamin B12 supplements? For healthy adults, the recommended dietary allowance of vitamin B12 is 2.4 micrograms. The dose requirement can increase for pregnant or nursing women. So, make sure to consult your healthcare provider to get a better understanding of the dosage.

What are the benefits of vitamin B12 supplements? Vitamin B12 supplements play an important role in keeping your body and nerve cells healthy. It may help prevent megaloblastic anaemia. Research suggests that pregnant teens and women should take 2.6 mcg of vitamin B12 while breastfeeding teens and women should take 2.8 mcg of vitamin B12 for better results.

What are some side effects of vitamin B12 on health? Generally, it is safe to consume vitamin B12 supplements, but excessive intake may lead to health complications. Research shows that people with high levels of vitamin B12 have a higher risk of cancer. Low levels of vitamin B12 may also lead to heart disease, stroke, dementia and cognitive function.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.