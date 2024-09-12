Best skin brightening serum: 10 best options for radiant, glowing and flawless skin

Is a highlighter or a bronzer your go-to product for achieving a glowing look? While they offer a shine, they cannot match the lit-from-within glow that a skin-brightening serum can provide. These serums are packed with the goodness of potent ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, hyaluronic acid, liquorice extract and more. They are especially formulated to target dullness, uneven skin tone and dark spots, making your skin look healthier and more vibrant. By reducing melanin production and boosting hydration, the best serum for skin brightening may also help to maintain skin moisture, improve skin clarity and contribute to a plumper and luminous appearance. So, grab the best deals on skin brightening serums at Amazon India. Check out this list of top-rated skin-brightening serums and get a brighter and healthier-looking skin. Discover the top-rated skin brightening serum for glowing and radiant skin.(Adobe Stock)

10 best skin brightening serums

Here is a list of the best serums for glowing skin that you may try:

Anyone who is dealing with uneven skin tone will love the L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum. Packed with the goodness of niacinamide, salicylic acid and glycolic acid, this skin-brightening serum promises to reduce 5 years of dark spots, and hyperpigmentation and reveal even skin tone by stimulating cell renewal. It may provide dermatological peeling treatment and claims to be highly effective yet gentle for daily use. The brand states that this serum is ideal for sensitive skin and is dermatologically tested.

Specifications of L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum:

Skin type: All, including sensitive skin

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Reveals even skin tone

Formulated and tested for sensitive skin, the Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin ensures an even glow. Enriched with the goodness of stable vitamin C derivative, 10% ethyl ascorbic acid and Centella water, this serum may help reduce melanin production, prevent dullness, and tanning and protect your skin from environmental stressors like pollution and sun damage. With its hydrating formula, this product may soothe and calm the skin. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance, silicones, sulfates, parabens, essential oils, and dyes and is suitable for all skin types.

Specifications of Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Brightening

No matter what your skin type is, Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum works well for everyone. Formulated with neoglucosamine and turmeric extract, this serum may help to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It claims to provide visibly brighter skin in just one week. This serum is made with 3D care that works on exfoliation, skin tone and hydration to deliver smooth, even and translucent-looking skin.

Specifications of Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Brightening and illuminating

If you are looking for the best vitamin C serum for your face, try this one from Garnier Skin Naturals. This skin-brightening serum is suitable for all skin types. Enriched with the goodness of vitamin C, niacinamide and salicylic acid, this serum promises to provide brighter skin in 3 days. It may instantly combat a dull skin tone, reduce dark spots and promote brighter skin.

Specifications of Garnier Skin Naturals, Bright Complete 30X Vitamin C Booster Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Brightening

With an impressive 15 per cent concentration of vitamin C, the Plum Face Serum for Glowing Skin may boost radiance. It also contains Japanese Mandarin and Kakadu Plum which may help to stimulate collagen production in the skin and fight against sun damage. This skin-illuminating serum may also hydrate and soothe your skin with betaine, rose extracts, propanediol and ethoxydiglycol. The brand also claims that this product is free from artificial colours, fragrances, paraben, phthalate and essential oils.

Specifications of Plump 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Glowing skin, collagen production, dark spot reduction

Get rid of dark spots with the AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum. This Korean skin serum is specially formulated to effectively brighten the skin and help reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The brand claims that this skincare product is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Specifications of AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Serum

Benefits: Pump

The Man Company 40% Vitamin C face Serum promises to offer a brightening effect. Formulated with the goodness of vitamin C, this serum may help remove dark spots, improve skin texture, and minimise pores, breakouts and blackheads. It may even reduce the appearance of sunspots, redness and pigmentation. The presence of hyaluronic acid, moringa essential oil, gotu kola extract, liquorice extract, aloe vera extract and citric acid extract in this serum may help to deal with damaged skin, prevent premature ageing and lead to smoother and softer skin. It is free from harsh chemicals, which makes it safe for all skin types.

Specifications of The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Liquid

Benefits: Brightening

Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Glow Serum may deliver 7x brightening power for radiant sensitive skin. It is a clinically proven serum that can help to reduce dark spots caused by the sun, ageing, breakouts and hormonal changes. This serum also promises to improve skin tone, and fine lines, boost radiance, improve hydration and illuminate complexion. Formulated with the goodness of niacinamide, sea daffodil, advanced peptide and antioxidant C, this serum claims to provide effective results in just 14 days. The brand also claims that it is free from fragrance, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

Specifications of Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Glow Serum:

Skin type: Sensitive

Item form: Gel

Benefits: Brightening

Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3 & Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for Glowing Skin is suitable for all skin types. This facial serum promises to increase radiance and prevent signs of early ageing. It contains blueberry extracts that can resist fine lines, wrinkles and prevent the signs of ageing.

Specifications of Pilgrim Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Brightening

Regaliz Brilante Intense Brightening Serum promises to target dark spots and hyperpigmentation for a brighter and more even skin tone. It may help reduce the appearance of acne scars and help restore smooth skin texture. This product may even help in treating melasma and other skin discolourations. It is a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula that promotes a radiant and glowing complexion along with diminishing the signs of ageing.

Specifications of Regaliz Brilante Intense Brightening Serum:

Skin type: All

Item form: Drop

Benefits: Brightening

How to choose the best skin-brightening serum?

1. Skin concerns: Before choosing the best skin brightening serum for oily skin, dry skin or any other skin type, identify your skin concern. This will help you choose a serum that targets your needs effectively.

2. Ingredients: Pay attention to the ingredients list of the product. Ensure that the product you choose contains vitamin C, niacinamide, alpha arbutin, hyaluronic acid, liquorice extract and more. These ingredients may help reduce dark spots, protect your skin against environmental damage, enhance moisture retention and brighten the skin.

3. Skin type: When buying the best face serum for women, make sure to consider your skin type. For oily skin, opt for a lightweight and non-comedogenic serum. In the case of dry skin, choose a serum with added hydrating ingredients to maintain moisture balance.

4. Added benefits: Besides skin brightening effects, make sure to look at the added benefits provided by the best vitamin C serum. Assess whether these additional benefits align with your skincare goals.

5. Review: Examine the formulation of the product and make sure that it does not contain any harmful ingredients. Read online reviews to get valuable insights into the effectiveness and potential side effects of the serum.

6. Price: Evaluate the brand reputation and price of the product, Opt for brands that are known for their quality and transparency. Make sure that the product offers the best value for your money.

Top three features of the best skin brightening serums:

Best skin brightening serums Price Quantity Material feature L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum 271 15 ml Natural Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin 664 30 ml Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Serum 1,048 30 ml Natural Garnier Skin Naturals, Bright Complete 30X Vitamin C Booster Face Serum 371 30 ml Natural Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin 671 30 ml Fragrance-free, cruelty-free, vegan AXIS-Y Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum 1,499 50 ml Natural The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum 329 30 ml Non-toxic, cruelty-free, paraben-free CETAPHIL Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening 2000 30 ml Fragrance-free PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum 491 30 ml Natural Regaliz Brilante Intense Brightening Serum 699 50 ml Paraben-free

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of skin brightening serum? The best skin brightening serum may help to enhance your complexion by reducing dark spots, uneven tone and dullness. Enriched with the goodness of ingredients like vitamin C and niacinamide, these serums may help to boost radiance, fight pigmentation and even out skin tone. Regular use of these serums may lead to a more vibrant, luminous and healthier-looking skin.

How to use the best skin-brightening serum? To use a skin-brightening serum, start by cleansing your face. Then apply a toner if you want, followed by the serum. Take a few drops of the serum and apply it over your face, focus on areas with uneven tone or dark spots. Pat the serum until fully absorbed and then continue with your daily skincare routine.

Which is the best skin-brightening serum? The best skin brightening serum depends on personal needs. But top choices include those that contain vitamin C along with niacinamide and retinol. Serums like L'Oreal Paris Brightening Serum, Garnier Skin Naturals and more may work the best.

How often should I use skin-brightening serums? You can use it once or twice daily, depending on the product's instructions and your skin's sensitivity and needs. Apply it in the morning or evening after cleansing. You may also consult your dermatologist for better guidance.

