Best sunscreen for oily skin: 10 options to prevent tanning and premature ageing

Do you end up avoiding sunscreen, fearing it may clog pores and add a greasy touch to your oily skin? Managing oily skin may feel as tricky as finding the right sunscreen for this skin type. But skipping sunscreen should not be an option as a layer of this important product shields your skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. These rays can lead to skin concerns like ageing, pigmentation and more. Protect your skin and maintain its health with the best sunscreen for oily skin.

The constant exposure to environmental stressors can also weaken the skin barrier. We have handpicked some of the best sunscreens for oily skin that will give you a sun-kissed glow without any greasy or sticky residue. By including these sunscreens in your daily routine, you can prevent sunburns, reduce the risk of skin cancer, combat tanning and provide better protection to your skin. So, pick your favourite sunscreen and say goodbye to those pesky white casts.

Top 10 best sunscreen for oily skin

Sunscreen is a staple skincare product. So, check out the best Amazon deals on sunscreen and pick the right one that suits your needs:

Try the best face sunscreen for oily skin to prevent the damaging effects of UV rays. The Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen comes with broad spectrum SPF 50 that may help to shield your skin against ageing UVA and burning UVB rays to prevent sunburn. Made from 100 percent zinc oxide and dry-touch technology, this water-resistant face sunscreen promises a non-greasy finish. The brand also claims that this sunscreen for oily and acne-prone skin is free from fragrance, parabens, phthalates, dyes and irritating chemicals, which makes it gentle on skin.

Specifications of Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry Touch Face Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 50

Benefit: Blemish treatment

Item form: Lotion

Material type free: Fragrance, oil and paraben

How great would it be to have a sunscreen that glides smoothly into the skin without leaving any white casts? Well, the Minimalist Invisible Sunscreen for Oily Skin promises to provide the same effect. This water-resistant sunscreen is packed with SPF 40 PA+++ and is clinically tested in the USA. It contains UV filters like Uvinul A plus, avobenzone and octocrylene along with skin-nourishing actives like squalane, jojoba seed oil and tomato fruit extract. Regular use of this sunscreen for oily skin under 1000 may help to protect your skin against UV rays, prevent cell damage and calm inflamed skin. It may even help to moisturise and nourish your skin, making it feel loved. The brand claims that this lightweight sunscreen is free from fragrance.

Specifications of Minimalist Invisible Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Sun protection: SPF 40

Benefit: UV protection

Item form: Gel

Material type free: Fragrance

Clm your inflamed skin with the best sunscreen for oily skin SPF 50. The Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen might be a good choice for you as it provides an instant cooling effect to your skin while leaving it soft, smooth, protected and luminous. It is powered by UV filters that may help to shield your skin against damaging UVA, UVB, blue light, IR and HEV rays. Regular use of this lightweight and non-sticky sunscreen may help promote better absorption of vitamin D and treat dullness, uneven skin tone and texture. The brand also states that this skincare product is free from paraben and cruelty, which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 50

Benefit: Blocks UV rays, hydrates and cools skin

Item form: Cream

Material type free: Paraben, cruelty, fragrance, artificial colour

Foxtale Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen is packed with an SPF rating of 70 PA++++. This mattifying sunscreen promises to shield your skin from UVA and UVB rays that can cause tanning. It is a chemical sunscreen that contains niacinamide to keep oil production at bay. With its unique oil control formula, this sunscreen may help to prevent dullness and enhance your skin tone. It also claims to provide a matte finish, hydrate your skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation. Free from cruelty, paraben and sulphate, this sunscreen may help to nourish and moisturise your skin.

Specifications of Foxtale Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 70+

Benefits: UV protection, brightening, non-comedogenic

Item form: Cream

Material type free: Ph

Conscious Chemist Hybrid Lightweight Gel Sunscreen comes with SPF 50 PA+++ that can provide broad spectrum protection. It contains niacinamide that may help to visibly minimise pores and sebum build-up. The presence of blackberry extract in this sunscreen contains antioxidants that can help to fight against free radicals. Ceramides of this sunscreen may help to moisturise and soothe your skin. The brand also claims that this ultra-light gel sunscreen is non-greasy, non-sticky and provides a dewy finish.

Specifications of Conscious Chemist Hybrid Lightweight Gel Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 50

Benefits: UV protection, calm irritation, soothing skin

Item form: Gel

Material type free: Artificial colour, oil, ethanol, cruelty

The Face Shop No Shine Hydrating Sunscreen is lightweight and promises to neutralise the harmful effects of infrared rays. Infused with chia seed, this sunscreen may provide intense hydration to your skin and help to control sebum production. It also contains sunflower sprout extracts, cotton seeds, niacinamide and liquorice root extracts that may help to keep your skin soft and refreshed even in humid conditions. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance, is water-proof and non-greasy

Specifications of The Face Shop No Shine Hydrating Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 50+ PA++++

Benefit: Hydrating

Item form: Cream

Material type free: Oil-free

Jovees Herbal Sunscreen Fairness SPF 25 Lotion is enriched with a potent active component that may help to lighten the tan. Made using premium quality sandalwood extract, this sunscreen contains anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that may help to tackle hyperpigmentation and blemishes. It also contains aloe vera that may help to protect and retain hydration levels while promoting the regeneration and healing process of the skin. The presence of olive oil and chamomile and carrot in this sunscreen may help fight free radicals, prevent sun damage, reduce premature ageing, dark spots, acne marks and soothe your inflamed skin.

Specifications of Jovees Herbal Sunscreen Fairness SPF 25 Lotion

Sun protection: SPF 25

Benefits: UV protection, uneven skin tone

Item form: Lotion

Material type free: Cruelty

Aqualogica Illuminate + Dewy All Skin Type Sunscreen promises to provide the ultimate protection against UV rays and blue light. Packed with SPF 50 and PA++++, this sunscreen may help defend your skin against tan, resulting in even-toned and dewy skin. It is formulated with hyaluronic acid that may help to hydrate your skin without feeling heavy or sticky.

Specifications of Aqualogica Illuminate + Dewy All Skin Type Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 50

Benefit: UV protection

Item form: Lotion

Material type free: Fragrance

The Derma Co Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel promises to provide broad-spectrum protection of SPF 60. This oil-free and lightweight sunscreen claims to shield your skin without clogging any pores. Formulated by dermatologists, this sunscreen may help mitigate the harmful effects of UV rays. It is enriched with titanium dioxide that may protect your skin against sun sensitivity. The brand states that this product is free from mineral oil, dye, paraben and sulfate which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of The Derma Co Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel

Sun protection: SPF 60

Benefits: Blemish treatment, pore treatment and UV protection

Item form: Gel

Material type free: Oil-free, paraben

Dr Sheth’s Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen promises to shield your skin against UV rays with SPF 50+ PA+++. Packed with powerful hybrid filters, this sunscreen may help prevent sun damage and ageing by neutralising the harmful effects of UV rays. The presence of niacinamide in this product may help regulate excess oil and prevent acne making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin. Regular use of this product may help calm and soothe your skin along with fading uneven skin tone and building the skin’s barrier. The brand states that this gel-based sunscreen can provide a mattifying effect.

Specifications of Dr.Sheth’s Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen

Sun protection: SPF 50

Benefit: Soothing

Item form: Gel

Material type free: Fragrance, paraben, sulphate

What are the benefits of applying sunscreen daily?

Some of the most important benefits of sunscreen include:

1. Protection against UV rays: The best sunscreen for oily, acne-prone skin promises to shield your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause wrinkles, pigmentation and more. Sunscreens are formulated to block or absorb ultraviolet rays, reducing the risk of skin damage.

2. Prevent skin cancer risk: Regular use of sunscreen may help prevent the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma. A sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher can decrease the development of skin cancer.

3. Prevent premature ageing: Sun exposure can lead to premature ageing, resulting in wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. Sunscreens can help to maintain a youthful appearance by protecting the collagen, elastin and keratin of the skin.

4. Prevent sunburn: Frequent sunburns may increase the risk of developing skin cancer. Sunscreens can act as a barrier that may absorb or reflect UV rays, preventing them from penetrating the skin.

5. Maintain even skin tone: Regular use of sunscreens may help to prevent hyperpigmentation by protecting the skin from UV-induced melanin production. It may help to maintain a more even skin tone and reduce the appearance of existing dark spots.

6. Promote skin health: By protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, sunscreens may help to preserve the overall health of your skin. It can maintain the natural barrier of the skin, combat environmental stressors and lead to smoother skin.

How to choose the best sunscreen for oily skin?

1. Non-comedogenic: While buying an affordable sunscreen for oily skin, make sure to choose a product that is non-comedogenic as they are specially formulated not to clog pores. They can minimise the risk of breakouts while providing sun protection.

2. Matte finish: Opt for oil-free, gel-based sunscreens for oily skin that are designed to protect against UV rays without adding extra shine to your skin. These products may help to control excess oil.

3. Broad-spectrum: Select a sunscreen that is labelled as broad-spectrum with an SPF of 30 or higher. These sunscreens may protect your skin against both UVA and UVB rays.

4. Benefits: Besides sun protection, check the additional benefits of sunscreen. Make sure to buy the product that can help to soothe your skin, reduce redness, treat age spots, and dark spots and provide a mattifying effect.

5. Ingredients: Ensure that the sunscreen contains active ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that may help defend your skin against UV rays. Make sure that it also contains niacinamide, green tea extract, aloe vera and more.

6. Chemical-free: Look for sunscreens that are fragrance-free and contain gentle, skin-friendly ingredients. Avoid products that contain alcohol and other harmful chemicals.

Top 3 features of the best sunscreen for oily skin

Best sunscreen for oily skin Price SPF Quantity Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen 2,199 50 59 ml Minimalist Invisible Sunscreen for Oily Skin 474 40 50 ml Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen 382 50 50 ml Foxtale Niacinamide Matte Sunscreen 446 70 50 ml Conscious Chemist Hybrid Lightweight Gel Sunscreen 374 50 50 ml The Face Shop No Shine Hydrating Sunscreen 839 50+ 50 ml Jovees Herbal Sunscreen Fairness SPF 25 Lotion 355 25 200 ml Aqualogica Illuminate + Dewy All Skin Type Sunscreen 490 50+ 80 ml The Derma Co Ultra Matte Sunscreen Gel 607 60 50 ml Dr.Sheth’s Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen 593 50 50 ml

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How does sunscreen work? Sunscreen works by absorbing or reflecting UV rays from the sun, preventing it from penetrating the skin. It contains ingredients like oxybenzone, avobenzone and zinc oxide that may help to absorb UV rays and convert them into heat. Physical sunscreens work by creating a physical barrier on the surface of the skin.

How often should I use sunscreen? It is generally recommended to use sunscreen daily. Irrespective of weather and other conditions, you must apply sunscreen at least 15 minutes before going out and reapply every two hours for better protection. Make sure to not skip applying sunscreen after sweating or performing any water activities.

What is the right age for sunscreen? Sunscreen should be applied by everyone, irrespective of age and gender. Parents can also apply sunscreen to children above 6 months.

