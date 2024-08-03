Viral tweet claims sunscreen, diet products and mammograms cause cancer. Here's what Oncologist says

Recently a tweet went viral where a netizen pointed out the myth vs reality of certain products that we use on a daily basis. From the sun to the sunscreen and the diet products we use daily giving us cancer, the post on X baffled netizens. In the post, user Tracy Smith wrote how ‘reality is very different from what is portrayed’. “People I’m telling you. You need to start looking at the ingredients of what you buy. It will save your life. Do yourself a favour - wise up because once you know, you know,” read the tweet. Can sunscreen cause cancer? Oncologist answers(X.com/browt1971, Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghal J Sanghavi, surgical oncologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, debunked these theories and gave her comments.

The viral post:

Tracy commented that contrary to what we believe - that the sun can give us cancer - it is the other way around. Sun actually helps in protecting us against cancer.

Oncologist’s remark:

Natural sunlight is essential for vitamin D production, and about 20-30 minutes of natural sunlight per day is beneficial for health. However, excessive exposure to sunlight for extended periods can be harmful, especially for individuals with fair skin who lack melanin pigment. Indians, who have more melanin pigment, are better protected against harmful sun rays and have a lower risk of developing skin cancer compared to the white population.

Tweet:

Tracy Smith wrote that sunscreen contains chemicals that cause cancer.

Oncologist’s remark:

Sunscreens offer protection but should only be applied when necessary, such as during prolonged exposure to sunlight. Overuse of any artificial cream, which contains chemicals, can be harmful.

Tweet:

The X user wrote that we believe that diet products are healthy, but according to her, diet products contain Aspartame, which can cause brain cancer.

Oncologist’s remark:

While the ingredients of diet products themselves aren't necessarily harmful, the preservatives used during packaging can be. Therefore, it is best to consume locally available, seasonal, and natural diets.

Tweet:

Contrary to us going for annual mammogram scans to prevent cancer – mammograms actually expose us to cancer-causing radiation.

Oncologist’s remark:

Annual mammograms for women above the age of 40 can help detect breast cancer early and are recommended for high-risk populations. For average-risk populations, mammograms can be done once every 18 months. This frequency of mammograms does not have adverse side effects; believing otherwise is a myth.

Tweet:

Fluoride is a neurotoxin in nature and cannot protect our teeth.

Oncologist’s remark:

Fluoride protects teeth when used in moderation. It is recommended to brush your teeth once a day, and proper gargling after meals is usually sufficient. Brushing your teeth after every meal is unnecessary and potentially harmful.