Best sunscreen with SPF 50: Step out confidently with top 10 picks to protect against the sun

We all love to take care of our skin and one such way to pamper our skin is by following the CTM (Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing) skin ritual that we ought to follow to keep our skin hydrated. Similarly, as summer heat gets intense, a sunscreen has to be your skin’s best friend. Whether you are stepping out for work, going for a luncheon with your friends or simply stepping out for shopping, lathing your skin with a sunscreen has to be your ritual. Top 10 sunscreens with SPF 50 that are a must summer-have.(Pexels)

And if you are going for a beach holiday, then a Sunscreen with SPF 50 or more is advisable. A sunscreen with SPF 50 offers robust protection against harmful UV radiation, making it a crucial tool in safeguarding our skin from the sun damage. Additionally, with a plethora of sunscreens available in the market, it is vital that we pick one as per our skin type. And to help you choose the best sunscreen with SPF 50, we are here to help.

We have curated this rundown of 10 best sunscreens with SPF 50 to help you choose your ideal bet.

1.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ | Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB | Blue light protect | No White Cast | Water resistant, Ultra light & Non sticky | Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin | 30 g (Pack of 1)

If you have to pick the best sunscreen with SPF 50 for your next holiday, it ha to be Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+. This sunscreen offers superior sun protection in a lightweight formula. With Helioplex technology, it provides a broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy texture of this sunscreen absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling comfortable and non-shiny. The best part is that this sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily to prevent sun damage and premature ageing.

Specifications of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+:

SPF: 50+

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Lightweight, non-greasy

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High SPF for effective sun protection May leave a slight white cast Lightweight formula absorbs quickly Not water-resistant for swimming

2.

Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ , For Men & Women, Non-Greasy, Suitable for Oily Skin, 100g,Orange

Next best sunscreen with SPF 50 on our list is Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 that offers effective sun protection with a matte finish. Its gel-based formula is non-greasy and quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving no residue. Enriched with herbal extracts, it provides a broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while keeping the skin nourished and hydrated. Moreover, this sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.

Specifications of Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50:

SPF: 50

Type: Gel sunscreen

Texture: Matte, non-greasy

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Matte finish controls shine May not provide enough hydration Herbal extracts for added skin benefits Gel texture may not be suitable for dry skin

3.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum | For Women & Men | 50g

Looking to buy a sunscreen that is just perfect for all skin types? Then look further than the Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ that offers high protection against both UVA and UVB rays. With a lightweight and non-comedogenic formula, it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. This sunscreen is infused with antioxidants to provide additional protection against free radicals and environmental damage. It is water-resistant and leaves no white cast, making it perfect for daily use.

Specifications of Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++:

SPF: 50

PA Rating: PA++++

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Lightweight, non-comedogenic

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Water-resistant: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High SPF and PA rating for superior protection May not provide enough hydration for dry skin Non-comedogenic formula suitable for acne-prone skin Slightly higher price point

4.

Lacto Calamine Sunscreen SPF 50 | PA +++ Sunscreen for Oily Skin | UVA – UVB Sunscreen for Women and Men | With Kaolin Clay and Lemon Extracts | 50 g

Worry not even if you have acne-prone skin, as Lacto Calamine Sunscreen SPF 50 is there for you. This sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while also controlling excess oil and preventing acne. Enriched with the goodness of kaolin clay and glycerin, it absorbs excess oil, mattifies the skin, and keeps it hydrated throughout the day. This sunscreen is suitable for oily and combination skin types and can be used as a daily moisturizer under makeup.

Specifications of Lacto Calamine Sunscreen SPF 50:

SPF: 50

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Lightweight, non-greasy

Suitable for: Oily and combination skin

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Controls excess oil and prevents acne May not provide enough hydration for dry skin Doubles as a moisturizer under makeup Slight fragrance may not be suitable for sensitive skin

5.

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel With Spf 50 Pa++++ For Broad Spectrum, UV A, UV B & Blue Light Protection For Oily Skin - 50G(Dermaco), Pack Of 1

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel With SPF 50 provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it deeply hydrates the skin, leaving it plump and supple. The ultra-light gel formula absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it suitable for all skin types, including oily and sensitive skin. This sunscreen is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free, making it ideal for daily use.

Specifications of The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel With SPF 50:

SPF: 50

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Ultra-light gel

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Hyaluronic acid-infused: Yes

Non-comedogenic: Yes

Fragrance-free: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hyaluronic acid for intense hydration May not provide enough oil control for very oily skin Ultra-light gel texture absorbs quickly Slightly higher price point

6.

Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion, SPF 50+ |Ultra Protective Lotion| Keeps Skin Soft, Fair and Moisturized| Water Resistant| For All Skin Types| 120ml

Another top contender in the best sunscreen with SPF 50 line-up is the Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen. This ultra soothing face lotion with SPF 50+ offers effective sun protection with the goodness of natural ingredients. Enriched with sandalwood extract and other herbal extracts, it soothes the skin while providing broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight formula hydrates the skin without feeling heavy or greasy. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and can be used daily.

Specifications of Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion, SPF 50+:

SPF: 50+

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Lightweight lotion

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Enriched with sandalwood extract: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Natural ingredients for soothing effect May not provide sufficient sun protection for prolonged outdoor activities Lightweight formula absorbs quickly Slight fragrance may not be suitable for sensitive skin

7.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection for Men & Women | Oily, Dry, Sensitive & Combination Skin | Fragrance-Free | 50g

GEt complete sun protection with the Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ that offers advanced sun protection with a dewy finish. Infused with moisturizing agents, it hydrates the skin and provides a luminous glow while shielding it from UVA and UVB rays. The lightweight formula blends seamlessly, leaving no white cast or greasy residue. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, including dry and sensitive skin, and can be used daily for a radiant complexion.

Specifications of Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++:

SPF: 50

PA Rating: PA++++

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Dewy finish

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Moisturizing agents: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dewy finish for a radiant complexion May not be suitable for those with oily skin or who prefer a matte finish Moisturizing agents keep skin hydrated May require reapplication throughout the day for prolonged sun exposure

8.

Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen-50 G With Carrot Seed&Turmeric-Spf 50 Pa +++|For Broad Spectrum Uva&Uvb Protectionno White Cast|Suits All Skin Types|1 Count

Trust Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen SPF 50 which is a dermatologically tested sunscreen formulated specifically for Indian skin. With SPF 50 and PA+++, it provides broad-spectrum protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburns, premature ageing, and skin darkening. The non-greasy, lightweight formula blends effortlessly into the skin, leaving behind no white cast. Enriched with natural ingredients like turmeric and orange oil, it not only protects but also nourishes and brightens the skin. This sunscreen is free from harmful chemicals like silicones, parabens, and sulfates, making it safe for daily use.

Specifications of Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen, SPF 50:

SPF: 50

PA+++

Dermatologically tested

Non-greasy formula

Lightweight

Enriched with turmeric and orange oil

Free from silicones, parabens, and sulfates

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Broad-spectrum protection May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin Lightweight and non-greasy formula Slightly higher price compared to some brands Enriched with natural ingredients Dermatologically tested

9.

Dermafique Sun Defense All Matte, SPF 50, PA +++ Sunscreen 30g, Normal - Oily Skin, 360° Sun Spectrum Protection, Prevents Tanning, Pigmentation & Photaging, UVA,UVB,IR & Visible Light Protection, Dermatologist Tested on Indian Skin, for Men & Women

One sunscreen that is paraben and sulfate free is the Dermafique Sun Defense All Matte, SPF 50 that offers superior sun protection with a matte finish. Formulated with Ronaflair Flawless and Aquarich, it provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays while controlling excess oil and shine. The lightweight formula blends seamlessly into the skin, leaving it smooth and matte all day long. This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, including oily and combination skin, and is free from parabens and sulfates.

Specifications of Dermafique Sun Defense All Matte, SPF 50:

SPF: 50

Type: Sunscreen

Texture: Matte finish

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Controls excess oil: Yes

Free from parabens and sulfates: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Matte finish controls shine May not provide enough hydration for dry skin Controls excess oil for a matte look Slightly higher price point

10.

Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50 PA+++ | Clinically Proven| Matte Finish and Oil Free Formula| Water Resistant, Non Comedogenic| Protection against UVA/UVB Rays 50g

Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen UVB rays for both the face and body. Its gel-based formula ensures quick absorption without leaving a sticky or greasy residue. This sunscreen provides long-lasting hydration while effectively shielding the skin from sun damage. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, it is gentle and non-irritating. The lightweight texture makes it comfortable for everyday wear, and its water-resistant formula ensures protection even during outdoor activities.

Specifications of Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen gel with SPF 50:

SPF: 50

Type: Sunscreen gel

Texture: Lightweight gel

Suitable for: All skin types

Broad-spectrum protection: Yes

Water-resistant: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Suitable for face and body May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin Lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly Gel texture may not be suitable for those who prefer cream-based sunscreens

Best 3 features of top sunscreens with SPF 50

Sunscreen with SPF 50 Special Ingredient Texture Suitable For Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ Helioplex Lightweight Cream All Skin Types Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel SPF 50 Vanilla, Horse Chestnut & Comfrey Matte Gel Oily and Acne-prone Skin Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Vitamin A, B3, B5, E and F Lightweight Lotion Sensitive Skin Lacto Calamine Sunscreen SPF 50 Kaolin Clay and Lemon Extracts Lotion Combination Skin The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel SPF 50 Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E Ultra Light Gel Dry Skin Biotique Bio Sandalwood Sunscreen Ultra Soothing Face Lotion SPF 50+ Sandalwood oil and Honey Soothing Lotion Normal to Dry Skin Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, Zinc oxide Dewy Lotion Normal to Dry Skin Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen SPF 50 Carrot Seed Oil and Turmeric Ultra Light Cream All Skin Types Dermafique Sun Defense All Matte SPF 50 Zinc Oxide Matte Cream Oily Skin Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen gel SPF 50 Zinc Oxide Gel Body & Face

Best value for money: Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel Sunscreen SPF 50

The Lotus Herbals Safe Sun Invisible Matte Gel SPF 50 stands out as the best value for money option. Its innovative gel-based formula delivers a weightless, matte finish that feels light on the skin, making it an excellent choice for daily wear, even in humid climates. This sunscreen effectively shields the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, thanks to its physical sunscreen agents. What sets it apart is its invisible application, leaving behind no white cast or greasy residue, ensuring a seamless integration into your skincare routine

Best overall product: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ earns the title of the best overall product due to its lightweight texture, broad-spectrum protection, and suitability for all skin types. Its lightweight formula effortlessly blends into the skin, leaving behind no greasy residue, making it ideal for daily wear. This sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, shielding the skin from harmful sun damage and reducing the risk of premature ageing and skin cancer. Its non-comedogenic properties ensure it won't clog pores, making it suitable for all skin types, even those prone to breakouts.

How to find the best sunscreen with SPF 50

When choosing the best sunscreen with SPF 50, consider your skin type, texture preference, and specific skin concerns. Look for products labelled as broad-spectrum to ensure protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, opt for a formula that suits your skin type, whether it's oily, dry, sensitive, or combination. Testing samples or travel-sized versions can help determine if the texture and finish are suitable for your preferences. Reading reviews and consulting dermatologists can also provide valuable insights into the efficacy and compatibility of different sunscreen options.

