Prevent your skin from sunburn, premature ageing and UV rays with the best sunscreen for oily skin

We all know sunscreen is vital for protecting our skin, but do you understand why? Our skin shields us from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, so using sunscreen is essential to guard against its damaging effects. Even when it's cloudy, UV rays can still harm our skin, leading to problems like skin cancer, discolouration, and wrinkles over time. Especially during summers in India, the climate gets exceptionally harsh. Alongside blistering temperatures, it brings a host of environmental stressors that can severely impact your skin. From intense sun rays to pollution and humidity, these elements leave your skin exposed and in need of defence. Maintaining a healthy and radiant complexion with the best sunscreen for oily skin(Pexels)

Dermatologists universally stress the importance of sunscreen as a crucial barrier against these harmful factors to protect your skin and prevent sunburns. Therefore, no matter what skin type you have, the most significant change you can make to your daily routine for better skin protection is to apply sunscreen every morning and reapply throughout the day However, in this article today, we will talk about the best sunscreen for oily skin. Oily skin presents unique needs and considerations in the selection of sunscreen.

Not only must it provide effective protection against UV radiation, but it should also address excess oil production without clogging pores or exacerbating shine. Lightweight formulations that offer broad-spectrum protection and a matte finish are often sought after by individuals with oily skin, as they provide the necessary defence against the sun while simultaneously controlling excess oil. Furthermore, the environment in which oily skin thrives can exacerbate the challenges of sun protection. Humidity, pollution, and perspiration can compromise the efficacy of sunscreen, making it crucial to select products that offer long-lasting protection even in adverse conditions.

So, check out our expert recommendations for the best sunscreen for oily skin and nourish your skin to keep it protected from the sun.

1.

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel With Spf 50 Pa++++ For Broad Spectrum, UV A, UV B & Blue Light Protection For Oily Skin - 50G(Dermaco), Pack Of 1

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel offers SPF 50 PA++++ broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding your skin from sun damage. Formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it not only shields against the sun but also combats fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin soft and supple. This sunscreen also protects against blue light emitted by electronic devices, preventing skin damage. Its non-greasy, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly, providing intense hydration without clogging pores. Suitable for normal, oily, acne-prone, or blemish-prone skin, this sunscreen is safe and effective.

Specifications of The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen for oily skin

Sun Protection Factor: 50 SPF

Item Weight: 50 grams

Skin Type: Sensitive

Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E

Brand: The Derma Co

Additional benefits: Protection against blue light

Scent: Natural/Fragrance free

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Broad-spectrum protection May be too lightweight for very dry skin Protects against blue light Some users may prefer scented sunscreen Non-greasy, fragrance-free Slightly pricey compared to other options

2.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ | Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB | Blue light protect | No White Cast | Water resistant, Ultra light & Non sticky | Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin | 80 g (Pack of 1)

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen SPF 50+ offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding your skin from sun damage. This sunscreen is dermatologist-tested, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, and normal skin. With its ultra-light, non-shiny finish, it leaves the skin soft and smooth without any white cast. Additionally, it is waterproof and sweatproof, providing long-lasting protection even during outdoor activities. Make sure to apply a generous amount 15 minutes prior to sun exposure. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, and at least every 2 hours thereafter.

Specifications of Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen

Sun Protection Factor: 50 SPF

Item Weight: 80.08 grams

Skin Type: All

Active Ingredients: Water, homosalate, ethylhexyl salicylate, benzophenone-3, octocrylene, butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, silica, styrene/acrylates copolymer, and more

Brand: Neutrogena

Additional benefits: Water, sweat resistant

Scent: Natural/Fragrance free

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Broad-spectrum protection May leave a shiny finish for some users Waterproof & sweatproof Non-greasy, fragrance-free

3.

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection for Men & Women | Oily, Dry, Sensitive & Combination Skin | Fragrance-Free | 50g

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ offers comprehensive protection against UV rays and blue light, making it one of the best sunscreens for oily skin. Infused with Titanium Dioxide and Zinc Oxide, it effectively shields the skin from sun damage. This sunscreen for oily skin not only prevents tanning but also imparts a natural glow. Formulated with Hyaluronic Acid, it hydrates the skin without feeling heavy or sticky. Fragrance-free and suitable for all skin types, this sunscreen is quickly absorbed, leaving no white cast. Its water-based texture provides a dewy finish, enhancing your skin's natural radiance.

Specifications of Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen for oily skin

SPF: 50

PA++++ protection

Weight: 50 grams

Skin Type: All

Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, zinc oxide

Additional benefits: Offers natural glow, quick absorption

Scent: Papaya

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Provides high SPF and PA++++ protection May feel too dewy for those preferring matte Hydrating formula suitable for all skin types Some users may dislike the papaya scent Water-based texture for quick absorption Relatively small quantity for the price

4.

RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen For Oily, Sensitive & Acne Prone Skin | Prevents Acne Breakouts | No White Cast | SPF 50 PA+++ | 50g

RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen is specially designed for oily, sensitive, and acne-prone skin. With SPF 50 and PA+++, it provides broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding the skin from sun damage and premature ageing. This non-greasy sunscreen has a creamy texture that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for oily skin types. Infused with anti-inflammatory ingredients like Eurol BT and Aloe vera extract, it helps prevent acne breakouts and irritation. Additionally, it does not leave a white cast, blending seamlessly into the skin and catering to Indian skin tones.

Specifications of RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Sunscreen for oily skin

SPF: 50

PA+++

Weight: 50 grams

Skin Type: All

Active Ingredients: Eurol BT, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)

Additional benefits: Prevents acne and clogging of pores

Scent: Mild fragrance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB Some users may find the creamy texture too heavy Non-greasy formula suitable for oily skin Leaves a little white cast Prevents acne breakouts and irritation

5.

FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen Spf 30+ Gel, Broad Spectrum Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Uva & Uvb Protection For Unisex, Body & Face, Non Greasy & Water Resistant, 40g

FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen SPF 30+ Gel is a broad-spectrum sunscreen specially formulated for oily skin types. With a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30, it offers extended protection against both UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding the skin from sun damage. This water-resistant formulation creates a thin, protective shield on the skin, ensuring longer and safer residence time even when exposed to water or excessive perspiration. The non-greasy gel texture makes it easy and smooth to apply without leaving a tacky feeling. Key ingredients include Octinoxate, Benzophenone-4, Zinc Oxide, and Avobenzone, providing effective sun protection. Experts recommend applying this sunscreen for oily skin liberally and evenly on the face, neck and exposed skin areas 20 to 30 minutes before sun exposure. Also, make sure to reapply immediately after activities such as swimming or excessive sweating.

Specifications of FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen for oily skin

SPF: 30+

Weight: 40 grams

Active Ingredients: Octinoxate, Benzophenone-4, Zinc Oxide, Avobenzone

Skin Type: Oily and acne-prone skin

Additional benefits: Safe for children’s skin

Scent: Mild fragrance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays May not be suitable for individuals with sensitive skin Water-resistant formulation for longer protection Limited product volume (40g) Non-greasy texture for comfortable application

6.

Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++| for Oily, Normal & Combination Skin | UV + Blue Light Protection | Lightweight | No White Cast | Boosts Vitamin D Absorption | 50g…

DOT & KEY Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is a refreshing daily sunscreen designed for oily, normal, and combination skin types. With SPF 50 and PA+++, it provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA, UVB, blue light, IR, and HEV rays, both indoors and outdoors. This sunscreen instantly cools and hydrates the skin upon application, leaving it smooth, luminous, and protected throughout the day. Infused with watermelon extract, it fights dullness, treats uneven skin tone, and corrects uneven texture. The addition of hyaluronic acid ensures lightweight hydration without greasiness, resulting in a dewy, silky finish. With its gel-cream texture, this sunscreen is lightweight, non-sticky, and leaves no white cast, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Specifications of Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Sunscreen

SPF: 50

PA+++

Weight: 50 grams

Active Ingredients: Watermelon extract, UV filters

Skin Type: Oily, normal & combination skin

Additional benefits: Safe for children’s skin

Scent: Unscented

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Broad-spectrum protection against various harmful rays May not provide sufficient hydration for very dry skin Instant cooling and hydration for smooth, luminous skin Lightweight, non-sticky texture with zero white cast

7.

L'SENSA Sunscreen SPF 50 for Oily Skin, Anti-Tan, Waterproof Sun cream, 1% Hyaluronic Aqua Gel, Free from Oxybenzone, For Oily, Combination & Ace Prone Skin, Make-Up Friendly For Women & Men, 50Gram

L'SENSA Sunscreen SPF 50 is a premium-quality gel-based sunscreen for oily skin as well as combination, and acne-prone skin. Made with Korean skincare expertise, this sunscreen is crafted with ingredients sourced from Korea, ensuring top-notch quality. With SPF 50 and PA+++, it offers high-level protection against harmful UV rays. The water-based Aqua Lotion formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and free from oxybenzone, prioritising the health and safety of your skin. This sunscreen is specifically formulated to provide effective sun protection without leaving a white cast, allowing for a clear and natural look. It is also makeup-friendly, serving as a smooth base that blends seamlessly with cosmetics. Additionally, it boasts lasting water resistance, making it sweat-proof, waterproof, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, perfect for outdoor activities and swimming.

Specifications of L'SENSA Sunscreen SPF 50 for Oily Skin

SPF: 50

PA+++

Weight: 50 grams

Active Ingredients: Titanium Dioxide

Skin Type: Oily, combination & acne prone skin

Additional benefits: Make-up friendly

Scent: Unscented

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lasting water-resistant protection for worry-free outdoor activities May not be suitable for very dry skin No white cast, suitable for all skin types Makeup-friendly formula provides a smooth base for cosmetics Oxybenzone-free, prioritizing skin health and safety

8.

Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen Spf 50 Pa+++ For Oily & Acne-Prone Skin, Sweatproof, Water-Resistant, Dry Touch, Matte Controls Excess Oil, Protects Against Uva & Uvb Rays For Unisex, 50g

Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ is specially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. With SPF 50 and PA+++, it provides powerful protection against both UVA and UVB rays, shielding the skin from sun damage and premature ageing. This sunscreen features hybrid sun filters that neutralize harmful rays effectively. Infused with niacinamide and Centella Asiatica extract, it regulates excess oil production, prevents acne breakouts, and soothes inflamed skin. The inclusion of niacinamide helps fade uneven skin tone, while Centella Asiatica extract calms persistent irritation and redness, strengthening the skin's barrier. Its silicone-based formula leaves a dry, matte finish without any white cast, making it the best sunscreen for oily skin, even in humid weather conditions.

Specifications of Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Sunscreen

SPF: 50

PA+++

Weight: 50 grams

Active Ingredients: Niacinamide, Centella Asiatica Extract, Hybrid Sun Filters

Skin Type: Oily & Acne-Prone Skin

Additional benefits: Regulates excess oil, prevents acne

Scent: Unscented

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful hybrid filters provide effective protection against UV rays May not provide sufficient hydration for dry skin Regulates excess oil production, ideal for oily and acne-prone skin Silicone-based formula may not be suitable for all skin types Soothes inflamed skin and reduces redness Provides a dry, matte finish without leaving a white cast

9.

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 55+ and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy | Higher protection than sunscreen SPF 50 - 50g

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 55+ and PA+++ is a gel-based sunscreen specifically formulated for oily, combination, and normal skin types. With SPF 55+ and PA+++, it offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing tanning and sun-related ageing. This sunscreen features a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any white cast, ensuring a seamless application. Formulated with Benzophenone-3, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, and Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate, it provides overall protection against sun damage and harmful radiations. Moreover, it is fragrance-free, paraben-free, sulphate-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, ensuring a safe and effective formulation.

Specifications of Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen

SPF: 55+

PA+++

Weight: 50 grams

Active Ingredients: Benzophenone-3, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate

Skin Type: Oily & Acne-Prone Skin

Additional benefits: Cruelty-free and vegan

Scent: Unscented

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High SPF 55+ offers superior protection against harmful UV rays Gel-based texture may not provide sufficient hydration for dry skin Absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving any white cast Not good if you sweat a lot Safe and effective formulation, free from harmful chemicals

10.

Dermafique Sun Defense All Matte, SPF 50, PA +++ Sunscreen 30g, Normal - Oily Skin, 360° Sun Spectrum Protection, Prevents Tanning, Pigmentation & Photaging, UVA,UVB,IR & Visible Light Protection, Dermatologist Tested on Indian Skin, for Men & Women

Dermafique Sun Defense All Matte SPF 50 Sunscreen offers comprehensive protection against the full spectrum of sunlight, including UVA, UVB, infrared (IR), and visible light. Powered by Full Light Technology, this sunscreen prevents tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing caused by sun exposure. Formulated with zinc oxide, it provides ultraviolet protection and is suitable for normal to oily skin types. This matte sunscreen delivers SPF 50 protection without leaving a white cast, ensuring a smooth and matte finish.

Specifications of Dermafique Sun Defense for oily skin

SPF: 50

Weight: 30 grams

Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide

Skin Type: Normal to oily skin

Additional benefits: Prevents pigmentation

Scent: Unscented

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full Light Technology provides comprehensive protection against sunlight May not provide sufficient hydration for very dry skin Prevents tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing caused by sun exposure Limited information on additional active ingredients Matte finish without leaving a white cast Some users may prefer scented sunscreen options Dermatologist tested on Indian skin, paraben-free, and fragrance-free

Top 3 features of the best sunscreen for oily skin

Best sunscreen for oily skin Active ingredients SPF Special features The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E 50+ Protection against blue light, non-greasy, fragrance-free Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen Water, homosalate, ethylhexyl salicylate, benzophenone-3 50+ Waterproof & sweatproof, non-greasy, fragrance-free Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C, Zinc oxide 50 Natural glow, quick absorption, water-based texture RE' EQUIL Oxybenzone and OMC Free Eurol BT, Aloe vera extract 50 Prevents acne and clogging of pores, non-greasy FIXDERMA Shadow Sunscreen Octinoxate, Benzophenone-4, Zinc oxide, Avobenzone 30+ Water-resistant, non-greasy, comfortable application Dot & Key Watermelon Hyaluronic Cooling Watermelon extract, UV filters 50 Broad-spectrum protection, lightweight, no white cast L'SENSA Sunscreen Titanium Dioxide 50 Lasting water-resistant protection, no white cast, makeup-friendly Dr. Sheth's Centella & Niacinamide Niacinamide, Centella Asiatica Extract, Hybrid Filters 50+ Powerful hybrid filters, soothes inflamed skin, dry matte finish Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen Benzophenone-3, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate 55+ High SPF 55+, absorbs quickly, safe and effective formulation Dermafique Sun Defense Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, Ensulizole 50 Infrared radiation protection, dermatologically tested, paraben-free

Best value for money sunscreen for oily skin: Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen stands out as the best value for money option due to its multifaceted benefits at an affordable price point. Offering SPF 50 PA++++ protection, it effectively shields the skin from harmful UV rays and blue light. The inclusion of hyaluronic acid ensures hydration without feeling heavy or sticky, making it suitable for oily skin types. Moreover, the water-based texture provides quick absorption, leaving no white cast and imparting a natural glow. Considering its comprehensive protection and skin-loving ingredients like vitamin C and zinc oxide, this sunscreen offers exceptional value for those seeking quality skincare without breaking the bank.

Best overall sunscreen: The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen

The Derma Co Hyaluronic Sunscreen emerges as the best overall sunscreen for oily skin due to its superior formulation and efficacy. With SPF 50 PA++++ protection, it offers broad-spectrum defence against UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding the skin from sun damage. The addition of hyaluronic acid and vitamin E not only provides hydration but also combats fine lines and wrinkles, promoting overall skin health. Its non-greasy, fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it suitable for sensitive, oily, acne-prone, or blemish-prone skin. Furthermore, its special feature of protecting against blue light emitted by electronic devices adds another layer of protection, making it a top choice for comprehensive skincare.

How to find the best sunscreen for oily skin?

Finding the best sunscreen for oily skin involves considering several factors. Firstly, look for a sunscreen labelled "non-comedogenic" to prevent clogged pores and acne breakouts. Opt for oil-free or lightweight formulations that absorb excess oil and provide a matte finish. Additionally, choose sunscreens with broad-spectrum protection (UVA and UVB) and high SPF ratings (30 or above). Water-resistant formulas are ideal, especially if you're active or live in a humid climate. Lastly, consider your skin's specific needs, such as sensitivity or acne-proneness, and select products formulated to address those concerns while providing effective sun protection.

