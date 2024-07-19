Increased sun exposure during summers makes us more prone for melasma, sun spots and uneven skin tone. To sort your summer skincare woes, we got a few experts on board to spill the beans on how to select the most suitable sunscreen formulations for summer skin conditions and factors to consider to ensure optimal protection against sun damage. Shield your skin: Try these effective specialised sunscreens in summer (Photo by Creative Market)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nidhi Jindal, Consultant Dermatology at New town AAI in Kolkata, advised, “Use broad spectrum, SPF 30+, water resistant sunscreen. Wearing full sleeves clothes and broad brim hats definitely add value to using sunscreen and don’t forget to seek shade when possible.”

Crucial Role of Specialised Sunscreens

Dr Kusumika Kanak, Consultant Dermatologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar, echoed that summer is a period when we are more exposed to UV radiation, which raises the possibility of sunburn and weakens the skin's protective layer, leaving it more vulnerable to problems. She asserted, “Solutions for customised skincare are necessary to address these issues. Specialised skincare solutions, particularly sunscreens, play a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by summer conditions. Sunscreens are essential for protecting the skin from harmful UV radiation, which intensifies during the summer months.”

She recommended, “It's essential to use oil-free sunscreen, switch to lighter moisturizers, remove dirt and sweat promptly, avoid popping pimples, and maintain a consistent cleansing routine with appropriate products. Selecting the most suitable sunscreen formulations for summer conditions involves considering various factors. These include the SPF levels, ingredients, and application techniques to ensure optimal protection against sun damage. A broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, containing ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, is recommended. It should be applied generously and reapplied every two hours, or more frequently if swimming or sweating.”

Essential Sunscreens for Summer’s Harsh Conditions

Providing guidance on selecting the most suitable sunscreen formulations for summer conditions, Dr Rajesh Jaria, Consultant Internal Medicine - at PD Hinduja Hospital and MCR at Khar, said, “Certain medicines can make one more prone to sun reactions. If familial, sunscreens are mandatory – and should be SPF 35 and above. Medications that sensitise one to sun allergy reactions include ketoprofen, naproxen, tetracyclines, doxepin, dapsone and others. If a medicine one takes, can cause a reaction, one should stay out of the sun or protect skin by seeking shade, wearing sun-protective clothes, and applying SPF 30+ water resistant sunscreens. Wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, long sleeves and pants offer a physical barrier to sun exposure and are most effective.”

Dr Rajesh Jaria asserted that when possible, apply sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection. By curated skincare you can maintain healthy and radiant skin throughout the year. Keep glowing and shining!