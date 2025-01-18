Best skincare products for dry skin: From body lotions to moisturisers, 10 top winter care essentials for soft skin

Skin tends to get dry, itchy, and dehydrated during winter. The cold weather, combined with low humidity levels, can leave your skin feeling tight, and uncomfortable. To combat these seasonal woes, having the right winter skincare essentials in your routine can be effective. From deeply hydrating body lotions to nourishing face moisturisers, these skincare products for dry skin may help you lock in moisture, protect your skin barrier, and keep your skin glowing all season long. We have curated a list of the top 10 winter must-haves that promise to keep your skin soft, smooth, and healthy, regardless of how chilly it gets. Explore the best skincare products for dry skin and keep it smooth.

10 best skincare products for dry skin

Here are some of the best skincare products for dry skin that you may try this winter:

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Wash is a soap-free, sulfate-free, and fragrance-free cleanser. It is specially designed for normal to dry sensitive skin. Its gentle formula effectively cleanses while maintaining the skin's natural moisture barrier. Perfect for those seeking a non-irritating daily face wash.

Specifications of La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Face Cleanser:

Benefits: Hydrating

Item form: Lotion

Why choose: A luxurious hand cream with a blend of natural ingredients for long-lasting hydration.

What are customers saying: Highly rated for its fast absorption, pleasant scent, and noticeable nourishment.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dermatologically-tested Premium pricing Paraben-free May not provide deep cleansing to oily skin Suitable for sensitive skin

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream is enriched with 20% shea butter, honey, almond extracts, and coconut oil. It may be one of the best skincare products for dry skin as it claims to deeply nourish and soften hands while protecting them from dryness. Include this best hand cream for dry skin in your skincare routine and get soft, smooth hands.

Specifications of L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream:

Skin type: Dry

Item form: Cream

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Non-greasy, long-lasting hydration Higher price point Intensely moisturising Pleasant scent

Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion may be one of the best body lotions for dry skin. It claims to deliver intense moisture, strengthen the skin barrier, and prevent recurring dryness. With shea butter and ceramides, it may be one of the perfect skincare products for dry skin.

Specifications of Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion:

Special feature: Antibacterial

Skin type: Dry

Item form: Lotion

Why choose: Trusted by physicians and ideal for extremely dry or compromised skin.

What are customers saying: Customers love its non-greasy formula and long-lasting hydration, making it a worthwhile investment.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Non-greasy, long-lasting hydration Higher price point Dermatologist-recommended Some may find it too rich for humid climates. Suitable for all age

If you are looking for the best moisturisers for dry skin, try this one from CeraVe. It contains hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides to keep your skin soft and supple. It may be one of the perfect skincare products for dry skin as it claims to provide 24-hour hydration and restore the skin barrier. The brand claims that it is suitable for face and body use.

Specifications of CeraVe Moisturising Cream:

Special feature: Non-comedogenic

Skin type: Dry, sensitive

Item form: Cream

Why choose: Effective for very dry skin and versatile for both face and body.

What are customers saying: Customers praise its quick absorption and hydrating benefits, though some find it slightly expensive.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fragrance-free, dermatologist-approved Some users find it pricey Clinically tested on various skin types Opinions vary on its value for money Non-comedogenic

If you are looking for the best moisturisers, Amazon Sale offers exclusive deals and discounts with up to 70% off. Get Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion at discounted prices and enjoy the benefits of these skincare products for dry skin. It is a lightweight, non-greasy lotion formulated for normal to dry skin. Additionally, it may help defend against dryness and soothe sensitive skin with niacinamide and glycerin.

Specifications of Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion:

Special feature: Hypoallergenic, unscented

Skin type: Dry, normal

Why choose: Ideal for sensitive skin and versatile for children and adults.

What are customers saying: Highly recommended for sensitive skin, with long-lasting hydration without greasiness.

ALSO READ: L’Occitane vs budget-friendly alternatives: Your guide to choosing body lotion for dry skin

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hypoallergenic, fragrance-free Mixed reviews on scent and price Dermatologist-recommended Provides hydration for 48 hours.

Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm may be one of the best foot creams for dry skin. This unisex cream contains 25% urea and a hydrating blend to repair cracked heels and soothe dry feet. Regular use may soften, hydrate and moisturise dry, cracked heels with its hydrating properties.

Specifications of Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair:

Special feature: Antibacterial

Skin type: Irritated skin, dry

Why choose: Specifically designed for foot care with proven healing benefits.

What are customers saying: Loved for its quick results and ease of use, making it a staple for foot care.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Non-greasy May not suit those without severe dryness or cracking Hydrating Effective for severely cracked heels

Bioderma Atoderm Creme is an ultra-nourishing cream for normal to dry sensitive skin. It may be one of the best skincare products for dry skin as it is enriched with niacinamide and sugars to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier. The brand claims that this product can provide immediate and long-lasting moisturise to your skin.

Specifications of Bioderma Atoderm Creme:

Skin type: Dry

Scent: Unscented

Why choose: Dermatologically tested and effective for very dry skin.

What are customers saying: Customers enjoy its hydrating properties, though some find it slightly heavy.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Gentle Some find it oily or sticky Non-comedogenic Expensive Offers long hydration

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel may be one of the best skincare products for dry skin. It is a lightweight sunscreen with SPF 50 PA++++ that promises to protect against UVA, UVB, and blue light. Infused with hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen may also boost hydration and tackle dryness. This sunscreen may also absorb quickly into the skin and leave your skin looking dewy.

Specifications of The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Acid Sunscreen:

Skin type: All

Active ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E

Why choose: Offers dual protection from sun and screen exposure while being hydrating.

What are customers saying: Highly praised for its texture, no white cast, and suitability for oily and acne-prone skin.

ALSO READ: Foot care products for winter: 10 essentials to make your feet soft and smooth

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Non-greasy, fragrance-free Some may prefer a tinted or creamy formula Broad-spectrum Suitable for all skin types

Minimalist Skin Repair Niacinamide Serum may be one of the perfect skincare products for dry skin in winter. It is packed with 5% niacinamide serum, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera. These skincare ingredients may help to reduce dullness, hydrate, and repair the skin barrier.

Specifications of Minimalist Skin Repair Niacinamide Serum:

Item form: Drop

Scent: Fragrance-free

Feature: Hypoallergenic, antioxidant

Why choose: A budget-friendly option with proven skin-enhancing ingredients.

What are customers saying: Loved for improving skin texture and hydration, with visible results in weeks.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable Some users dislike the scent Fragrance-free Effective for all

Including Minimalist 8% L-Ascorbic Acid Lip Treatment Balm in your skincare routine may be a good decision. This lip balm comes with vitamins C, E, and Radianskin. This clinically proven skincare product may help to hydrate, soften, and reduce pigmentation.

Specifications of the Minimalist 8% L-Ascorbic Lip Treatment:

Item form: Balm

Skin type: Normal

Benefits: Hydrating, sun protection

Why choose: A unique formula targeting hydration and lip discoloration.

What are customers saying: Customers appreciate its moisturizing benefits but are divided on its pigmentation effectiveness.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight Mixed reviews on its pigmentation claims Hydrating Highly effective

Best product you must try

Among the options, CeraVe Moisturizing Cream stands out as the best overall product. Its dermatologist-approved formula, enriched with hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides, provides 24-hour hydration while restoring the skin’s natural barrier. The brand claims that it is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and suitable for both face and body. Additionally, it caters to dry and very dry skin without leaving a greasy residue. Its versatility and efficacy make it a go-to choice for those seeking deep hydration and nourishment, especially during winter. Highly rated by users for its quick absorption and long-lasting effects, it offers excellent value for money, addressing a wide range of skincare needs.

How to choose skincare products for dry skin

1. Identify your skin type: When choosing the best skincare products for dry skin, opt for winter care essentials that are rich in ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter.

2. Pick hydrating ingredients: Skincare products for dry skin must contain hydrating ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides. They help to lock in moisture and prevent water loss.

3. Try multipurpose products: Skincare products for dry skin like CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Bioderma Atoderm Creme work for both face and body, reducing the need for multiple items.

4. Select one with barrier protection: Products with ceramides, niacinamide, or urea help restore and strengthen the skin’s protective barrier.

5. Prioritise sun protection: Even in winter, sunscreen like The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel is essential. They help to protect against UVA, UVB, and blue light damage.

ALSO READ: Best kojic acid serum: 10 top choices to target pigmentation and get clear skin

What are the benefits of using skincare products for dry skin?

1. Products like La Roche-Posay Cleanser and Eucerin Smoothing Repair Lotion may help to combat dryness caused by cold weather and indoor heating.

2. Moisturisers that contain hyaluronic acid and glycerin may help to replenish the skin’s moisture, keeping it plump and soft.

3. Ceramide-rich creams like CeraVe and Bioderma may enhance the skin’s natural barrier, reducing sensitivity and irritation.

Heals Cracks and Rough Patches:

4. When looking for the best skincare products for winter, look for items like Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm to repair severe dryness and cracked skin, particularly on hands and feet.

5. Akways look for formulas that are free of fragrance and parabens, such as Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion. They may help to calm irritation and redness.

6. Sunscreens with SPF 50 and antioxidants like Minimalist’s Vitamin C Lip Balm shield skin from sun damage and oxidative stress. Additionally, niacinamide-based serums and moisturizers may also help to reduce dullness, improve skin tone, and refine texture.

Using the right winter skincare products for dry skin ensures hydrated, healthy, and radiant skin throughout the colder months, making it easier to combat seasonal skin challenges.

Top 3 features of the best skincare products for dry skin:

Best skincare products for dry skin Price Quantity Skin type La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Wash Cleanser 2,850 400 ml Dry skin L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 2,850 150 ml Dry Eucerin Smoothing Repair Dry Skin Lotion 16.9 Ounce Bottle 2,099 500 ml Dry CeraVe Moisturizing Cream For Dry To Very Dry Skin 1,624 454 Very dry skin Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Bod 1,484 500 ml Dry Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm 1,299 70 grams Dry Bioderma Atoderm Creme Ultra-Nourishing - Moisturizer 1,169 500 ml Dry The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ 838 125 grams Dry Minimalist Skin Repair Niacinamide 5% Face Serum 569 30 ml Dry Minimalist 8% L-Ascorbic Acid Lip Treatment Balm 379 12 grams Dry

Frequently asked questions What ingredients should I look for in skincare products for dry skin? Look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and natural oils such as jojoba or almond. Shea butter and aloe vera can also help lock in moisture and soothe dry skin.

How often should I moisturise dry skin? Moisturise at least twice daily—morning and night—after cleansing. Applying a moisturiser immediately after showering or washing your face helps trap moisture, keeping the skin hydrated throughout the day.

Are exfoliators safe for dry skin? Gentle exfoliation once a week is safe and beneficial. Use products with mild ingredients like lactic acid or enzyme-based exfoliants to remove dead skin without causing irritation or further dryness.

Should I avoid toners if I have dry skin? No, but choose alcohol-free toners with hydrating ingredients like rose water, aloe vera, or glycerin. These help balance the skin's pH without stripping essential moisture, keeping dry skin soft and hydrated.

