Best kojic acid serum: 10 top choices to target pigmentation and get clear skin

If you are dealing with dark spots and hyperpigmentation, kojic acid serum may be the perfect solution. Derived from natural sources like fermented rice and soy, this skincare product may inhibit melanin production, making it highly effective in discolouration caused by sun damage or acne scars. It may also help to diminish the appearance of age spots and melasma, promoting a radiant and youthful complexion. Additionally, this serum may offer antioxidant properties, which may help to protect the skin from environmental damage and reduce oxidative stress. Regular use of kojic acid may even result in smoother, clearer, and more luminous skin. Here is a list of the best kojic acid serums that you try for a brighter and healthier-looking complexion. Use the best kojic acid serum to enhance your skin health.(Adobe Stock)

10 best kojic acid serum

Check out this list of the top kojic acid face serum to get clear skin:

Loading Suggestions...

RAS Luxury Oils Brightening & Anti-Pigmentation Advanced Booster Serum may be a good addition to you. This serum contains 2% stabilised glutathione, alpha arbutin, and kojic acid, making it 10x more effective than Vitamin C for fighting pigmentation. This kojic acid serum also contains a mulberry extract that may enhance its brightening effects while keeping skin radiant and healthy.

Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils Brightening & Anti-Pigmentation Advanced Booster Serum:

Benefits: Anti-inflammatory

Quantity: 30 ml

Why buy:

Reduces pigmentation and dark spots.

Promotes even skin tone and radiance.

Natural, toxin-free, and cruelty-free formula.

Why avoid:

Premium pricing may not suit all budgets.

Not suitable for highly sensitive skin.

Why choose:

Ideal for those targeting dark spots and pigmentation.

Backed by customer reviews praising quick results and lightweight texture.

Customer review: Users report a noticeable improvement in pigmentation, smoother skin texture, and a brighter complexion within weeks.

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum is a dermatologically tested formula. It contains kojic acid, alpha arbutin, and niacinamide, which may help to penetrate deeply to reduce dark spots, discolouration, and sun damage.

Specifications of The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Serum:

Feature: Antioxidant

Use for: Face

Why buy:

This may be one of the best kojic acid serums as it claims to fade dark spots and brighten skin.

This Derma Co kojic acid serum may protect against environmental damage.

Free from parabens, sulfates, and dyes

Why avoid:

It may cause irritation for some users.

Results may vary based on skin type.

Why choose:

It may address hyperpigmentation and sun damage.

Suitable for all skin types

Customer review: Users liked it for its quick absorption and even complexion. However, some experience irritation on sensitive skin.

ALSO READ: Foot care products for winter: 10 essentials to make your feet soft and smooth

Loading Suggestions...

If you are looking for the best kojic acid serum for hyperpigmentation, Blue Nectar Plant-Based Kojic Acid Serum may be a good option. Made from fermented rice water and mushrooms, this plant-based serum may brighten and even skin tone while providing hydration with almond and olive oils.

Specifications of Blue Nectar Plant-Based Kojic Acid Serum:

Item form: Drop

Material feature: Plant-based

Why buy:

This may be one of the best kojic acid serum as it is lightweight and non-greasy.

Plant-based and suitable for all skin types.

Promotes smoother and brighter skin.

Why avoid:

It may not deliver quick results for severe pigmentation.

The scent might not appeal to everyone.

Why choose:

This kojic acid serum may be great for those seeking natural ingredients.

Loved for its gentle yet effective formula.

Customer review: It may be highly effective for oily skin, with users appreciating its lightweight texture and improved skin brightness.

ALSO READ: Tea tree oil serum: Say goodbye to acne and pores with these skincare product

Loading Suggestions...

Fixderma Skarfix 4% Kojic Acid Face is a potent serum. This face serum contains 4% niacinamide, tranexamic acid, and alpha arbutin. These skincare ingredients may help to combat melasma, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation.

Specifications of Fixderma Starfix 4% Kojic Acid Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Brightening

Why buy:

This may be one of the best kojic acid serum as it claims to target multiple pigmentation concerns.

It contains antioxidants to protect against damage.

Why avoid:

This strong formula may not suit sensitive skin.

Requires consistent use for results.

Why Choose:

It is dermatologically crafted for brighter and smoother skin.

This may be effective for acne scars and melasma.

Customer Review: Users report faded dark spots and glowing skin but caution against potential irritation on sensitive skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Lotus DermaBotanics Kojic Acid + Multi Berry Hi-Dose Serum may be one of the best kojic acid serum. It combines nano Kojic Acid with mulberry extract, which may help to reduce pigmentation and enhance skin elasticity while being gentle on sensitive skin.

Specifications of Lotus DermaBotanics Kojic Acid+ Multi Berry Hi-Dose Serum:

Use for: Face

Feature: Vegan

Why Buy:

It is a pH-balanced formula with dermatologist backing.

This serum may be suitable for sensitive to normal skin.

Why avoid:

This may not be ideal for very oily or acne-prone skin.

Premium pricing

Why choose:

This may be one of the best kojic acid serums as it contains natural ingredients and clean beauty concepts.

It may be effective for hyperpigmentation with a lightweight texture.

Customer review: It may help to reduce dark spots and pigmentation. They like its non-greasy formula and skin-calming effects.

Loading Suggestions...

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum is a water-based serum. It contains 10% vitamin C and 0.5% ferulic acid, which may help to brighten skin, reduce dullness, and provide antioxidant protection. Designed for all skin types, especially beginners, the brand claims that this product is fragrance-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. The serum promises to clear pigmentation, boost collagen production, and leave no sticky residue.

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum:

Benefits: Brightening

Item form: Serum

Why buy:

It may be gentle on sensitive skin, and effective for brightening and reducing dullness.

This kojic acid serum may be perfect for skincare beginners.

It may support collagen biosynthesis and is ideal for day or night use.

Why avoid:

If you are sensitive to Vitamin C or expecting immediate dramatic results, this might not be suitable.

Some find it less effective for severe pigmentation.

Why choose:

You may like it for its stability, lightweight feel, and compatibility with all skin types, making it a must-have for a glowing complexion.

Customer Review: Customers praise its ability to brighten and even out skin tone without irritation. It is a lightweight, non-greasy formula.

Loading Suggestions...

DERMATOUCH Kojic Acid Serum 2% is formulated with 2% kojic Acid. This serum may treat hyperpigmentation, reduce dark spots, and promote even skin tone. It contains clinically proven actives, which may provide antioxidant protection while boosting skin radiance. Ideal for all skin types, it may protect against environmental stressors and UV damage.

Specifications of Dermatouch Kojic Acid Serum:

Scent: Fragrance-free

Item form: Drop

Why buy:

This serum may be effective in reducing dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

It is lightweight, fragrance-free, and suitable for both men and women, it’s great for repairing skin damage.

Why avoid:

Those with sensitive noses may find the natural smell unpleasant.

It might not work as quickly for some skin types.

Why choose:

This may be one of the perfect kojic acid serums as it claims to offer a value-for-money option that delivers visible improvements in pigmentation while being safe for daily use.

Customer review: They like it for its brightening skin and fading acne scars. Many consider it a great addition to their routine. Some dislike the smell but find its effects worthwhile.

ALSO READ: Hair oil buying guide: Tips to choose the perfect one for your mane

Loading Suggestions...

Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Serum is a powerful serum. It contains 2% kojic acid and 4% niacinamide, which may help to fade stubborn pigmentation, acne marks, and blemishes. Enriched with kesar extracts, this serum may offer soothing benefits. It is lightweight, non-sticky, and perfect for sensitive skin.

Specifications of Dr. Sheth's Kesar & Kojic Acid Serum:

Benefits: Dark spot correction

Scent: Unscented

Why buy:

It may help to tackle persistent pigmentation and dark spots effectively while promoting even-toned, blemish-free skin.

This face serum is gentle yet high-performance, it prevents purging.

Why avoid:

It may not be suitable if you are looking for instant results; the effects may take time to appear.

Why choose:

A dermatologist-recommended solution for pigmentation issues, offering long-term benefits with a calming touch.

Customer review: Users rave about its ability to remove dark spots and pigmentation, often describing it as a miracle product. Some note unadvertised benefits, like reducing pimples.

Loading Suggestions...

Pilgrim 2% Kojic Acid Serum with 1% Alpha Arbutin is an anti-pigmentation serum. It contains 2% kojic acid and 1% alpha arbutin to reduce dark spots and acne marks. The presence of Korean white lotus and niacinamide in this serum may help to improve skin tone and clarity, while the lightweight formula suits all skin types.

Specifications Pilgrim 2% Kojic Acid Serum:

Item form: Cream

Skin tone: All

Why buy:

It may effectively target pigmentation, uneven tone, and dull skin.

This kojic acid serum contains a blend of active ingredients, which may help to maintain a radiant complexion without causing irritation.

Why avoid:

Initial use may require caution, and results may vary for stubborn pigmentation. Requires consistent sunscreen use.

Why choose:

A versatile, value-packed serum for addressing pigmentation and maintaining skin’s glow.

Customer review: They highly appreciate it for its visible results on dark spots and acne scars. Customers love its non-sticky texture and gentle, effective formulation.

Loading Suggestions...

St.Botanica Depigmenting 2% Kojic Acid Serum is packed with 2% kojic acid, 2% alpha arbutin, and 10% niacinamide. This may help to target pigmentation, discolouration, and sun damage. Its lightweight formula may be suitable for all skin types and enhance radiance and smoothen skin tone.

Specifications of St. Botanica Depigmenting 2% Kojic Acid Serum:

Item form: Drop

Skin tone: All

Why buy:

It is an affordable, effective serum for reducing pigmentation and improving overall skin health.

This kojic acid serum may hydrate and brighten with long-lasting results.

Why avoid:

It may not be ideal if you prefer instant or dramatic changes.

Requires regular application for visible improvement.

Why choose:

It contains potent actives in a gentle formula that is perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Customer review: They highlight its effectiveness in fading pigmentation and hydrating the skin. The non-sticky texture is a hit, making it a go-to product for a radiant glow.

ALSO READ: Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

Best overall product

RAS Luxury Oils Brightening & Anti-Pigmentation Advanced Booster Serum stands out as the best overall product. With a powerful blend of 2% kojic acid, alpha arbutin, and stabilised glutathione, it may effectively target dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It contains natural ingredients like mulberry, which may help to brighten the skin while reducing melanin production. Customers praise its quick absorption, lightweight texture, and noticeable results within days. The brand claims it is a cruelty-free, vegan, and toxin-free formulation that makes it an excellent choice for those seeking a luxurious yet effective serum for pigmentation and radiant skin.

Best Budget-Friendly Product

Pilgrim 2% Kojic Acid Serum may be the best budget-friendly product. It is priced at just ₹372. Featuring 2% kojic Acid, 1% alpha arbutin, and Korean white lotus, it may effectively lighten dark spots, reduce acne marks, and fight pigmentation. The serum is lightweight, easy to apply, and suitable for all skin types. Customers appreciate its ability to deliver visible improvements in dull and pigmented skin while maintaining their original skin tone. Affordable yet efficient, this serum may provide great value for money, making it a perfect choice for those on a budget without compromising on results.

What are the benefits of using the best kojic acid serum?

1. Reduces hyperpigmentation: The best kojic acid serum may inhibit tyrosinase activity. It may lighten dark spots, sun damage, and acne scars for an even skin tone.

2. Brightens skin: It may enhance luminosity, leaving the skin glowing and radiant.

3. Fades dark spots: This kojic acid serum may effectively diminish the appearance of stubborn pigmentation caused by UV exposure or aging.

4. Prevents melanin overproduction: Regular use of kojic acid serum may help to control melanin synthesis, and address discolouration, and uneven skin tone.

5. Antioxidant protection: Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, these serums may shield the skin from environmental stressors and oxidative damage.

How to choose the best kojic acid serum?

To choose the best kojic acid serum, consider your skin type and specific concerns. Look for a serum with a balanced concentration of kojic acid (typically 1-2%) to ensure effectiveness without irritation. Look for ingredients like niacinamide, alpha arbutin, or hyaluronic acid, which may enhance results by soothing the skin and providing hydration. Opt for a serum that is free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, making it suitable for sensitive skin. Check for additional benefits like antioxidant protection against UV damage and environmental stressors. Opt for a lightweight, non-sticky formula that absorbs well into the skin. Make sure to read customer reviews and ensure the product is dermatologically tested.

Top three features of the best kojic acid serum:

Best kojic acid serum Price Quantity Benefits RAS Luxury Oils Brightening & Anti-Pigmentation Advanced Booster Serum 1,594 30 ml Brightening The Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum 847 30 ml Dark spot correction Blue Nectar Plant Based Kojic Acid Serum 775 30 ml Evens skin tone Fixderma Skarfix 4% Kojic Acid Face Serum 599 30 ml Brightening Lotus DermaBotanics Kojic Acid + Multi Berry Hi-Dose Serum 517 28 ml Fights pigmentation Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum 468 20 ml Dark spot correction DERMATOUCH Kojic Acid Serum 2% 409 30 ml Dark spot correction Dr. Sheth’s Kesar & Kojic Acid Serum 398 30 ml Dark spot correction Pilgrim 2% Kojic Acid Serum for face 372 30 ml Pigmentation St.Botanica Depigmenting 2% Kojic Acid Face 299 30 ml Depigmenting

Similar articles for you:

HealthKart vs Wellbeing Nutrition: Which brand offers the best collagen supplements for skin

Planning to buy body massage oil? 7 alternatives to Forest Essentials that offer similar benefits

Foot care products for winter: 10 essentials to make your feet soft and smooth

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What does kojic acid serum do? Kojic acid serum may reduce dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone by inhibiting melanin production. They may promote brighter, more radiant, and even-toned skin.

Can kojic acid serum be used daily? Yes, kojic acid serum can be used daily. Start with once daily, then increase to twice if tolerated. Always follow with sunscreen to protect your skin from UV damage.

Is kojic acid serum safe for all skin types? Kojic acid serum is generally safe for all skin types. However, sensitive skin users should patch-test first to avoid potential irritation or allergic reactions.

How long does it take to see results with kojic acid serum? You may witness visible results within 4–6 weeks of consistent use, depending on the skin type and severity of pigmentation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.