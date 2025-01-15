Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Sale 2025: Grab the best deals on sanitary pads, epilators, and more women's wellness products at up to 80% off

ByTanya Shree
Jan 15, 2025 11:03 AM IST

Amazon Sale on Amazon gives you an exclusive chance to grab your wellness products like sanitary pads and epilators at discounted prices.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

aGIOGIO Portable Cordless Heating Pad for Menstrual Cramps Relief, Heating Pad for Stomach, 3-Speed Temperature Adjustment and 4-Speed Massage Modes, Back and Belly Heating Pad for Women(Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹755

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Me Cramp Comfort PRO: Portable & Easy to use with Rechargeable Bigger Battery | 3 Heat Modes & 3 Massage Modes for Period Pain Relief | Bigger Front LED Display with Battery & Temperature Indication | Faster Pain Relief with Wider Coverage Area | 2024 Design | 60+ inch Belt View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Desi BAE Ease Pro Period Cramp Relief Massager With Bigger Battery|3 Heat Modes&4 Massage Modes For Period Pain Relief|Quick Heating Menstrual Period Relief Device For Women With Display(Easepro) View Details checkDetails

₹996

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Silk-epil 9-890, Epilator for women,Women Shaver & Trimmer, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal, smooth skin, Smartlight to reveal finest hair, Less Pain, Bikini Styler,Massage Cap, Waterproof View Details checkDetails

₹9,266

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Silk-epil 7-041, Epilator for women, Shaver & Trimmer head included, Cordless Wet & Dry Epilation for long lasting hair removal with Sensosmart technology View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator (White and Pink) for gentle hair removal at home View Details checkDetails

₹2,345

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Epilator for Women- Silk-Epil 5-500, Epilator for Beginners for Gentle Hair View Details checkDetails

₹1,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Winston Rechargeable Body Epilator and Shaver for Women Facial Hair Remover Machine | Mini Portable Electric Body Shaver | Bikini Trimmer - 90 min Runtime View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Braun Silk-épil 3-170, Epilator for Long-Lasting Hair Removal, 20 Tweezer system, Smartlight technology and Massage rollers, Purple View Details checkDetails

₹2,624

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BHAVYANSH Pure Cow Ghee (1000 ml) For Better Digestion And Immunity | Bilona Method, Curd-Churned, Pure, Natural & Healthy View Details checkDetails

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AZAH Sanitary Pads for Women XL [Pack of 60] 100% Rash-Free sanitary napkins | 3x More Absorption, Cottony Soft and Dry Top Cover for heavy Flow | Leak-Proof | With Disposable Bag View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AZAH Sanitary Pads for Women Regular [Pack of 60] 100% Rash-Free sanitary napkins | 3x More Absorption, Cottony Soft and Dry Top Cover for heavy Flow | Leak-Proof | With Disposable Bag View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plush Sanitary Pads for Women (16 Pads) (Pack of 4) 100% Pure U.S. Cotton Senitary Napkins |8 Light & (L) 6 Heavy Flow (XL) & 2 Panty Liners | Ultra-Thin & Rash Free | Vegan For Normal-Sensitive Skin View Details checkDetails

₹644

amazonLogo
GET THIS

everteen Period Care XXL Soft Neem-Safflower Sanitary Pads for Women - 80 Pads, Rash Free, Anti Tan, Skin Friendly, Double Wing Shape, Advanced Leak Protection, XX Large, 320mm - 2 Pack (40 Pads Each, 320mm) View Details checkDetails

₹302

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pee Safe Intimate Wash For Women 200ml Natural Ayurvedic with Lemongrass Fragrance and 100% Alcohol-Free | pH Balanced | Paraben-Free | Sulfate-Free View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yu n Me Dryness Control Intimate Wash for Women | 200ml | With Lotus & Rose Geranium Extracts | pH Balanced | Prevents Itching, Irritation, & Dryness | Dermatologically Tested | Paraben & Sulfate Free View Details checkDetails

₹269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cipla Health Evexpert Intimate Wash, 100ml | | Intimate wash for women| Hygiene & care for private parts| Infused with natural ingredients Tea Tree Oil, Neem View Details checkDetails

₹153

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nua Gentle Intimate Wash | 100 ml | Enriched with Aloe Vera and Lactic Acid | Prevents Itchiness, Irritation and Soothes Intimate Skin View Details checkDetails

₹238

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Femfresh Intimate Skin Care Daily Intimate Wash with Aloe Vera, 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹970

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray for Women (Tulip) (200 ML * Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray for Women (200 ML * 2 Units) | Combo Flavor - Tulip and Rose | Painless Body Hair Removal Cream View Details checkDetails

₹854

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Veet Pure Hair Removal Cream for Women For Normal Skin - 100g | Suitable for Legs, Underarms, Bikini Line, Arms View Details checkDetails

₹238

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Urban yog Hair Removal Cream Spray for Women | Painless Body Hair Removal Spray for legs, hands, underarm & back (200 ML) View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

everteen NATURAL Hair Removal Cream with Chamomile for Bikini Line & Underarms in Women and Girls | No Harsh Smell, No Skin Darkening, No Rashes | 2 Packs 50 g Each with Spatula and Coin Tissues View Details checkDetails

₹175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Namyaa Hair Removal Cream Spray | Painless Body Hair Removal for Legs, Underarm & Bikini line Spray (1) View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pee Safe Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women | Medium Size with Pouch | Ultra Soft, Odour & Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone|No Leakage|Protection for Up to 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered,Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AZAH Menstrual Cup Wash 100 ml | Plant-Based Cleansing Agents | pH Balanced | Clinically Tested | Maintains Cup Hygiene | Anti-Microbial, Removes Blood Stains View Details checkDetails

₹159

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AARYA Reusable Menstrual Cup | Ultra Soft & Odourless | Medical Grade Silicone | Leak Free for 8-10 Hours | FDA Approved | Includes Protective Pouch | Pack of 1 (Large), Transparent View Details checkDetails

₹339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AARYA Premium Large Menstrual Cup for Women| Free Silicone Nipple Cover | Purple Menstrual Cup Food Grade Silicone Sterilizer Container Microwaveable | With Cup Wash 100ml (Combo) View Details checkDetails

₹719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FemiSafe Large Purple Menstrual Cup For Women|Reusable Menstrual Cup Made With Medical Grade Silicone|Bpa Free For Ideal Period Cup For Heavy Flow & Post-Childbirth, 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹233

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LADY GO Ladygo Reusable Menstrual Cup For Women With Carry Case And Pouch|Ultra Soft, Odour And Rash Free|100% Liquid Medical Grade Silicone|Standard Model|Small Size,1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹226

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FemiSafe Menstrual Cup-Large Size&Collapsible Sterilizer Combo|Reusable,Odourless&Rash Free|Made With Medical Grade Silicone|Travel-Friendly,Microwave Safe,Bpa Free&Heat Resistant,Pack of 1 Count View Details checkDetails

₹367

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HEALTHFAB ; The Fabulous You Cotton Blend Gopadfree Heavy Period Panty Hipster Leak Proof Underwear for Medium to Heavy Flow,Reusable for 2 Years Without Pads (Black,M),Pack of 1,Women View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zorb. Cotton Reusable Period Panty For Women | Comfortable Period Panties For Women Leak Proof | Absorbs Heavy Flow 4X Of Sanitary Pad Black, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LAVOS Womens Period Panty Hipster Leak Proof Underwear for Low Flow, Reusable Odor & Stain Free Bamboo Cotton Anti-Bacterial Menstrual Periods Panties for Women (Lavender-XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹360

amazonLogo
GET THIS

superbottoms MaxAbsorb® Period Underwear | Period Panty for Women | 8Hr Absorption | No Leaks, No Stains | High Waist, Full Coverage | Bamboo Fabric + Cotton(Black,Size:XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AZAH Period Panty For Girls [L-XL Pack of 12] | Disposable Period Panty for women Heavy Flow| Leak Proof| 12 Hrs Protection| Super Absorbent 360° Coverage| Rash Free Maternity Panties After Delivery View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Me Period Cotton Panties for Women| XL Black Hiphugger| Strong Leak Protection, Durable Design Underwear| Holds More Than 3 XL Pads View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Get ready to upgrade your personal care game with this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale! From sanitary pads and tampons to epilators and more, it is the time to stock up on all your essential hygiene products. Whether you are looking for comfort during your period or an efficient hair removal solution, this Amazon sale has got you covered. Save big with exciting discounts and enjoy an additional 10% off using SBI cards. Don’t forget to apply Amazon coupons for extra savings. These deals are too good to miss—shop now and give yourself the care you deserve while not spending big bucks on everything you need.

Get women's products at huge discounts during the Amazon Sale.
Get women's products at huge discounts during the Amazon Sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Get the best massagers for period cramps at up to 80% off

Ease menstrual cramps with effective and portable massagers, which are now available at attractive prices. These handy devices promise to provide instant relief through heat and vibration therapy. Invest in your comfort and enjoy the benefits of pain-free periods at a fraction of the cost.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Get the best epilators for women at up to 60% off

Say goodbye to salon visits with epilators that offer smooth, hair-free skin at home. These personal grooming devices are perfect for quick, painless hair removal. Moreover, some even come with attachments for sensitive areas. Shop during the Amazon sale to enjoy sleek results at discounted rates.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab top deals on the best sanitary pads

Experience comfort and superior absorption with top-rated sanitary pads on sale. Choose from ultra-thin, long-lasting pads designed to keep you dry and confident throughout the day. Whether you prefer eco-friendly options or those with advanced odor-lock technology, this Amazon Sale is a perfect fit for everyone. Stock up now and save big during the Great Republic Day Sale!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Republic Day Sale on Amazon India: Discover the best intimate wash for women

Take care of your intimate hygiene with specially formulated intimate washes on Amazon sale. These gentle cleansers maintain pH balance, reduce irritation, and leave you feeling fresh. Grab your favorite brand now at unbeatable prices and keep your personal care routine hassle-free.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Great Republic Day Sale: Get hair removal creams at up to 50% off

Get silky smooth skin in minutes with the best hair removal creams. These gentle formulas are easy to use and ideal for sensitive skin, leaving it soft and moisturised. During the Amazon Sale, you can get this personal care product at discounted prices. Stock up on your go-to brand or explore new options during this amazing sale.

ALSO READ: Foot care products for winter: 10 essentials to make your feet soft and smooth

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore Amazon Sale and get up to 60% off on menstrual cups

Ditch disposables and go sustainable with menstrual cups. This period product is eco-friendly, cost-effective, and incredibly comfortable. These cups can be worn during the busiest days and allow you to go about your life without constant changes and fear of leaks. With heavy discounts on trusted brands, now is the perfect time to make the switch and revolutionize your period care routine!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2025: Discover exciting deals on the best period panties at up to 60% off

This Amazon Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your menstrual comfort. Grab the best deals on period panties during the Republic Day Sale. You can get a leak-proof solution, which can keep you feeling secure throughout your cycle. This product is made from soft, breathable fabrics, which can provide ultimate comfort while eliminating the need for traditional products. So, invest in your self-care routine and improve your personal hygiene.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Republic Day Sale is Live on Amazon: Get skincare, hair care, and body care essentials at 70% off

Amazon Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all: Up to 40% off on MuscleBlaze, AS-IT-IS, and more whey protein brands

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is LIVE for all: Get BP monitors from Omron, Dr Trust, and more at up to 60% off

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day is the annual shopping spree. During the sale, you can get exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including women's products. So, grab these irresistible deals and enjoy an enriching shopping experience.

  • Are the Amazon sale deals exclusive for Prime members?

    No, the deals during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon India are available for everyone. All the customers can benefit from the discounts.

  • How can I get the best deals during the Republic Day Sale?

    To get the best deals during the Amazon Sale, you can check the landing page of the sale, check new offers and add your favourite items to the cart. Always, make sure to finalise the purchase as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On