Republic Day Sale is Live on Amazon: Get skincare, hair care, and body care essentials at 70% off
Jan 13, 2025 05:30 PM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is offering exclusive discounts, bank offers and more on skincare, hair care and body care products from top brands.
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml
₹1,434
|
Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume for Very Dry to Sensitive, Irritated to Atopic Skin, Anti-itching, Ultra-soothing & Ultra-nourishing, 200ml
₹1,449
|
dAlba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (3.38 fl oz / 100ml)
₹1,900
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule 55ml / 1.85 FL.OZ | For soothing sensitive and acne-prone skin
₹1,438
|
Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam for face - Ayurvedic Face Serum with Natural Face Oil for Glowing Skin - Pure Saffron Face Moisturizer - 30ml
₹1,305
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 125 g
₹838
|
ENLIWISH Collagen Face Mask, Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Deep Collagen Overnight Mask, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, Deep Collagen Mask, Deep Collagen Mask for Skin Care Pack of 4
₹1,515
|
Blue Nectar Men Face Cream Natural Skin Brightening Cream Anti Aging Cream for Men with Sandalwood Saffron and Almond Oil 14 Herbs 50g
₹955
|
De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner 250ml (Combo Of 2) | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types
₹2,880
|
Moxie Beauty Shampoo & Conditioner Combo |1.5x Stronger hair | Paraben and Sulfate-Free | Rinse & Shine Duo | Gentle Cleansing Shampoo (200ml) & Ultra Hydrating Conditioner (175ml)
₹1,179
|
Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Serum| Rosemary Oil, 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, Caffeine, Melanogray, Biotin, Tea Tree & Rice Water Hairfall Control, Hair Growth & Hair Density for Men, Women | Pack Of 3-30Ml Each, 300 Grams
₹1,099
|
Curl Up Curl Care Bundle with Curly Hair Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave in Curl Defining Cream - For Dry Frizzy, Wavy & Curly Hair - Sulphate Paraben And Silicone Free (Combo of 3)
₹1,409
|
Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil | Amla, Brahmi, Bhringraj, Vertiver root & Ayurvedic | Clinically Proven 18-Oil blend |Reduces Hair Fall & breakage | Strengthens roots | 120ml
₹1,620
|
Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo with Rosemary & Methi Dana for Reducing Hair Loss & Breakage | Gives up to 94% Stronger Hair | Up to 93% Less Hair Fall |Sulphate Free Shampoo |For Men and Women | 600 ml
₹419
|
Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml
₹1,434
|
Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan
₹1,146
|
The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt, 200 Ml - Normal To Dry Skin |Instant 48 Hr Moisture Cream| Vegan
₹876
|
Moroccanoil Shower Gel Original 250ml
₹1,620
|
mCaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men and Women With Natural Skin Care Products | Wedding Gifts For Couples | Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Christmas Secret Santa Gifts For Him/Her | Birthday Anniversary Gift | Premium & Luxurious Gift Box
₹1,156
|
The Body Shop Shea Nourishing Body Lotion, 200 ML - For Very Dry Skin |72 Hr Skin-Softening Moisture |Vegan
₹1,036
|
LOccitane Shea Butter Foot Cream
₹2,440
|
Soulflower Epsom Lavender Bath Salt for Body & Foot Spa, Calming, Relaxing, Muscle Pain Relief, Aromatherapy | Pure & Natural | Sea Salt, Lavender Essential Oil & Vitamin E, 500g (Pack of 1)
₹375
|
Eucerin Urea Repair Plus Foot Cream - 10% Urea 100ml
₹2,900
|
Be Bodywise 20% Urea Foot Cream Roll On 50ml | For Dry & Cracked Heels | With 2% Lactic Acid, Olive Oil & Vitamin E | Helps Repair and Moisturise Cracked Heels
₹399
|
Moha: Foot Cream For Rough, Dry and Cracked Heel, Feet Cream For Heel Repair With Benefits Of AleoVera, Papaya & Peppermint (100ml) Pack of 1
₹285
|
Fixderma Foobetik Cream, Foot cream, Foot Care For Diabetic, For Dry & Cracked Feet, Moisturizes & Soothes Feet, Heel Repair, For Calloused, or Chapped Skin, Paraben Free - 50g
₹289
|
Moroccanoil Hand Cream Fragrance Originale 40ml
₹990
|
The Body Shop Shea Hand Cream, 100ml
₹876
|
LuxaDerme Korean Hand & Nail Rescue Cream - Nourishes, Brightens, and Firms Dry Hands, 10% Shea Butter, 2% Niacinamide & Astaxanthin, Korean Skincare - 50ml
₹699
|
Dove Nourishing Secrets Restoring Ritual Hand Cream 75ml
₹315
|
mcaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub For Soft-Smooth Skin&Tan Removal|Unisex Body Scrub|De-Tan Bathing Scrub With Coconut Oil,Removes Dirt&Dead Skin|All Skin Types-Combo Saver Pack Of 2(200Gm)
₹697
|
Park Avenue Men Neo Signature Collection | Deodorant Spray | Fresh Long-Lasting Aroma | 150Ml Each (Pack Of 2)
₹179
|
Be Bodywise 4% Aha Bha Underarm Roll On | with 2% Lactic Acid, 1% Mandelic Acid, 1% Salicylic Acid | Prevents Odour, Reduces Pigmentation | for Radiant Underarms, 50Ml
₹329
|
Bella Vita Luxury Woman Eau De Parfum Gift Set 4x20 ml for Women with Date, Senorita, Glam, Rose Perfume|Floral, Fruity Long Lasting EDP Fragrance Scent
₹550
|
Armaf Club De Nuit Sillage Eau de Parfum 105ml | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance for Men & Women
₹4,800
|
Adilqadri Assorted Luxury Non Alcoholic Roll-On Attar Perfume Collection for Men & Women – Long-Lasting Fragrance Set – Gift Hamper for Him & Her – Ideal for Special Occasions – 6 Bottles of 5.5ml Each
₹1,599
|
Kimirica Love Story Bubble Bath Bottle, 100% Vegan and Paraben Free with Goodness of Ginkgo Biloba & White Tea Extracts, Pro-Vitamin B5, Aloe Vera & Vitamin E, 290 ml
₹698
|
Kimirica Bouquet Hand wash Hand Lotion Duo set with Metal Caddy | Goodness of Frangipani and Rose, 100% Vegan & Paraben Free | Long Lasting fragrance | Luxury Gift set | Gift hamper | Premium Packaging (270ml x 2)
₹1,104
|
DAUGHTER EARTH Natural Finish High Coverage Concealer Powder for Face Makeup, Lightweight & Breathable Silicone Free 100% Vegan Makeup, Creaseless | Pro Concealer With Bakuchiol | Shade- Latte
₹1,250
|
DERMATOUCH Niacinamide 1% SPF 90+ PA+++ Tinted BB Cream | For Sun Protected & Radiant Skin | UVA-UVB Protection | Suitable to All Skin Types | For both Men & Women | 30G
₹246
|
ARMAF AURA EDP for Mens 100ml | Liquid | For the Best Man - The best Scent View Details
₹1,997
|
