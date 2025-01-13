Republic Day Sale is Live on Amazon: Get skincare, hair care, and body care essentials at 70% off

Menu Explore
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is offering exclusive discounts, bank offers and more on skincare, hair care and body care products from top brands. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml

₹1,434

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Baume for Very Dry to Sensitive, Irritated to Atopic Skin, Anti-itching, Ultra-soothing & Ultra-nourishing, 200ml

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dAlba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum, Vegan Skin Care, Hydrating Face Moisturizer, Glow Serum for Radiant Skin, Non Comedogenic, All In One Mist, Korean Skin Care (3.38 fl oz / 100ml)

₹1,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule 55ml / 1.85 FL.OZ | For soothing sensitive and acne-prone skin

₹1,438

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam for face - Ayurvedic Face Serum with Natural Face Oil for Glowing Skin - Pure Saffron Face Moisturizer - 30ml

₹1,305

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 125 g

₹838

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ENLIWISH Collagen Face Mask, Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, Deep Collagen Overnight Mask, Collagen Night Wrapping Mask, Deep Collagen Mask, Deep Collagen Mask for Skin Care Pack of 4

₹1,515

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Nectar Men Face Cream Natural Skin Brightening Cream Anti Aging Cream for Men with Sandalwood Saffron and Almond Oil 14 Herbs 50g

₹955

amazonLogo
GET THIS

De Fabulous Reviver Hair Repair Shampoo & Conditioner 250ml (Combo Of 2) | Sulphate-Free pH Balanced | All Hair Types

₹2,880

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moxie Beauty Shampoo & Conditioner Combo |1.5x Stronger hair | Paraben and Sulfate-Free | Rinse & Shine Duo | Gentle Cleansing Shampoo (200ml) & Ultra Hydrating Conditioner (175ml)

₹1,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Serum| Rosemary Oil, 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, Caffeine, Melanogray, Biotin, Tea Tree & Rice Water Hairfall Control, Hair Growth & Hair Density for Men, Women | Pack Of 3-30Ml Each, 300 Grams

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Curl Up Curl Care Bundle with Curly Hair Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave in Curl Defining Cream - For Dry Frizzy, Wavy & Curly Hair - Sulphate Paraben And Silicone Free (Combo of 3)

₹1,409

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil | Amla, Brahmi, Bhringraj, Vertiver root & Ayurvedic | Clinically Proven 18-Oil blend |Reduces Hair Fall & breakage | Strengthens roots | 120ml

₹1,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo with Rosemary & Methi Dana for Reducing Hair Loss & Breakage | Gives up to 94% Stronger Hair | Up to 93% Less Hair Fall |Sulphate Free Shampoo |For Men and Women | 600 ml

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml

₹1,434

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Luxury Bath and Body Care Gift Set Box | Bath Salt, Body Wash, Body Lotion, Bathing Bar and Hand cream | Pack of 5 | For Men and Women | Pampering Kit for Birthday ,Anniversary & All Special Occasions | Premium Gift Packaging 100% Vegan

₹1,146

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Shop Vegan British Rose Body Yogurt, 200 Ml - Normal To Dry Skin |Instant 48 Hr Moisture Cream| Vegan

₹876

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moroccanoil Shower Gel Original 250ml

₹1,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Moment Gift Set For Men and Women With Natural Skin Care Products | Wedding Gifts For Couples | Best Gift To Pamper Your Loved Ones | Christmas Secret Santa Gifts For Him/Her | Birthday Anniversary Gift | Premium & Luxurious Gift Box

₹1,156

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Shop Shea Nourishing Body Lotion, 200 ML - For Very Dry Skin |72 Hr Skin-Softening Moisture |Vegan

₹1,036

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOccitane Shea Butter Foot Cream

₹2,440

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Soulflower Epsom Lavender Bath Salt for Body & Foot Spa, Calming, Relaxing, Muscle Pain Relief, Aromatherapy | Pure & Natural | Sea Salt, Lavender Essential Oil & Vitamin E, 500g (Pack of 1)

₹375

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eucerin Urea Repair Plus Foot Cream - 10% Urea 100ml

₹2,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise 20% Urea Foot Cream Roll On 50ml | For Dry & Cracked Heels | With 2% Lactic Acid, Olive Oil & Vitamin E | Helps Repair and Moisturise Cracked Heels

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moha: Foot Cream For Rough, Dry and Cracked Heel, Feet Cream For Heel Repair With Benefits Of AleoVera, Papaya & Peppermint (100ml) Pack of 1

₹285

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fixderma Foobetik Cream, Foot cream, Foot Care For Diabetic, For Dry & Cracked Feet, Moisturizes & Soothes Feet, Heel Repair, For Calloused, or Chapped Skin, Paraben Free - 50g

₹289

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moroccanoil Hand Cream Fragrance Originale 40ml

₹990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Body Shop Shea Hand Cream, 100ml

₹876

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LuxaDerme Korean Hand & Nail Rescue Cream - Nourishes, Brightens, and Firms Dry Hands, 10% Shea Butter, 2% Niacinamide & Astaxanthin, Korean Skincare - 50ml

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dove Nourishing Secrets Restoring Ritual Hand Cream 75ml

₹315

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mcaffeine Exfoliating Coffee Body Scrub For Soft-Smooth Skin&Tan Removal|Unisex Body Scrub|De-Tan Bathing Scrub With Coconut Oil,Removes Dirt&Dead Skin|All Skin Types-Combo Saver Pack Of 2(200Gm)

₹697

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Park Avenue Men Neo Signature Collection | Deodorant Spray | Fresh Long-Lasting Aroma | 150Ml Each (Pack Of 2)

₹179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise 4% Aha Bha Underarm Roll On | with 2% Lactic Acid, 1% Mandelic Acid, 1% Salicylic Acid | Prevents Odour, Reduces Pigmentation | for Radiant Underarms, 50Ml

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bella Vita Luxury Woman Eau De Parfum Gift Set 4x20 ml for Women with Date, Senorita, Glam, Rose Perfume|Floral, Fruity Long Lasting EDP Fragrance Scent

₹550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Armaf Club De Nuit Sillage Eau de Parfum 105ml | Premium Long Lasting Fragrance for Men & Women

₹4,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Adilqadri Assorted Luxury Non Alcoholic Roll-On Attar Perfume Collection for Men & Women – Long-Lasting Fragrance Set – Gift Hamper for Him & Her – Ideal for Special Occasions – 6 Bottles of 5.5ml Each

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Love Story Bubble Bath Bottle, 100% Vegan and Paraben Free with Goodness of Ginkgo Biloba & White Tea Extracts, Pro-Vitamin B5, Aloe Vera & Vitamin E, 290 ml

₹698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kimirica Bouquet Hand wash Hand Lotion Duo set with Metal Caddy | Goodness of Frangipani and Rose, 100% Vegan & Paraben Free | Long Lasting fragrance | Luxury Gift set | Gift hamper | Premium Packaging (270ml x 2)

₹1,104

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DAUGHTER EARTH Natural Finish High Coverage Concealer Powder for Face Makeup, Lightweight & Breathable Silicone Free 100% Vegan Makeup, Creaseless | Pro Concealer With Bakuchiol | Shade- Latte

₹1,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DERMATOUCH Niacinamide 1% SPF 90+ PA+++ Tinted BB Cream | For Sun Protected & Radiant Skin | UVA-UVB Protection | Suitable to All Skin Types | For both Men & Women | 30G

₹246

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ARMAF AURA EDP for Mens 100ml | Liquid | For the Best Man - The best Scent

₹1,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is finally live and it is the perfect time to revamp your beauty routine with unmissable discounts! Enjoy incredible savings of up to 70% off on skincare, hair care, and body care products from top brands. Whether you are looking for a new skincare regimen, nourishing hair treatment, or luxurious body care essentials, this Amazon Sale has everything you need at prices that can't be beaten. So, don't miss out on the opportunity to stock up on your favourite products or try something new while the offers last. Hurry, shop now, and treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience.

Discover top deals on personal care essentials at up to 70% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.
Discover top deals on personal care essentials at up to 70% off during the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Bank offers during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon

Unlock great savings at the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 with fantastic bank offers! SBI credit card users can enjoy a 10% instant discount, including EMI transactions. Amazon ICICI Bank credit card holders get access to exclusive cashback benefits. Plus, other bank cardholders and Amazon Pay users can explore additional savings options. Make every purchase count by leveraging these incredible deals throughout the sale for unbeatable value!

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Grab the best skincare products at up to 70% off

Get ready to indulge in amazing skincare deals during this Republic Day sale! With up to 70% off on the best moisturizers, serums, face washes, and more, now is the perfect time to stock up on your favorite products. These skincare essentials can help you nourish, hydrate, and protect your skin, ensuring a fresh and youthful glow. From anti-aging formulas to acne-fighting solutions, discover everything you need to create a glowing skincare routine. Don't wait, grab these high-quality skincare products at a fraction of the cost and treat your skin to the care it deserves!

ALSO READ: Serum for combination skin: Explore the top 8 cost-effective alternatives to La-Roche Posay for optimal hydration

Top deals on the best skin care products:

Republic Day Sale: Explore exciting discounts of up to 50% on hair care products

Transform your hair care routine with unbeatable offers during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Get up to 70% off on premium shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and styling products. Whether you are looking to repair damage, boost volume, or enhance shine, there is a solution for every hair type. With nourishing ingredients designed to strengthen and revitalise, your hair will look and feel healthier than ever. Shop now and give your hair the attention it deserves. Don't miss out, these discounts won’t last long!

Check out our top picks:

Treat yourself to relaxation with bath and body products: Enjoy up to 50% off

Pamper yourself with the best bath and body products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, with discounts of up to 50% off! From soothing shower gels and exfoliating scrubs to moisturizing lotions and body butter, you'll find everything you need to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. These products contain nourishing ingredients that may leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Now is the perfect time to indulge in luxurious self-care at an unbeatable price. Take advantage of these amazing deals and treat yourself to a spa-like experience at home.

ALSO READ: Body lotion for winter: Forest Essentials vs The Body Shop for dry skin

Top deals on the best bath and body care essentials:

Explore huge discounts at up to 50% off on the best foot care products

Give your feet the care they deserve with amazing discounts on foot care products during the Republic Day Sale on Amazon. Enjoy savings of up to 80% on foot creams, scrubs, pumice stones, and massagers. Whether you are looking to soothe tired feet, remove calluses, or simply pamper your soles, these foot care products will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Take advantage of these incredible deals and step into comfort with the best foot care essentials at discounted prices!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Republic Day Sale
Amazon Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Enjoy huge savings on hand care products

Achieve soft, smooth hands with incredible discounts on hand care products during Amazon's Republic Day Sale. Enjoy savings of up to 50% off on hand creams, exfoliators, and more. These products are designed to nourish and protect your hands, keeping them moisturized and free from dryness, especially in colder months. With nourishing ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E, your hands will feel softer and healthier with every use. Shop now and give your hands the care they deserve without breaking the bank!

Check out our top picks:

Get discounts on deodorants and fragrances during the Amazon Republic Day Sale

Stay fresh and confident all day with up to 60% off deodorants and fragrances in the Amazon Republic Day Sale! From long-lasting deodorants to luxurious perfumes and colognes, this Amazon sale has everything you need to smell amazing. Whether you prefer floral, woody, or fresh scents, there is a fragrance for everyone. These products may leave you feeling refreshed and odor-free, making them a must-have for your daily routine. Don't miss out on these incredible savings and enjoy premium deodorants and fragrances at unbeatable prices!

Check out our top picks:

Luxury Beauty offers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Indulge in the finest luxury beauty products at unbelievable prices during Amazon’s Republic Day Sale! Enjoy discounts of up to 30% on high-end skincare, makeup, and hair care essentials. From premium moisturizers and anti-aging serums to luxurious foundations and lipsticks, this sale offers you the best of beauty at a fraction of the cost. Elevate your beauty routine with the best beauty products that deliver visible results. Hurry, these exclusive deals won’t last forever.

Top deals on luxury beauty:

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

  • What is the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale?

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers massive discounts on categories like electronics, beauty, fashion, and more. Shoppers can enjoy deals up to 80% off on top brands during this limited-time event.

  • When does the Amazon Republic Day Sale start?

    The sale is live for all customers. So don't miss exclusive early access and special deals throughout the event.

  • Are there additional bank offers during the sale?

    Yes! Get instant discounts and cashback offers using SBI credit and debit cards, along with EMI payment options. Check Amazon for full details on eligible transactions and conditions.

  • Can I return products purchased during the sale?

    Yes, returns are available as per Amazon's regular return policy. Check the return eligibility for each product on its page for specific conditions and timelines.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On