Best serums for oily skin: 10 top picks to control the shine

Is managing greasy and oily skin a struggle for you? Try specially formulated serums for oily skin in your daily skincare routine. No matter how many times you wash your face or use moisturisers and scrubs, your skincare routine may remain incomplete without a serum. This skincare product can penetrate deep into the skin layers to provide targeted solutions for your specific skin concern. A balancing serum that can control sebum production, reduce shine and minimise the appearance of pores can transform your skin’s health. Packed with the goodness of ingredients like niacinamide, zinc PCA, salicylic acid, glycolic acid and more, this product may help improve your skin texture, reduce inflammation, prevent breakouts, and clogged pores and promote cell turnover. So, if you are looking for a comprehensive solution to your oily skin concerns, check out this list of the best serums for oily skin in India. Manage your oily skin with the 10 best serums for oily skin.

10 top serums for oily skin

Here is a list of the best serums for oily skin that you may include in your skincare routine for numerous skin benefits:

Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum for Acne Marks contains niacinamide that promises to reduce dark spots in 2 weeks. Regular use of this serum may help prevent future spots, uneven skin tone, and blemishes and promote healthy skin. Packed with aloe vera, this serum may help to soothe your skin. It also claims to provide you with a clear matte look by balancing oil, controlling sebum production, reducing pore congestion and improving skin texture. This skincare product may even protect your skin against sun damage. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin, this skincare product may help to keep your skin hydrated without causing any greasy feel. The brand also states that the product is free from fragrance, silicones, sulphates, paraben, essential oil, dye and other harmful chemicals.

Specifications of Minimalist 19% Niacinamide Face Serum:

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone, all

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Drop

Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum may be a good addition to your skincare routine. Packed with triple vitamin C goodness, this product may help to treat dullness, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It may even provide antioxidant benefits and stimulate collagen production for a radiant and youthful look. The presence of Sicilian blood orange in this serum may help to enhance the firmness of the skin, leaving it looking refreshed. It also contains vitamin E and niacinamide that may help to fade dark spots, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles and prevent skin damage. The brand states that this product is free from paraben, cruelty, sulphate and mineral oil.

Specifications of Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum:

Skin type: Oily, combination, all

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Drop

Suitable for all skin, including oily skin, this face serum may help to brighten, repair and nourish your skin. It is a lightweight face serum for oily skin that is packed with botanical oils and extracts. Loaded with vitamins C, A and E along with rosehip, pomegranate, saffron and more, this product may help to reduce dark spots, and blemishes, plump skin and improve overall skin texture. Regular use of this product may help to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and wrinkles, and promote blood circulation and collagen production.

Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum:

Skin type: Oily, combination, sensitive, all

Scent: Lavender, rose, pomegranate, frankincense

Item form: Serum

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin promises to enhance your skin health. Packed with vitamin C and ferulic acid, this product may help to reduce dullness, and tanning and provide a brightening effect. It has a non-sticky texture that makes it suitable for oily skin. This skin serum may also help to prevent sun damage, reduce pigmentation and provide glowing skin.

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin:

Skin type: Oily, combination, dry, normal

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Serum

Suitable for oily and sensitive skin, The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Vitamin C Serum may provide an everlasting glow and spotless skin. It is packed with the goodness of vitamin C and niacinamide that may provide clear skin in just 14 days. This face serum may help to make your skin look clearer, brighter and healthier. The brand claims that this product is free from mineral oil, dye, parabens and sulphates which makes it safe to use for treating dark spots and pigmentation.

Specifications of The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Vitamin C Serum:

Skin type: Oily, sensitive, Dry

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Liquid

Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum for Oily, Acne-Prone Skin promises to minimise pores to refine the texture of the skin. This product is packed with the goodness of salicylic acid and niacinamide which may help to draw out excess oil and prevent the formation of blackheads and whiteheads. Regular use of this serum may help you get rid of dead skin cells, and dull complexion and reveal smoother skin. It also claims to strengthen the skin barrier to reduce the frequency of breakouts. The brand states that this product is free from paraben, sulphate, and mineral oils and is FDA-approved.

Specifications of Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum:

Skin type: Oily, combination, all

Scent: Tea tree

Item form: Drop

Earth Rhythm 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid may help to strengthen the barrier function of the skin, resulting in enhanced skin texture, even skin tone and improved overall skin appearance. It also contains hyaluronic acid that may help to treat visible fine lines, wrinkles and retain moisture. This skincare product may also help to improve the skin texture by minimising the visible pores, inflammations and redness. The brand claims that this product is cruelty-free and PETA-verified which makes it safe to use.

Specifications of Earth Rhythm 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Hyaluronic Acid:

Skin type: Oily, combination, sensitive, dry, normal

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Drop

Conscious Chemist 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum is formulated with a blend of plant-derived salicylic acid, willow bark extract and encapsulated salicylic acid. This formulation may help purify pores and prevent breakouts and excess oil production. The presence of lactic acid in this serum may help to keep your skin moisturised and calm. The brand also states that this product is free from fragrance, cruelty and harsh chemicals that may dry your skin out and cause irritation.

Specifications of Conscious Chemist 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum:

Skin type: Oily, acne-prone, combination

Scent: Fragrance-free

Item form: Serum

LISEN Hyaluronic Acid Face Ampoule Serum promises to pull moisture from the deeper layers of the skin to infuse the top layers with moisture. It contains Centella Asiatica that can help to improve the hydrating abilities of the hyaluronic acid by preventing water loss, bolstering collagen production and tightening the skin. The presence of bamboo extract in this serum can help to enhance collagen synthesis and strengthen the skin barrier to protect and restore its resilience. It may help to detoxify the skin, maintain its protective barrier and diminish acne scars to promote skin health.

Specifications of LISEN Hyaluronic Acid Ampoule Serum:

Skin type: Oily, combination, sensitive, dry, normal

Scent: yes

Item form: Ampoule

Renee Insta Glo Biphasic Face Serum is suitable for oily, combination, dry and normal skin types. Packed with the goodness of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and vitamin C, this product may help to treat fine lines, and pores and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. This serum may even help to hydrate and soothe your skin, boosting a youthful glow. The brand states that this product is lightweight, non-sticky and will not clog pores.

Specifications of Renee Insta Glow Biphasic Face Serum:

Skin type: Oily and all

Scent: Rose

Item form: Drop

What are the benefits of face serums for oily skin?

Regulates oil production: The best and the most affordable face serum for oily skin contains ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil or niacinamide. These ingredients can help to regulate oil production, reduce shine and minimise pores. Reduces acne: Packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, these serums can help combat acne and prevent future breakouts. Improves skin texture: They contain ingredients like alpha-hydroxy acids or beta-hydroxy acids that may help to remove dead skin cells, unclog pores and improve skin texture. Minimises pores: The presence of ingredients like glycolic acid or vitamin C in the best serums for oily skin can help to refine pores, giving the skin a smoother appearance. Hydrates skin: Serums of oily skin are lightweight and oil-free, which can provide intense hydration to the skin without clogging pores or exacerbating oiliness. Protection: Most of the serums for oily skin are packed with antioxidants like vitamin E or ferulic acid that may help to protect your skin from environmental stressors or damage.

Top three features of the best serums for oily skin

Best serums for oily skin Price Quantity Benefits Minimalist 10% Niacinamide Face Serum for Acne Marks 569 30 ml Reduce acne marks, blemishes, control oiliness Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum 439 20 ml Fade dark spots RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum 1000 166.67 ml Glowing skin Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum 615 30 ml Brightening The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Vitamin C Serum 583 30 ml Spotless skin Pilgrim 2% Salicylic Acid + 3% Niacinamide Oil Control Serum 445 30 ml Oil control, blackhead treatment, breakout treatment Earth Rhythm 10% Niacinamide Face Serum 399 30 ml Reduce visible fine lines, wrinkles, moisturise the skin Conscious Chemist® 2% Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Serum 374 30 ml Exfoliating, anti-acne LISEN Hyaluronic acid Face Ampoule Serum 1,500 30 ml Strengthen skin barrier RENEE Insta Glo Biphasic Face Serum 440 15 ml Fine line treatment, pore treatment, anti-acne

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What ingredients should I look for in a serum for oily skin? When buying a serum for oily skin, look for lightweight and oil-free serums that contain ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil or niacinamide. These ingredients can help regulate oil production, reduce acne and improve skin texture without clogging pores.

Can serums for oily skin help reduce acne? Yes, serums for oily skin contain anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help combat acne and prevent future breakouts by controlling oil production and reducing bacteria.

Will serums for oily skin clog my pores? No, serums for oily skin won’t clog pores. Look for lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic serums that are labelled “non-pore clogging” or “suitable for oily skin.”

