Best body lotion for winter: 10 top choices for soft and smooth skin

Nothing beats the feeling of wrapping yourself in a blanket on a cold, winter day! While this season feels cosy, it can take a toll on your skin. It can make your skin dry, flaky and irritated. This is the reason why you should follow a proper winter skincare routine and a nourishing body lotion should be a part of it. This skincare product can provide much-needed hydration by forming a protective barrier that locks in moisture and prevents it from evaporating. So, while winter may bring chilly air and harsh conditions, the best body lotion ensures your skin stays soft, smooth and well-protected. Check out this list of the best body lotions for winter to boost hydration and nourishment. The best body lotion for winter can boost the skin hydration.(Freepik)

10 best body lotion for winter

Here is a list of the best body lotions in India that you may try:

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended solution for normal to dry skin. Its non-greasy, fragrance-free formula provides long-lasting hydration without clogging pores. Enriched with avocado oil, vitamin E, and panthenol (vitamin B5), this body lotion may help restore the skin's moisture barrier. Ideal for sensitive skin, it absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling soft and smooth. It may also help alleviate dryness, making it suitable for the whole family.

Specifications of Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body:

Skin type: Dry, normal

Quantity: 500 ml

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion is designed for sensitive skin, providing long-lasting hydration and relief for itchy, extra-dry skin. The lotion contains soothing prebiotic Triple Oat Complex and natural shea butter to restore the skin’s natural pH and protect against moisture loss. The brand claims that this product is clinically proven to relieve dryness and irritation and offers 24-hour moisturization. Ideal for use daily on hands and body, it is dermatologically tested and free from steroids.

Specifications of Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion:

Skin type: Sensitive, dry, normal

Quantity: 354 ml

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion claims to deliver intense hydration to dry skin. It can provide moisture for up to 24 hours. Its non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula, enriched with glycerin and panthenol, leaves skin feeling soft and nourished. Clinically proven to restore skin’s moisture balance, this fragrance-free lotion is ideal for those with sensitive skin. The lightweight texture of this body lotion absorbs quickly without residue.

Specifications of Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion:

Skin type: Sensitive

Quantity: 500 ml

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion is a dermatologist-developed body lotion, which may help to restore hydration to dry skin. Infused with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this body lotion may help to replenish the skin’s moisture barrier, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth. This non-comedogenic, oil-free formula is suitable for both face and body and is fragrance-free, making it perfect for sensitive skin. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture ensures deep hydration without clogging pores.

Specifications of CeraVe Moisturising Lotion for Dry Skin:

Skin type: Dry, normal

Quantity: 236 ml

Venusia Max Intensive Moisturising Lotion offers deep hydration and enhanced skin smoothness. It contains a unique blend of four nourishing butters, including shea, cocoa, aloe, and mango. This lotion promises to restore skin’s suppleness and maintain moisture levels throughout the day. The brand claims that this product is free from parabens, alcohol, mineral oils, and animal-derived ingredients, which makes it a gentle, everyday lotion for all skin types. Its easy-spread formula ensures a comfortable, non-greasy application, leaving skin soft and hydrated.

Specifications of Venusia Max Intensive Moisturising Lotion for Everyday Use:

Skin type: Dry

Quantity: 500 ml

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Lotion Serum is an advanced moisturiser for dry skin, enriched with 10x the benefits of vitamin E for deep hydration and repair. This dermatologist-tested lotion claims to provide intensive nourishment and leave the skin feeling soft and smooth without a greasy residue.

Specifications of Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Lotion Serum:

Skin type: All

Quantity: 500 ml

Blue Nectar Ultra Hydrating Warm Vanilla Body Lotion is a deeply moisturising body butter. It contains plant-based vitamin E, cocoa butter, shea butter, almond butter, and mango butter, which is perfect for dry or dehydrated skin. This body lotion claims to provide long-lasting hydration, leaving the skin soft and smooth without a greasy feel. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it an ideal winter body lotion. This product also contains 12 Ayurvedic herbs, including aloe vera, jojoba, and liquorice, which offer natural care for your skin.

Specifications of Blue Nectar Ultra Hydrating Warm Vanilla Body Lotion:

Skin type: All

Quantity: 200 ml

ST. D'VENCÉ Winter Edition Body Lotion is an ultra-nourishing moisturiser that is suitable for dry skin. This body lotion contains a blend of oils including tea tree, almond, olive, and coconut oils, which may create a moisture-locking barrier, providing long-lasting hydration while preventing dryness. Infused with shea butter, it may nourish and repair dry skin, making it ideal for winter. It is a non-sticky and non-greasy product, which can make the skin soft and hydrated without a heavy residue.

Specifications of ST. D'VENCE' Winter Edition Body Lotion for Dry Skin:

Skin type: All

Quantity: 300 ml

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Dry Skin is a rich, intensive moisturizer. Its non-greasy formula, developed with glycerin, claims to provide 24-hour moisture and restore skin's natural balance. This clinically proven lotion is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and fragrance-free, which makes it ideal for sensitive skin. Whether used daily or as part of a skincare routine for dry skin, it can nourish and soften your skin, leaving it feeling smooth without any sticky residue.

Specifications of Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion for Dry Skin:

Skin type: Dry

Quantity: 250 ml

How to choose the best body lotion for winter?

1. In winter, your skin needs extra hydration, so choose the best body lotion for glowing skin that contains shea butter, cocoa butter, and aloe vera. These may help to lock in moisture and provide lasting hydration.

2. Pick the best body lotion for all skin types with glycerin or hyaluronic acid. These ingredients draw moisture from the air into your skin, keeping it hydrated and plump during dry, cold weather.

3. Choose non-greasy but thick formulas as they can absorb quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Non-greasy formulas are ideal as they hydrate without weighing you down.

4. Opt for fragrance-free body lotions or those with natural, mild scents, which are gentler on the skin.

5. Look for skin-repairing ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin B5, and ceramides. They can help repair the skin's moisture barrier, soothing dryness and preventing cracks.

6. When choosing the best body lotion for women or men, consider your skin type. Ensure that the best body lotion for dry skin has a thicker, richer consistency. For oily or acne-prone skin, select lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic options that won’t clog pores.

Top three features of the best body lotion for winter:

Best body lotion for winter Price Quantity Skin type Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion For Face & Body, Normal To Dry Skin 1,566 500 ml Dry, normal Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion 1,300 354 ml Dry, sensitive Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion Dry 1,299 400 ml Dry, sensitive CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin 1,106 236 ml Dry, normal Venusia Max Intensive Moisturizing Lotion For Everyday Use 837 500 ml Dry Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Lotion Serum 820 500 ml All Blue Nectar Ultra Hydrating Warm Vanilla Body Lotion for Dry Skin and Oily Skin 795 200 ml All ST. D'VENCÉ Winter Edition Body Lotion for Dry Skin 749 300 ml All Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion 747 250 ml Dry

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of using body lotion in winter? Using the best body lotion for winter can help to prevent dry, cracked skin by locking in moisture. It may keep your skin soft, smooth, and nourished, protecting against the harsh cold air and reducing irritation caused by weather changes.

Is body lotion necessary for winter skincare? Yes, the best body lotion for oily skin is essential in winter to maintain skin hydration. Cold weather strips the skin of moisture, making it prone to dryness. A good body lotion may help to restore the skin’s natural barrier and protect it from dehydration.

Which body lotion is best for extremely dry skin in winter? For extremely dry skin, look for lotions with rich, nourishing ingredients like shea butter, cocoa butter, and ceramides.

Can body lotion help with itchy skin in winter? Yes, the best body lotion for men and women with soothing ingredients like oatmeal, aloe vera, or glycerin can help relieve itching caused by dryness. These ingredients hydrate, calm irritation, and provide a barrier to prevent moisture loss, making skin feel more comfortable.

