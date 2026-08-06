Passenger attempts to open emergency door of Kochi-bound flight; arrested
The passenger tried to force open the aircraft's emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers.
A passenger was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to open the emergency exit of a Batik Air flight bound for Kerala's Kochi. According to reports, an FIR has been filed against the passenger, who also damaged the exit window's panel.
The accused has been identified as Jamsheer Athanikkal, an Indian national from Kootannad in Kerala's Palakkad district, airport officials told HT.
The passenger was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday. According to the FIR, the incident occurred between 9:30 pm and 11:05 pm while the aircraft was in flight.
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Purported videos of the incident have also surfaced on social media after the flight landed in Kochi on Thursday.
The video shows cabin crew and fellow passengers intervening and trying to stop Jamsheer from opening the emergency door. However, HT couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Police noted in the FIR that the passenger tried to force open the aircraft's emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of those on board.
The case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Batik Air's Security In-Charge at Kochi. After disembarkation, he was taken into custody by CISF personnel and handed over to the Nedumbassery Police Station for further legal action.
Police said he has been booked under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating safety or security directions, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety.
(With inputs from HT correspondent)
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