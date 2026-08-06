PM Modi’s foreign trips cost nearly ₹75 crore so far this year: MEA

The data provided by the ministry showed that a maximum expense of ₹17,46,50,390 was incurred during the visit to Norway in the second half of May. This was followed by ₹11,92,25,938 that was spent on the Prime Minister’s visit to Israel in February. He has visited 13 countries this year so far.

In a written reply to a query by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and CPI MP V Sivadasan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a total of ₹74,58,93,797 ( ₹74.59 crore) – was spent on the Prime Minister’s global visits till July this year. The countries that he visited are Malaysia, Israel, UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Slovakia, Seychelles, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Centre has spent nearly ₹75 crore so far this year and ₹557 crore since 2021 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s various foreign trips for bilateral purposes, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The ministry also said that a total of ₹5,57,51,34,018.56 (about ₹557.51 crore) was spent between 2021 – during Modi’s second term – and July this year. Last year, a maximum amount of ₹25,59,82,902 was spent during the Prime Minister’s trip to France in February.

Singh and Sivadasan had sought country-wise details of the foreign visits undertaken by the Prime Minister since 2021 and total expenditure incurred on such visits since then, both year-wise and visit-wise. The response was provided by Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Interestingly, the ministry also shared details of the expenses of similar trips incurred by the previous Congress-led government.

“For reference purpose, expenditure on Prime Minister’s foreign visits earlier were INR 10,74,27,363 (USA, 2011), INR 9,95,76,890 (Russia, 2013) INR 8,33,49,463 (France, 2011), and INR 6,02,23,484 (Germany, 2013). These figures show actual expenditure without adjusting for inflation or currency fluctuations,” it said.

Common activities as part of PM Modi’s foreign itinerary include bilateral meetings, interactions with the Indian diaspora, participation in international summits, memorial visits and state banquets.

The Prime Minister travels abroad on a special aircraft designated Air India One that is operated by a special squadron of the Indian Air Force, using two Boeing 777-300ERs acquired in 2016. The Prime Minister is usually accompanied by senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and several ministries, including the external affairs ministry, and a security detachment from the Special Protection Group.