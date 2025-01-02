Sleeping mask for face: A guide to choosing between Laneige and Neude

Overnight masks have become a staple in skincare routines for their ability to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin while you sleep. They offer an effortless solution for achieving glowing and hydrated skin. Among the most popular options are the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask and the Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask. Both products cater to all skin types, promising hydration, nourishment, and glowing skin. However, each sleeping mask has unique ingredients and formulations aimed at different skincare concerns. This comparison will break down the details of these two products, from their descriptions and benefits to their ingredients, texture, and user experiences, helping you choose the best option for your skincare needs. Add the right sleeping mask in your routine and enhance its glow.(Adobe Stock)

Sleeping mask: Product description

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is a Korean skincare product, which is designed to deeply hydrate and rejuvenate the skin overnight. Its lightweight gel texture and innovative Sleeping Micro Biome™ technology may help strengthen the skin's defense barrier while absorbing quickly.

Specifications of Laneige Water Sleeping Mask:

Item form: Gel

Skin tone: All

Reasons to buy:

1. Trusted Korean skincare brand.

2. Lightweight, non-greasy formula.

3. Provides intense hydration and radiance.

Reasons to avoid

1. It is expensive compared to alternatives.

2. Results may vary for very dry or mature skin.

Why choose

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask may be perfect for those seeking a luxurious, lightweight hydration boost with Korean skincare expertise.

Specifications of Neude Sleep On Mask:

Item form: Gel

Skin type: All

Reason to buy:

1. Affordable and value for money.

2. Natural ingredients for a safe skincare experience.

3. This sleeping mask may tackle multiple skin concerns like aging, acne, and dullness.

Reasons to avoid:

1. A slightly thicker texture might not appeal to everyone.

2. It may not deliver instant results for all users.

Why choose:

Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask may be ideal for users looking for an affordable, multifunctional product with natural ingredients.

A few suggestions for you:

What are the benefits of using a sleeping mask?

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

1. This sleeping mask may deeply hydrate with a lightweight feel.

2. Strengthens skin defense with Probiotics Complex.

3. Leaves the skin glowing and refreshed.

4. Niacinamide provides brightening benefits.

2. Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask

1. This sleeping mask may hydrate, brighten, and tighten the skin.

2. Anti-aging properties reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Soothes inflamed skin and heals acne scars.

4. It also promotes a healthy glow with milk derivatives.

ALSO READ: Best salicylic acid serum: 10 top choices for clearer, smoother and healthier skin

Sleeping mask: Know your ingredients

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

1. Niacinamide: A sleeping mask with niacinamide may brighten your skin and reduce discoloration.

2. Squalane: Regular use of a sleep mask with squalane may provide intense moisture and soften the skin.

3. Probiotic-derived complex: It may help to strengthen the skin barrier.

4. Saururus Chinensis extract: Known for its calming properties, it may help to soothe redness and inflammation.

2. Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask

1. Goat milk: Skincare products that are rich in proteins and lipids may deeply hydrate the skin.

2. Gotu Kola (Cica): This skincare ingredient may repair the skin barrier and reduce acne.

3. Apricot oil: It may help to smoothen fine lines and provide antioxidant benefits.

4. Chamomile extract: Using a sleeping mask that contains chamomile extract may help to soothe and calm irritated skin.

5. Niacinamide: This skincare ingredient is known to brighten and even skin tone.

6. Aloe vera: It may help to hydrate and soothe sun-exposed skin.

ALSO READ: Hand cream buying guide: Tips to pick the right one for smooth and supple skin

The texture of a sleeping mask

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This sleeping mask has a lightweight gel texture that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling soft and non-greasy. The Laneige water sleeping mask is ideal for those who dislike heavy or sticky formulations.

2. Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask

Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping mask features a velvety, luxurious texture that melts into the skin. Despite its rich feel, it is lightweight and non-sticky, which makes it suitable for all skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin.

How to use a sleeping mask?

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

1. Start by cleansing your face with a cleanser and then, apply toner.

2. Use after your face cream as the final step in your routine.

3. After that, apply evenly across the face.

4. Lastly, leave it overnight and rinse off in the morning.

2. Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask

1. Cleanse your face and pat dry.

2. Use it as the last step of your nighttime routine.

3. Apply a thin, even layer across the face and neck.

4. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

ALSO READ: Shampoo for frizzy hair: Discover budget-friendly alternatives to Moroccanoil for similar benefits

Sleeping mask: Know its effectiveness

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

With its Sleeping Micro Biome™ and Probiotics Complex, this sleeping mask claims to deliver noticeable hydration and improved skin texture after just one use. Regular application may result in plumper, glowing skin.

2. Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask

This sleeping mask may effectively tackle multiple concerns like fine lines, dark spots, and acne scars. Its combination of goat milk and antioxidants ensures brighter, healthier-looking skin with consistent use.

Sleeping mask: User experience

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Users praise the Laneige mask for its hydrating and soothing properties. Many report waking up to soft, supple, and glowing skin. Its lightweight formula makes it comfortable to wear overnight.

2. Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask

Customers love the Neude mask for its nourishing and brightening effects. It has been particularly appreciated for tackling dryness, dullness, and early signs of aging. Its natural formulation makes it a popular choice among conscious buyers.

ALSO READ: Sesderma vitamin C serum vs its less expensive alternatives for radiant skin

Sleeping mask: Price comparison

1. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is priced at ₹2,240 for 70 ml. It offers deep hydration with a lightweight gel texture. The brand claims that it is ideal for all skin types and may strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier overnight.

2. The Neude Sleep On It Overnight Mask

It costs about ₹710 for 50 ml and is enriched with goat milk, Gotu Kola (Cica), apricot oil, and chamomile extract. It may nourish, tighten, and brighten skin, tackling dark spots and fine lines. The brand claims that it is suitable for all skin types and supports acne-prone and sun-exposed skin.

Sleeping mask: Which one is better between Laneige and Neude?

Both the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask and Neude Sleep On It Overnight Sleeping Mask are excellent choices for glowing, hydrated skin. While Laneige offers a premium feel and advanced Korean technology, Neude provides affordability and multitasking benefits. Choosing the right one depends on your skincare priorities.

A few suggestions for you:

Similar articles for you:

Body lotion for winter: Forest Essentials vs The Body Shop for dry skin

Serum for combination skin: Explore the top 8 cost-effective alternatives to La-Roche Posay for optimal hydration

Tea tree oil serum: Say goodbye to acne and pores with these skincare product

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What is a sleeping mask for the face? A sleeping mask is a leave-on overnight treatment that hydrates, nourishes, and repairs skin while you sleep. It provides intense moisture and boosts the skin’s natural glow.

Can I use a sleeping mask every night? Yes, sleeping masks can be used nightly for continuous hydration. However, if your skin becomes too oily or sensitive, use it 2-3 times a week.

How do I apply a sleeping mask? Apply a thin layer of the sleeping mask to your face after cleansing and moisturising. Leave it on overnight, and rinse it off the following morning.

Are sleeping masks suitable for all skin types? Most sleeping masks are formulated for all skin types. However, if you have sensitive skin, look for masks with soothing ingredients and avoid those with harsh chemicals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.