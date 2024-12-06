Sesderma vitamin C serum vs its less expensive alternatives for radiant skin

Everyone, including dermatologists, swear by the effectiveness of vitamin C for skin. Sesderma vitamin C serum is one popular option, but if don't want to spend too much on expensive products, we are here to help you. While Sesderma C vit serum is effective and claims to brighten dark spots, improve skin tone and protect ageing from environmental damage, it can be expensive. Here's a list of cheaper or less expensive alternatives from top brands like The Derma Co and Plum, which offer almost similar benefits at a more affordable price. Packed with stabilised forms of vitamin C, they can provide antioxidant protection and skin-brightening effects. Vitamin C can make your skin look healthy, radiant and glowing.(Freepik)

Why is Sesderma vitamin C serum so popular?

Sesderma vitamin C serum is a popular choice because of its effectiveness and stable formulation. By providing antioxidant protection to the skin by using a patent formula, it can ensure deeper skin penetration without irritating. This serum for skin uses vitamin C to reduce dark spots, even out skin tone and stimulate collagen production, which can lead to brighter and firmer skin. Additionally, with its lightweight texture, it allows for quick absorption without leaving any greasy residue. This dermatologically-recommended product claims to offer clinically proven results and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Specifications of Sesderma vitamin C serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Dark spot correction, radiant skin

Skin tone: All

Why choose it?

You may choose this product for its antioxidant benefits.

Why to avoid it?

Avoid this product for its high price.

Factors to consider when choosing an alternative to Sesderma vitamin C serum:

1. Forms of vitamin C: When looking for a vitamin C serum for glowing skin alternative to Sesderma vitamin C serum, look for a stable form of vitamin C. They provide effective antioxidant protection and brighten skin.

2. Concentration: Ensure the vitamin C serum for face has an appropriate vitamin C concentration, depending on your skin's tolerance and needs.

3. Ingredients: Besides vitamin C, look for additional ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration, niacinamide for brightening effect or peptides for anti-ageing effects.

4. Skin type: Consider your skin type when choosing vitamin C serum.

5. Package: Vitamin C is sensitive to light and air. Choose serums in opaque, airtight packaging to maintain stability.

Cost-effective solutions to Sesderma vitamin C serum for the same effectiveness:

This Vitamin C serum contains 10% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, a stable form of Vitamin C, which may help reduce dullness and promote a natural glow. Formulated with Centella water, it may soothe and hydrate the skin, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. The serum is free from fragrances, silicones, sulfates, and parabens, aiming to be gentle and non-irritating for all skin types.

Specifications of Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Brightening

Item form: Drop

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and natural formula.

Why to avoid it?

Avoid this product if you have sensitive skin or use it only after consulting your dermatologist.

This serum contains 15% Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, which is said to brighten the skin and promote collagen production. Enriched with Kakadu Plum, a rich source of Vitamin C, and Mandarin, it may help fight sun damage and dullness. The formulation is vegan, free from parabens and phthalates, and suitable for all skin types, offering hydration and skin-soothing benefits.

Specifications of Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Dark spot treatment, even skin tone

Item form: Drop

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its cruelty-free and vegan features.

Why to avoid it?

You may avoid it as some users feel it is not so effective for skin care and is pricey.

Formulated with 10% Vitamin C and 0.5% Ferulic Acid, this serum may help brighten the skin, reduce dullness, and support collagen production. The addition of Ferulic Acid is said to enhance Vitamin C stability and provide sun protection. The water-based serum is lightweight, non-sticky, and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, for a smoother and more radiant complexion.

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Brightening

Item form: Drop

Why choose this product?

You may include this product in your skincare routine to get antioxidant benefits.

Why to avoid it?

You may avoid this product for its spray-like cap design as it may make it tricky to dispense the serum without spills.

This serum combines 10% Vitamin C with Vitamin E and 5% Niacinamide, which may help reduce dark spots and even skin tone. Infused with Sicilian Blood Orange, it may help boost collagen and revitalize tired skin. The serum aims to provide skin nourishment while protecting against free radicals and sun damage. It is formulated without sulfates, parabens, or mineral oils.

Specifications of Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum:

Skin type: All

benefits: Dark spot correction, brightening

Item form: Drop

Why choose this product?

You may choose this product for its antioxidant benefits. It may also reduce hyperpigmentation.

Why to avoid it?

You may avoid it because of its watery consistency.

Containing 10% Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid, this serum may offer skin radiance and help reduce the appearance of dark spots and fine lines. It is free from parabens, sulfates, and mineral oils, making it suitable for all skin types. Regular use may help improve skin texture, reduce pigmentation, and hydrate the skin for a smoother, more even tone.

Specifications of The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Radiant skin, dark spot correction

Item form: Drop

Why choose this product?

Opt for this product as it is dermatologically tested and fragrance-free.

Why to avoid it?

While this product can reduce hyperpigmentation, some users feel it darkens the skin after use.

This serum is enriched with 5% Vitamin C to brighten the skin and improve its overall glow. Infused with turmeric, it may help reduce dullness and even skin tone. The addition of Niacinamide may assist in fading dark spots. Made with natural ingredients and free from toxins, the serum is suitable for all skin types and designed to enhance natural radiance without harsh chemicals.

Specifications of Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Benefits: Flawless skin

Item form: Liquid

Why choose this product?

Opt for this serum for its natural formulation.

Why to avoid it?

If you have sensitive skin or acne-prone skin, avoid it or use it after consulting a dermatologist.

Sesderma vitamin C serum vs Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum vs Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum vs Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Face Serum vs Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E vs The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum vs Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum:

Sesderma vitamin C serum Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum Deconstruct 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Dot & Key serum The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Face Serum Price 2,850 664 616 615 439 349 202 Skin type Normal All All All All All All Quantity 30 ml 30 ml 30 ml 30 ml 20 ml 10 ml 10 ml Special ingredient Hyaluronic acid Vitamin C Vitamin C, collagen Antioxidants, hyaluronic acid Vitamin C Hyaluronic acid Vitamin C

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How do I use vitamin C face serum? Apply a few drops of vitamin C serum to clean, dry skin. Gently massage in circular motions, and follow with a moisturizer. Use in the morning for best results.

What is the best alternative to Sesderma Vitamin C serum? Plum 15% Vitamin C Face Serum or Minimalist 10% Vitamin C Serum can be great alternatives, offering stable Vitamin C with added benefits like hydration and soothing ingredients for all skin types. Some other options are also mentioned above.

How do I choose the right Vitamin C serum? Look for serums with stable forms of vitamin C, such as Ethyl Ascorbic Acid. Choose based on your skin type, concerns, and preferred ingredients, like added hydration or anti-ageing elements.

Can I use Vitamin C serum every day? Yes, Vitamin C serum can be used daily. Start with a few drops and gradually increase if your skin tolerates it. Always follow with sunscreen.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.